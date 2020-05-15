Two Harbors Investment Corp.: Searching For A Safe Harbor

However, the stock has been substantially beaten down, and investors should track a few macros to sniff out a turnaround.

The company may see its forbearances rising as unemployment numbers rise. This can also cause a drag on its cash flows.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. experienced 52% erosion in its book value in a space of just 3 months.

The concept of disruption is about competitive response; it is not a theory of growth. It's adjacent to growth. But it's not about growth.



- Clayton M. Christensen

COVID-19 has made Two Harbors Investment (TWO) jump into damage control mode. The company rushed to reduce its risk leverage and increase its liquidity, resulting in a $2.1 million quarterly loss (non-GAAP) and a massive 52% meltdown in its book value from $14.54 as of December 31, 2019, to $6.96 as of March 30, 2020. TWO also did not guide on future equity dividends - and that makes the stock a touch-me-not for dividend investors.

Early signs of trouble in the housing market were visible in February 2020, and I had said so in The Lead-Lag Report and tweeted about it as well.

(Image Source: Twitter)

But that’s water under the bridge now.

My rating for TWO is Neutral. It's a stock to avoid for now because of the following reasons:

Financial Analysis

(Image Source: CSV Sheet from Two Harbors website)

In Q1 2020, TWO sold a net $13.4 billion worth of pools of 3-4.5% coupons to de-risk its business, resulting in a $1.92 million hit to its income. The sales took place before the Fed announced the unlimited QE program. The loss completely mutated TWO’s book value.

(Image Source: CSV Sheet from Two Harbors website)

As of March 31, 2020, TWO’s portfolio is made up of 92.1% agency loans, the rest being represented by mortgage servicing rights. For the quarter, the company’s annualized portfolio yield was 3.52%, while its annualized cost of funds on average borrowings worked out to 2.2%.

The company’s expenses totaled $50 million in the same quarter. It has decided not to review its management agreement with PRCM Advisers. This will require TWO to pay about $144 million in 2020, a cost that it will recover by way of annualized savings of $42 million per year. It will take about 3 years to recover this cost.

Though the company believes that it can withstand future financial volatility, it is uncertain of how and when this disruption will end.

COVID-19 Impact on the Residential Real Estate Market

Mortgage rates may be at all-time lows, but loan approval has gotten very tough after the COVID-19 crisis. Borrowers have to make larger down payments and are expected to have a high credit score. These new requirements have knocked out mortgage finance availability by 25%.

Per the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA), requests to delay mortgage payments rose a whopping 1900% in the latter half of March. And the situation has gotten worse since with unemployment spiking. Chaotic and uncoordinated reopening across states may also worsen the situation.

This industry is likely to see pain before it stabilizes. Though TWO’s book is guaranteed by the agencies, it will have to make good the missed payments to its investors if forbearances begin piling up. Given the knock that TWO took in Q1 2020, the company is likely to be mega-cautious going forward - and this can impact business.

Commitment to Preferred Stock Investors

(Image Source: CSV Sheet from Two Harbors website)

TWO’s shareholders’ equity includes $977.5 million worth of preferred stock, on which it pays a dividend of $18.95 million every quarter.

Post its de-risking exercise in Q1 2020, the company is sitting on $1.2 million in unrestricted cash. If the situation worsens from here on, TWO will have to walk a tightrope if it has to fulfill its commitments. The good thing is that the agency market had recovered in April 2020, and the spreads are back to normal - but these are early days still.

Peer Comparison

TWO’s peers include Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR), AGNC Investment (AGNC), and MFA Financial (MFA). Any angle you look at the price performance of this group, it spells value destruction. The dividend yields also do not seem sufficient to make up for the capital loss.

(Image Source: Seeking Alpha)

Summing Up

TWO’s price has witnessed substantial erosion, and the road ahead does not look smooth. Though the company’s agency business is guaranteed by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, delinquencies may cause a drain on its cash resources. The company seems confident in containing the situation, but the disruption has yet to play out. Unemployment is on the rise and can result in forbearances. TWO also has to pay about $144 million for terminating its management agreement with PRCM Advisers.

My rating for TWO is Neutral. Investors can avoid it for now, but should track the name because its fall has been so steep that there doesn’t seem to be room for substantial erosion. Investors can track macro turnarounds of the unemployment, mortgage, and real estate prices data - and enter the stock when they see a safe harbor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.