Collapsing Industrial Production May Have Only Just Begun

Fed intervention could keep financial markets afloat. I believe cyclical names and certain retailers are at risk.

Manufacturing activity may not rebound until demand returns. Jobs in the manufacturing sector could fall for several quarters.

Source: Barron's

U.S. industrial production for the month of March declined 5.4 percent versus the previous month, its worst performance in over 70 years:

"The message is that it will be a brutal spring quarter for the economy," said Joshua Shapiro, an economist at the consulting firm MFR. "While there will be a bounce in growth rates as the economy is gradually reopened, returning to the levels of activity that prevailed pre-crisis is going to take a long time, and indeed probably will be measured in years for the most affected sectors." Industrial production, a broad gauge of output from factories, mines and utilities, fell 5.4 per cent in March from the previous month, according to the Federal Reserve, its worst performance since 1946.

Comparisons to prior months could prove difficult. March was negatively impacted by the coronavirus, which practically shut down the U.S. economy. The pandemic could be an once-in-a-lifetime event, and its knock-on effects could linger for several more months. I had previously assumed thawing trade tensions with China would spur global commodities and ultimately drive mining activity up. That narrative may have run its course now that millions of Americans are stuck at home and spending less.

Manufacturing output fell 6.3 percent in March and fell by an annualized rate of 7.1 percent for Q1 2020. Car assemblies declined by 4.1 million in March versus the previous month, and automakers should prepare themselves for lower sales for the rest of the year; consumers may delay purchases of non-essential items after the economy reopens. It also implies even lower manufacturing output going forward. Why would auto companies increase manufacturing output if they are uncertain about future demand? Reductions in spending on inventory and property, plant and equipment could further weigh on the U.S. GDP.

Industrial Production Was Not Setting The World On Fire

Prior to the pandemic, industrial production was not exactly setting the world on fire. Industrial production appears to have peaked in December 2018. It trended lower through February 2020 and plummeted in March.

Some would say industrial production was negatively impacted by the trade war with China. However, I believed the economy had peaked anyway. The coronavirus likely exposed a weakness in the economy that was already present. Capacity Utilization for the industrial sector fell 4.3 percentage points to 72.7 percent, about 7.1 percent points below its long-run average. Amid demand destruction for durable goods, capacity utilization will likely fall further. That slack in utilization could put a cap on further employment in the manufacturing space.

What's Next For Financial Markets?

Financial markets hit a low in late March after the knock-on effects of the coronavirus began to materialize. I assumed markets would continue to falter, yet policy makers and the Federal Reserve took unprecedented actions to help stabilize the economy and markets. The Fed unveiled a $2.3 trillion relief package for small businesses and local governments and expanded its balance sheet. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell recently suggested more stimuli was needed:

"While the economic response has been both timely and appropriately large, it may not be the final chapter, given that the path ahead is both highly uncertain and subject to significant downside risks," he said in remarks to the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington on Wednesday. Mr Powell warned "deeper and longer recessions" tended to leave "lasting damage to the productive capacity of the economy", and the US risked an "extended period of low productivity growth and stagnant incomes".

More stimulus could help sentiment for broader markets. However, I believe certain sectors are still vulnerable. Consumer spending is shifting from fashion to groceries and consumer staples, which could hurt retail sales for several months. Retailers report earnings over the next weeks, which could create a divergence between (1) those with and without a strong digital platform and (2) those with and without a strong balance sheet. Traditional retailers stuck with large inventory balances amid the pandemic could face liquidity strain.

The outlook for industrial companies related to air travel could also be bleak. The fall in conspicuous consumption could create headwinds for Boeing (BA), General Electric (GE) and Honeywell (HON). Meanwhile, beaten-down oil-related stocks should benefit after the economy reopens; I expect demand for oil to spike, which should drive oil prices higher. I expect broader markets to ebb and flow based on sentiment or the latest headlines from the Fed. However, financial markets could fall hard by Q1 2021 as they will likely begin to reflect the vagaries of the global economy.

Conclusion

More stimulus packages could help buffer financial markets. However, I believe consumer spending may not be robust enough to spur the economy over the long term. Investors should avoid highly indebted names that need consistent cash flow to service debt.

Disclosure: I am/we are short GE, HON. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.