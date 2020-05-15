10 Scary Charts - May 14, 2020 Update

The charts show how "atypical" the current economic era is from a long-term perspective.

Charts generally show worrisome levels despite 131 months having passed since the end of the recession.

Displays 10 long-term charts depicting various broad-based aspects of the economic situation.

Please note this post is the latest update to a series of articles, the last being "10 Scary Charts - April 16, 2019 Update."

I find the following charts to be disturbing. These charts would be disturbing at any point in the economic cycle; that they (on average) depict such a tenuous situation now - 131 months after the official (as per the September 20, 2010 NBER BCDC announcement) June 2009 end of the recession - is especially notable.

These charts raise a lot of questions. As well they highlight the "atypical" nature of our economic situation from a long-term historical perspective.

All of these charts are from the Federal Reserve and represent the most recently updated data.

Housing starts (last updated April 16, 2020)

The Federal Deficit (last updated February 12, 2020)

Federal Net Outlays (last updated February 12, 2020)

State & Local Personal Income Tax Receipts (% Change from Year Ago) (last updated March 26, 2020)

Total Loans and Leases of Commercial Banks (% Change from Year Ago) (last updated May 8, 2020)

Bank Credit - All Commercial Banks (% Change from Year Ago) (last updated May 8, 2020)

M1 Money Multiplier Proxy (last updated May 6, 2020)

Median Duration of Unemployment (last updated May 8, 2020)

Labor Force Participation Rate (last updated May 8, 2020)

The Chicago Fed National Activity Index (CFNAI) 3-month moving average (CFNAI-MA3) (last updated April 20, 2020)

I will continue to update these charts on an intermittent basis as they deserve close monitoring...

The Special Note summarizes my overall thoughts about our economic situation.

SPX at 2,835.09 as this post is written.

