Why Buy And Hold Elanco For The Long Term

When Elanco (ELAN) reported its quarterly earnings, the stock fell from the $24 support line. Markets priced in the earnings per share and revenue miss and the guidance withdrawal. Anyone who bet on a decent earnings report will have ~15% in paper losses. Fortunately, the stock reflects most of the downside in the near term. The only major headwind is similar to that of other value stocks in my circle of competence. Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA), AbbVie (ABBV), Takeda Pharmaceutical (TAK), and Bausch Health (BHC) are examples of other firms that made strategic acquisitions only to pile on more debt.

Similar to Elanco, which will close its Bayer Animal Health acquisition, Teva and Takeda’s M&A are paying off. The company may divert the strong cash flow to pay down debt and interest costs. In the near term, what are Elanco’s downside risks that may hurt its share price?

Lower Revenue

Elanco’s customers started to feel the impact of COVID-19 and the ensuing virus in the second half of March. This continued into April and May. In the first quarter, its revenue fell 10% to $657.7 million while gross margin fell 360 basis points to 49.4%. This led to a 12-cent loss in the quarter.

COVID-19 disrupted supply such that Elanco’s four remaining distributors need to increase inventory levels. That will enable them to “handle the larger volume going through their operations, offsetting the inventory drawdown and eliminated distributors.” Elanco reduced its product in the distributor inventory by $60 million. In the current quarter, it will take reductions in the range of $80 million to $100 million.

Opportunity

Elanco’s acquisition of Bayer’s health business, announced in August 2019 is misfortunate in its timing. The $7.6 billion price tag will weigh heavily on its balance sheet. And although the current disruption discounted ELAN stock more than it should have, investors benefit in the long term. As the second-largest animal health leader by global revenue, Elanco will double its pet business. Revenue will trend higher, lifted by strong brands in Food Animal/Companion Animal. The strategic acquisition is very similar to one of my past picks, ConAgra (CAG). The 2018 acquisition, which cost $10.9 billion, started with some turbulence but ultimately paid off.

On the press release, the company said that “the move combines our long-standing focus on the veterinarian while meeting pet owners’ changing expectation of pet care and access to products.” Ultimately, Elanco’s expansion in pet e-commerce will offset the near-term slowdown in its push into the retail space.

Elanco expects the Bayer Animal Health acquisition to close in mid-2020. It received antitrust clearance from most countries. It is only waiting for the EU and the UK. It has its financing lined up and will start integration plans next.

Other Growth Drivers

At 1.17 times book and a forward P/E of 17, the market is underestimating Elanco’s durable, resilient Animal Health market. It has innovation launches and is accelerating Alternative Channels. It expects five new launches by the end of 2021. In the medium term, its collaboration with VetNow may take-off faster than investors expect. Elanco said that “Telemedicine is a part of a bigger agenda to enable the connection between pet owners and veterinarians across multiple mediums and platforms from our sales team, telesales, targeted use of distribution, and omnichannel leadership that will come from the combination of both Elanco and Bayer.”

Any of my readers who bought Teladoc (TDOC) would have doubled their money. VetNow has the Telemedicine component that will thrive in the current circumstances of stay-at-home and the lockdown.

Valuation

Investors may apply an 8% discount rate in a 5-year discounted cash flow revenue exit model.

This would give Elanco stock a fair value that is ~20% above its recent $19.40 closing price. Stock Rover has an opposing view. It rates Elanco's overall ratings at 22/100, though the valuation score is better:

I assume processing plant capacity disruptions hurting revenue this year. This follows with a revenue rebound in the next 3 years:

The vibrant pet market will recover faster than most other industries post-COVID-19. After the selling pressure eases, investors should consider this company as a long-term investment.

