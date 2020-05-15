Jacobs Engineering: Hedging Strategy To Reduce Risk

In case of a more prolonged downturn, we advise hedging strategies for long positions. Here is how we would do it.

In its second quarter, Jacobs Engineering (J) announced Non-GAAP earnings of $1.39 per share and sales of $3.43 billion. Both the top and bottom line numbers came in ahead of expectations, which was encouraging. Shares, though, failed to gain any traction on the numbers, as the share price (at its current approximate $71 a share) remains down over 10% since the earnings announcement at the start of the month. Management is expecting a tough third quarter, which resulted in guidance for fiscal 2020 being cut across the board.

EBITDA is now expected to come in at around $1 billion, which is a 10% drop over the previous projection. Earnings are now projected to come in $0.50 per share below previous projections. The new bottom line guidance number is now $5.05 per share.

Jacobs believes the majority of the carnage of the coronavirus pandemic will fall in the third quarter. Approximately $1 per share of earnings is expected before we see a sharp increase to around $1.35 per share in the fourth quarter.

It is a calculated bet by Jacobs Engineering. The decision to keep the company's talent on board is expected to pay sizeable dividends when markets and projects begin to ramp up once again in earnest. If social distancing measures persist, though, this talent will soon become an unwanted overhead.

From shareholders’ perspective, buybacks have been halted, although management reiterated on the second-quarter earnings call that the remaining $1.1 billion of earmarked capital would eventually be used to buy back the company's stock. With respect to the dividend, the forward payout comes in at $0.76 per share, which, based off the current share price, results in a yield of 1.05%.

Being chartists, we believe that all fundamentals which could possibly affect the trajectory of the share price have already been embedded into the technical chart. There are a lot of moving parts in Jacobs Engineering, from technical to consulting services to project delivery for both the private and public sectors. As we can see from the chart below, shares are doing their best to keep long-term support intact. Because of the rapid move down in the share price (and subsequent snap-back rally), we would dismiss the temporary trend line break here.

In saying this, it is worth noting that the MACD technical indicator (combination of trend and momentum) has given a strong sell signal (as it is on the monthly chart). The distance from that crossover to the zero line as well as the histogram weakness is also a clear worry for the bulls from a technical standpoint. We acknowledge that Jacob's forward-looking earnings and margin projections look really attractive. However, if we were long, we would be hedging our investment at present. Remember, the dividend is only slightly above 1%, so it would not make sense for us to adopt a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP) if a downturn in the share price was going to ensue.

For example, at present, implied volatility in shares of Jacobs Engineering comes in at roughly 46.5%. The cool thing for sellers of call options which are 8+ months out is that this implied volatility is maintaining itself, for example, in the regular January contract of 2021. This means that option prices are elevated and well above average for a stock such as Jacobs Engineering. Over time, we would expect this volatility to come back down to something close to the 25% mark. This, then, would enable us buy back any sold option for much cheaper prices; therefore, booking a profit.

At present, the regular January 2021 $80 calls are selling for approximately $6 per contract. That is an extra 8.5% yield (over 9 months) based off the current share price. Yes, there is risk that shares would be called away, but what one is doing here is merely locking in a guaranteed profit in an environment of elevated uncertainty. The risk in a covered call is losing one's shares. Downside risk is in no way enhanced when selling call options against long stock. In fact, the extra premium received reduces the overall cost basis of the shares. Reducing risk is a good practice, especially in the present environment.

Therefore, to sum up, the decision by Jacobs Engineering to keep on paying the dividend, keep staff on board as well as to not pay down debt leads us to believe that a suitable course of action at present in this stock is to hedge. One can do this by using the high implied volatility evident in this stock to sell call options against long positions. Let's see what the third quarter brings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.