Invitation Homes: America's Largest Single-Family Home Owner Is On Sale

Safe As Houses

Invitation Homes (INVH) is the largest single-family landlord in the United States with a portfolio of 79,525 homes. Around 70% of revenue is derived from western parts of the United States and Florida, regions where household growth is twice the level of the US average. The homes are generally in safe neighbourhoods close to schools and business districts.

The shares trade a fraction above the IPO price when the company went public in February 2017 and have declined by 27% from their peak in February 2020, just prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In spite of the challenging economic backdrop, the company recently reported strong earnings. Rent collections exceeded 95% of historical average in April whilst May rent collections were actually tracking ahead of historical average for the first five days of the month.

Occupancy reached a record high of over 97% during April and less than 2% of tenants opted to defer rent during the month. These trends reflect strong demand for Invitation’s core product. Inclusive of the impact of concessions, blended year-on-year lease growth was 3.2% in April.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated a trend for families to move out to the suburbs. People want to live in a home and have more space, particularly an outdoor yard, pool or garden. I expect such trends to persist even after the pandemic starts to subside due to lingering fears of hygiene in shared spaces and greater propensity to work from home which will drive demand for larger spaces with studies and quiet rooms away, separated from the rest of the family. Demographic trends are highly supportive. Millennials are reaching an age where they are getting married and starting to have children which supports demand for suburban living.

Key Competitive Advantages

Invitation is arguably the highest quality player in a fragmented sector for the following reasons:

Occupants tend to be dual-income households rather than single tenants with average annual income of $100k across two wage earners aged 39 years old on average. An aging millennial cohort is highly supportive of INVH’s core product At 97% occupancy levels are industry-leading Management has flexibility to manage the asset base on a unit-by-unit basis INVH has built a strong operating platform to deliver a high level of service versus traditional ‘mum-and-pop’ landlords with density in core markets driving operating efficiency

A Business Formed Following The Great Financial Crisis

INVH was founded in 2012 by Blackstone and became public in February 2017. Around half the portfolio was acquired on a home-by-home basis from 2012 to 2014 during the recovery phase post the Global Financial Crisis which disproportionately impacted the US housing market. On average, Blackstone spent around $25,000 renovating each home, many of which were vacant or in a state of disrepair.

In November 2017, the company acquired Starwood Waypoint Homes from Starwood Capital. Today, Blackstone still holds a 27% ownership stake.

Financing Trends Are Supportive

Although mortgage rates are attractive, tighter availability of mortgage financing could lead to incremental demand for single-family rental homes. Moreover, households may feel unwilling or lack the confidence to purchase a home, given elevated concerns around the overall health of the economy and the implications for job security.

Insights On Current Market Dynamics

To date workforce Class-C housing has bared the brunt of the economic weakness. Given significant job losses, rental market growth has turned negative but this is balanced by historically low turnover and reduced leasing and marketing expenses. In the long term, the total share of consumer spend devoted to housing may rise as households value the quality of their personal living space to a greater degree. The near halting of new home construction could also help to keep the market in balance.

U.S. Singe Family Rental Households

Source: INVH Nov 2019 Presentation

Balance Sheet And Valuation

Whit net debt to adjusted EBITDA appears high at 8.0x, INVH has a relatively safe balance sheet. No debt is maturing prior to 2022 and 51% of the assets are unencumbered. The company has $1bn of liquidity available through unrestricted cash and revolving lines of credit.

INVH has an enterprise value of $19.9 billion and held 79,525 homes as of 31 March 2020. This implies an EV per home of $250,235. We know that the company was purchasing homes at an average price of $299,000 in 2019 and the median price of a US home was $303,000 in March 2020 according to Redfin. From an asset standpoint, an investor can acquire a well-diversified portfolio of homes at a fairly attractive margin of safety.

Invitation generated an AFFO per share of $0.29 in the first quarter. Annualised this equates to $1.16 of AFFO which implies an AFFO yield of 4.9%. The dividend yield is currently 2.5%. Future value drivers for shareholders consist of long-term home price appreciation, rental income growth, growth in ancillary income and portfolio optimisation. The returns may not be the most exciting but INVH offers a lower level of impairment risk than the average S&P 500 constituent.

Summary: A Place To Shelter

As the world shelters in their homes, residential real estate has grown in value to consumers. The work-from-home experiment has surpassed expectations for many large companies which will lead to lower office occupancy levels. As these trends unfold, there is likely to be greater demand for high-quality suburban homes, which fits the sweet-spot of Invitation’s core product offering. The resilience and strength of the business model allied with lower base rates could even lead to higher valuations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.