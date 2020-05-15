Applied Materials: So Much Winning

The valuation of the stock is more than fair at these levels, and we think there is further upside.

Prepared by Tara, Senior Analyst at BAD BEAT Investing

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) is a name that we have traded several times. Without completely revisiting history, it was a stock we first got long in 2018, and added to in early 2019 for a longer-term hold. The year 2019 was been positive for the stock, and in late 2019, we decided to play with the house's money. We backed out the original investment at $62.45, plus a little spending cash, and let the rest of our profits run. Over at BAD BEAT Investing, our astute members asked about this stock, and we opined very clearly that it was a buy around the $45-ish level:

This is a key way that we like to trade and invest. We let the stock knock back quality stocks, then we pounce. Obviously, the COVID-19 selloff took all stocks down, so some of our core holding value fell from our late November sale, but scooping up some at a discount for a trade is how we like to pad our returns in the short term. With all that said, we still see some upside, even though at the time of this writing the call is up nearly 20%:

Pretty good run, we think. We think this stock has legs to back over $60 easily, barring a total market meltdown. While the fast money has been made, for our common followers there is still some room to make money. In this column, we discuss the risks, performance, and outlook as justifications for staying in the name.

Performance is strong

We deeply reviewed the results for Q1 before deciding that we are going to stick behind this call. Our nearer-term exit target is $61-64, which is still 10-15% upside, and the results were essentially what was expected, and it is also important to note that fiscal performance is up from last year. The stock has advanced off the COVID-19 lows and the recent lows on hopes 2020 into 2021 will be strong. It remains a favorite of ours.

The company posted revenues of $3.96 billion, up 11.9% year over year. What is important to note is that this exceeded our expectations for $3.90 billion by over $60 million, but missed the Street consensus by $20 million. Still, the growth was solid. The semiconductor systems segment sales were up to $2.56 billion from $2.18 billion. Nearly 56% of sales for semiconductors were in the foundry and logic subsegment, while DRAM had a good push from last year and came in at 22% of semiconductor system sales. Some moderating in flash was experienced, and it was 22% of sales in the segment. Sales were up 3% in the applied global services segment to $1.02 billion, while they were up 5% in the display and adjacent markets segment to $365 million.

On top of the 12% gain in net sales, expenses were relatively well-controlled and gross margins improved. Gross margin was 44.2%, up 100 basis points from 43.2% last year. Further, operating margin improved to 23.6% from 21.9%. Making adjustments, the declines were more noticeable. Adjusted gross margin was 44.6% vs. 43.5% last year, while adjusted operating margins rose 230 basis points to 24.7%. That said, this combined to deliver a 27% increase in adjusted earnings per share.

The company is generating significant cash and returns to shareholders. It generated $635 million in cash from operations and returned nearly $400 million to shareholders through $199 million in share repurchases and dividends of $193 million.

Valuation and outlook

What about valuation? Well, the average earnings per share estimate for FY 2020 among 19 analysts is currently $3.56 per share, which would be a $0.52, or 17%, increase from the 2019 result of $3.04. At this level of 2020 earnings and a $54 price tag, the stock is trading at 15x forward EPS, which we view as a still attractive valuation. We also believe a forward enterprise value-to-EBITDA ratio of 11.7 and a price-to-cash flow of 11.6 is more than fair.

Cash is solid, debt is down

We feel good about letting the profits run in this stock when we factor in the growth for 2020 and the solid balance sheet.

Source: Q2 2020 earnings release (linked above)

Cash is still at $5.2 billion, while long-term debt is up to $6.2 billion. This is a modest concern, but overall, investors do not need to stress over the balance sheet, as it is pretty healthy. We expect the board to continue to be shareholder-friendly with dividends and, as time goes on, buybacks. While the supply chain outlook seems to be improving and demand for semiconductor equipment is robust, there are some risks to be aware of.

A few risks to consider

Like with any investment, there are risks here, but these are tempered at current valuation and with our expectations of performance. Although we are nearly halfway through calendar 2020, the business for semiconductors is still changing a bit. In fact, the semiconductor industry is in a period of diversification, and this was evidenced by the percentage of sales in DRAM versus flash. If you look back over the past five years or so, a wave of smartphones drove the majority of semiconductor capital investments. That seems to be changing over to Big Data and artificial intelligence tech. These newly emerging drivers of growth might fuel the industry in 2020 and beyond, but it's the middle stages of a buildout. We see a more significant portion of wafer fab equipment spending going this way in the next years. That has risk, as projections become more complicated, it changes the way the cycle operates and, overall, introduces some uncertainty, so it needs to be put out there for consideration.

Keep in mind, industry conditions can change rapidly here. Cycles come and go. The demand for manufacturing equipment and services can, and will, change. AMAT's industries have historically been cyclical and are subject to volatility and sudden changes in customer requirements for new manufacturing capacity and advanced technology, so this is a risk, but it can also be an opportunity as well.

There is also the international nature of the business. Along with the cyclical nature of the semis, the international focus of the company was a reason shares got pummeled in 2018. The trade war is not over, even if it has been less discussed with everything happening with COVID-19 dominating the headlines. We will say that Chinese risks were a primary factor in the performance declines in 2018. Whether it is China or any place the company does business, the way in which any and all government-supported efforts impact or change the way AMAT operates or sources in a particular country is a real risk. Countries like Korea and, especially, China are probably most notable and relevant. It is important to recognize that a huge amount of AMAT's products and services are sold into countries outside of the United States, including China. Any future trade restrictions, tariffs, or taxes lead to changes in demand and also increase costs to the company. Investors, and even traders, should keep these risks in mind, as this sector tends to be very headline-sensitive.

Take-home

While many risks remain internationally, and there is an altering demand for AMAT's products to AI and data-focused demand, we think the stock remains attractive. The shareholder-friendly nature of the company should be taken into account. Further, with an outlook for growth, we think the valuation suggests that even though our traders made the easy money, you can still acquire shares of a quality company at a more than fair price here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMAT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.