Signature Bank: Aggressive Hiring To Lift Earnings In The Year Ahead

Provision expense will likely remain high in 2Q before trending downwards. The worsening of economic outlook since the end of 1Q will likely drive provisions in 2Q.

Earnings will likely improve in the remainder of the year compared to the first quarter because the West Coast expansion will boost deposits and loans.

Earnings of Signature Bank (SBNY) plunged in the first quarter by 32% quarter-over-quarter to $1.88 per share due to a surge in provision expense. I’m expecting earnings to improve in the remainder of the year compared to the first quarter due to additions of new teams that will boost deposit and loan growth. Additionally, I’m expecting provision expense to trend downwards in the second half of the year. Moreover, the net interest margin will likely improve due to a better funding mix in the year ahead. For the full year, I’m expecting SBNY’s earnings per share to decline by 9% year-over-year to $9.95 in 2020. However, there are chances that actual earnings will miss the estimates because the impact of COVID-19 on provision expense is still highly uncertain. The December 2020 target price suggests a high upside from the current market price; nevertheless, I’m adopting a neutral rating on SBNY due to the risks and uncertainties.

West Coast Expansion To Lift Net Interest Income

SBNY’s loans grew by 4.6% quarter-over-quarter in the first quarter of the year. I’m expecting the loan growth to remain strong because of the 2019 hiring activity that continued in the first quarter of the year. As mentioned in the first quarter’s conference call, SBNY hired five private client banking teams for the San Francisco market and seven teams for the Greater Los Angeles market in the first quarter. Further, the bank added two new teams for Los Angeles in April. Moreover, low interest rates will boost the demand for credit in the year ahead. Additionally, SBNY’s participation in the Paycheck Protection Program, PPP, will likely drive loan growth in the second quarter. As mentioned in the conference call, SBNY has funded around $500 million in approved PPP loan requests. Considering these factors, I’m expecting loans to increase by 11.5% year-over-year in 2020, as shown in the table below.

SBNY’s net interest margin, NIM, remained mostly unchanged during the first quarter. I’m expecting the impact of the 150bps federal funds rate cuts to be muted in the second quarter because SBNY’s loan mix is tilted towards long-duration multi-family commercial real estate loans. Therefore, the loan mix will ensure that the average yield remains sticky following the interest rate cuts. Further, the hiring of new teams will lead to deposit growth, which will reduce the bank’s reliance on expensive borrowing to fund loan growth. The management mentioned in the conference call that SBNY will have opportunities to further lower the deposit cost in the year ahead. As a result, I’m expecting the average NIM in 2020 to be 4bps higher than the average NIM for 2019. The following table shows my estimates for yield, cost, and NIM.

Another Quarter With High Provisions Expense Likely Before Normalization

SBNY’s provision expense surged to $67 million in the first quarter from $10 million in the last quarter of 2019. The management used assumptions related to GDP, unemployment rate, and property prices to determine the level of reserves for loan losses. Additionally, the management assumed that the government will take further stimulus actions in the latter half of 2020, as mentioned in the first quarter’s 10-Q filing. As the unemployment outlook has considerably worsened since the first quarter, I believe SBNY will need to adjust its reserves upwards, leading to elevated provision expense. Moreover, I believe that expectations of further stimulus later in the year may be too optimistic. Consequently, I’m expecting provision expense to remain elevated in the second quarter before trending downwards in the second half of the year. Overall, I’m expecting the provision expense to increase to $157 million in 2020 from $23 million in 2019.

Team Additions To Drive Salary Expenses

SBNY’s non-interest expense increased by 4.3% in the first quarter on a linked-quarter basis. I’m expecting salary expenses to continue to rise in the remainder of the year, which will drive up non-interest expenses. The hiring of teams for the expansion in the West Coast will likely push up salary expenses this year. Consequently, I’m expecting the non-interest expense to increase by 14% year-over-year in 2020. The expense and revenue estimates suggest an efficiency ratio of 40.8% for 2020, up from 39.5% in 2019.

Expecting Earnings Decline Of 9%

The loan growth and decline in provision expense will likely lead to a recovery in earnings in the year ahead compared to the first quarter. However, earnings will likely remain low compared to the last nine months of 2019. For the full year, I’m expecting earnings per share to decline by 9% year-over-year to $9.95 in 2020. The following table shows my estimates for income statement items.

The severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic are unknown; hence, the impact of the pandemic on the provision expense is highly uncertain. Moreover, if the pandemic lasts longer than expected, then loan growth can be adversely affected. Consequently, I believe there are considerable risks to earnings and valuation.

I'm expecting SBNY to maintain its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.56 per share in the remainder of 2020. I'm not expecting a dividend cut because the dividend and earnings estimates suggest a payout ratio of only 23%, which is easily sustainable. Additionally, SBNY is currently well-capitalized, which reduces the threat of a dividend cut. SBNY’s common equity tier 1 ratio was reported at 11.05% as of March 31, 2020, versus the minimum requirement of 7%. The dividend estimate for 2020 implies a low and unattractive dividend yield of 2.5%.

High Upside For A Holding Period Of Eight Months, But Near-Term Outlook Is Less Bright

I'm using SBNY’s average 2019 price-to-book value multiple (P/B) of 1.42 to value the stock. Multiplying this P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of $95.7 gives a target price of $136 for December 2020. This target price implies a significant upside of 49% from SBNY's May 14 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/B multiple.

The high upside suggests that SBNY is offering a good opportunity for a high return for a holding period of eight months. However, in the near term of four to five months, I believe the risks and uncertainties will keep the market price depressed. Consequently, I’m adopting a neutral rating on SBNY.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their own investment objectives and constraints before making an investment decision on the stock(s) mentioned in the article.