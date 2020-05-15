KWG Group: Breaking Into The RMB100 Billion Club

KWG Group expects to achieve RMB103.3 billion in contracted sales this year, which could be a significant re-rating catalyst for the stock.

Elevator Pitch

I maintain my "Bullish" rating on Hong Kong-listed Mainland China property developer KWG Group Holdings Limited (KWGPF) [1813:HK].

KWG Group expects to achieve RMB103.3 billion in contracted sales this year, which could be a significant re-rating catalyst for the stock. The planned spin-off of KWG Group's property management services business by end-2020 is another key catalyst. More importantly, KWG Group's valuations are undemanding with high-quality Chinese property developers typically trading at higher P/E multiples in the high single-digit to low teens range.

This is an update of my initiation article on KWG Group published on December 2, 2019. KWG's share price has increased by +33% from HK$8.74 as of November 28, 2019 to HK$11.68 as of May 14, 2020 since my initiation. KWG Group trades at 5.3 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E, which represents a premium to its historical five-year and 10-year average consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples of 4.5 times and 5.0 times respectively. The stock is also valued by the market at 0.93 times P/B, and it offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 8.2%.

Readers have the option of trading in KWG Group shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the ticker KWGPF, or on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 1813:HK. For KWG Group shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For KWG Group shares listed in Hong Kong, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $13 million and market capitalization is above $4.7 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges. Institutional investors who own KWG Group shares listed in Hong Kong include The Vanguard Group, Norges Bank Investment Management, BlackRock, and APG Asset Management among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

FY2020 Contracted Sales Target Is Above RMB100 Billion

Last year, each of the top 10 Mainland China property developers had a minimum annual contracted sales of at least RMB170 billion. In China, RMB100 billion (or $14 billion) is the magic figure for annual contracted sales, where a property developer is deemed to be of sufficient size to be "in the club" so as to speak. Breaking into the RMB100 billion club brings multiple benefits such as increased attention from buy-side investors and sell-side analysts, improved access to financing in the capital markets, and greater ease of attracting top talent.

At the company's FY2019 earnings call on March 26, 2020 (transcript and audio recording not publicly available), KWG Group guided for a +20% YoY contracted sales growth target for FY2020. KWG Group grew its contracted sales by +31.5% YoY to RMB86.1 billion in FY2019, so the 20% sales growth target implies that the company expects to achieve RMB103.3 billion in contracted sales this year. The company also added at the recent results briefing that it expects a three-year contracted sales CAGR of between +30% and +40% going forward, barring unforeseen circumstances.

As per the table below, KWG Group's year-to-date contracted sales are still down -11.8% YoY in the first four months of 2020, which is not surprising given the negative effects of the coronavirus pandemic that took place since the beginning of he year. Notably, the company's YoY decline in contracted sales has narrowed significantly from -57.9% in February 2020 to -2.2% and -3.3% in March and April 2020 respectively.

KWG Group's Historical Contracted Sales

Month FY2019 (RMB million) FY2020 (RMB million) YoY % Change January 5,103 5,165 1.2% February 4,052 1,707 -57.9% March 6,306 6,168 -2.2% April 6,714 6,512 -3.0% Year-to-date 22,175 19,552 -11.8%

Source: Author

KWG Group's confidence in meeting the company's FY2020 contracted sales target stems from the fact that its property projects is located in parts of China where economic growth and property demand are expected to be more resilient. The company has salable resources of approximately RMB170 billion for FY2020; approximately 88% of that is derived from Tier-1 and Tier-2 Chinese cities, and 70% comes from the Greater Bay Area and the Yangtze River Delta area.

Looking ahead, KWG Group targets to achieve RMB200 billion in annual contracted sales in 2022, based on expectations that the coronavirus pandemic will be less of a drag in 2021 and 2022. If KWG Group does break the RMB200 billion mark in the next three years, the company could potentially be among the top 10 largest property developers in the country.

A near-term catalyst for KWG Group will be the company breaking into the RMB100 billion club by 2020 if and when it realizes its goal of a +20% YoY contracted sales growth this year.

Spin-Off Of Property Management Services Business Could Potentially Be Accelerated

In my initiation article on KWG Group published in October 2019, I mentioned that KWG Group is "open to spinning off its property management services business as a separate listed entity, as long as it is in the interests of shareholders and market conditions are favorable."

In a April 7, 2020 sell-side report on KWG Group published by CGS-CIMB Securities (not publicly available), it was noted that KWG Group commented at the company's post-results conference calls that it "aims to spin off its property management by year-end, with a similar structure as that of Times Neighborhood (OTCPK:TNHDF) [9928:HK] which was spun off by Times China (OTC:TMPPF) [1233:HK] last year."

Times China, another Hong Kong-listed Mainland China property developer, spun off its property management services business as a separate listed entity on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on December 19, 2019. This was effected via the payment of a special interim dividend where Times China shareholders received a single share of Times Neighborhood for every 2.6 shares of Times China they owned. Times Neighborhood's share price has increased by +67% from HK$4.88 as of December 19, 2019 (first day of trading) to HK$8.19 as of May 14, 2020, as listed property management service firms such as Times Neighborhood are favored by investors for their defensiveness and recurring income.

KWG Group's property management fee income grew by +79% YoY from RMB565.7 million in FY2018 to RMB1,014.3 million in FY2019, in tandem with the increase in the number of properties under management. The property management services business delivered an operating profit of RMB406.1 million last year. Assuming an earnings multiple of 20 times (noting that profit attributable to shareholders could be lower than operating profit taking into account general & administrative expenses previously shared with the parent company), KWG Group's property management services business on a stand-alone basis will have a value equivalent to the entire company's market capitalization now. This is indicative of the potential value that could be created for KWG Group's shareholders with the spin-off of the company's property management services business.

Valuation And Dividends

KWG Group trades at 6.5 times trailing twelve months' P/E and 5.3 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E based on its share price of HK$11.68 as of May 14, 2020. In comparison, the stock's historical five-year and 10-year average consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 4.5 times and 5.0 times respectively.

KWG Group is valued by the market at 0.93 times P/B, versus its historical five-year and 10-year mean P/B multiples of 0.73 times and 0.80 times respectively.

KWG Group offers a historical FY2019 dividend yield of 6.9% and a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 8.2%. The company proposed a final dividend of RMB0.42 for 2H2019, which brought full-year dividends per share to RMB0.74 for FY2019. This implies a +32% YoY increase in absolute terms and a reasonably high dividend payout ratio of 45%.

KWG Group's balance sheet is not overly stretched to the point that it affects the company's dividend payout. KWG Group's net gearing as of December 31, 2019 remains manageable at 75.4%, which is below than the mean net gearing ratio in the 90-100% range for a list of 25 Hong Kong-listed Mainland China property developers which I track.

At the company's FY2019 earnings call on March 26, 2020, KWG Group guided that the company "will maintain its current dividend payout as long as earnings and cash flow remain healthy."

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for KWG Group include weaker-than-expected contracted sales growth, a longer-than-expected time taken to spin off its property management services business, a deterioration in the company's financial position, and a cut in the company's dividend payout ratio in the future.

Note that readers who choose to trade in KWG Group shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Hong Kong), could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in KWG Group [1813:HK] over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.