USD/JPY: Likely To Find Support

In another sharp risk-off move, USD/JPY may also appreciate (albeit likely with some volatility in both directions), just as it did in March in spite of unprecedentedly aggressive rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.

In search for safer positions, I now favor USD/JPY upside. If markets continue to hold firm, USD/JPY is likely to appreciate and return to its historically positive correlation with risk asset prices.

However, USD is likely to strengthen in both significant risk-off scenarios and risk-on scenarios; JPY is only likely to strengthen more than USD in a moderate drop in risk sentiment.

This is because both USD and JPY remain in demand. VIX is still above 30 (indeed, about twice the long-term average), indicating that markets are still a little tepid.

The USD/JPY currency pair, which expresses the value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the Japanese yen, is a classic risk-on currency pair. Perhaps "classic" is the operative word here, because one of the compelling reasons for this cross historically has been the positive interest rate spread offered. Currencies that offer higher interest rates attract more capital; in good times, traders are more comfortable with leveraging this by initiating carry trades.

However, due to the COVID-19 crisis, global interest rates have sunk to the zero lower bound almost across the board. We can use short-term government bond yields to provide us with a proxy for the carrying value of an FX cross. These interest rate spreads do not translate perfectly, especially after FX brokers take their fees, but the spreads do provide us with some useful insight. The chart below illustrates USD/JPY price action using daily candlesticks; the green line illustrates the one-year bond yield spread.

After U.S. interest rates were slashed in March 2020, USD/JPY had already plummeted in line with equities (moving as you might expect it to). The pair typically does correlate positively with risk assets like equities, since the unwinding of carry trades and repatriation of speculative capital back to countries including Japan can create sudden demand for JPY. However, in spite of the U.S. rate cuts in mid-March, USD/JPY rallied on the back of demand for the USD as a global safe haven.

This follows the "Dollar Smile Theory", which suggests that the USD will usually weaken if the United States' economic prospects are seen to be weak, but that the USD will only meaningfully weaken if those prospects are also weak relative to other countries. If all countries (i.e., globally) are facing weaker growth prospects, like we could argue they are today due to the global pandemic, USD tends to rally as a global safe haven. That is, independent of interest rates. USD is also expected to rally if global risk appetite picks up, and especially if the United States is expected to outperform economically.

The USD is still the world's reserve currency, which is arguably the most important pillar upon which Dollar Smile Theory stands. It is always a talking point whether or how the USD will lose its status, but currently this is the status quo: USD continues to remain in high demand.

Therefore, while the bond yield spread has dropped substantially for USD/JPY, I believe the USD's prospects continue to be strong. On the one hand, if risk appetite continues to improve, USD is likely to strengthen through international inflows, whereas another risk-off move could send it higher still. It is possibly one of the safest currencies to be long at the moment. Note that this does not mean it is the riskiest to short; EUR/USD may continue to generally fall, yet EUR is a riskier short than USD due to the level of upside volatility that has been typical of EUR recently.

In my last article covering USD/JPY on April 16, I wrote the following:

Fewer JPY outflows and liquidity, and increased USD demand, is likely to see USD/JPY remain fairly range-bound for the time being. The more speculative trades have likely been unwound by this time, and hence, going forward, volatility is likely to be lower than we have seen in this pair recently. A return downward for U.S. equities, which this author expects is more likely than further upside, is likely to make USD attractive, and therefore, USD/JPY will probably sustain levels above 107 for the time being.

About a month has passed, and this reduced volatility has, in fact, come to pass. Nevertheless, I now believe that given the lower volatility, we should hopefully begin to see an improving correlation between USD/JPY and U.S. equities, which is typically a sign that markets are returning to normality. The rolling 20-day correlation is shown below in the panel at the bottom of the chart.

Notice that the correlation is currently still negative, which would suggest we are still in "abnormality", yet the lower realized volatility in the spot price would suggest that the pair has potential to start regaining its historical correlation (which was largely positive).

The VIX (Volatility Index) does remain elevated, however. This is a measure of implied volatility, and when elevated, the index suggests the potential for another drop in equities (which typically hits other risk assets too). The chart below shows that VIX is making headway (falling, in this case) but is still a little jumpy.

You can expect to see U.S. equities really bounce back, should VIX hold itself under the 30 mark. Anything over 30 is quite high; for context, the sloped black line in the chart above is the 1000-day moving average (approximately four trading years). The VIX is currently indexed at a level that is about twice the long-term average.

Note that my base case has not been that equities will continue to rise. Yet, it is difficult to fight the stubborn rise, and the market is always right. The best we can do this think about the risks and position ourselves in a way that is as safe as possible (independent of apparent risk sentiment).

While I continue to believe that USD and JPY are likely to both remain firm, USD has an edge in its ability to find demand in multiple risk scenarios, whereas JPY is unlikely to be hotly demanded if risk sentiment continues to generally hold up (positively). USD/JPY, therefore, seems to be more attractive on the long side than on the short side.

It is also interesting to note that the United States' 10-year to 2-year yield curve spread is improving relative to Japan's; the former is shown by the red line in the chart below, and Japan's is shown by the green line.

An improving yield curve indicates that the bond market believes that economic prospects are not likely to "be so bad", so to speak. If the yield curve is in a positive position, it indicates that long-term interest rates are expected to be higher than shorter-term interest rates - a vote of confidence. The steeper the curve, generally speaking, the better. As shown in the chart above, the United States is finding more favor, while Japan is languishing a little behind.

All said, I favor the long side of USD/JPY moving forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.