Crushing It: Fortinet Is Turning Heads

Cybersecurity ranks among the top concerns that IT departments must consider during these unprecedented times as companies switch to a work-from-home strategy. There are several cloud security companies that are doing well in this environment, but one that has turned my head is Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT). Fortinet has a strong product portfolio, 20+% annual revenue growth, a very strong free cash flow margin of 36%, and cash and equivalents of $1.4 billion that will keep this company going throughout the pandemic and even a prolonged global recession.

While Fortinet did not see a downturn in March, the company has withdrawn guidance for the year due to the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19. What the company has found so far, and there is some speculation in this, is that large enterprises are becoming interested in Fortinet's ASIC-based VPN solutions because they are able to handle the order-of-magnitude increase in workloads. It is not all doom and gloom for the hardware-based products that Fortinet sells. I should mention that product sales amount to 1/3 of total revenue, while service revenue accounts for the rest.

Digital Transformation Stocks Are Breaking Out

This is of course not news for those readers that follow my work. There are several digital transformation stocks that are on the move including Atlassian (TEAM), Twilio Inc. (TWLO), Okta, Inc. (OKTA), MongoDB, Inc. (MDB), and Everbridge, Inc. (EVBG) among others. Fortinet is among the group of breakouts. Unlike most of the other stocks "crushing it" that are already quite overvalued, Fortinet is, in my opinion, fairly valued on a relative basis, making it a gem of an investment.

Certainly, it is impossible to predict how Fortinet will perform for the remainder of 2020, but the company has a strong balance sheet, superb free cash flow, and good revenue growth that so far has not been impacted by the pandemic. Fortinet should be in good shape once the pandemic scare subsides and global growth restarts.

The Rule Of 40

One industry metric that is often used for software companies is the Rule of 40. The rule provides a single metric for evaluating both high-growth companies that aren't profitable and mature companies that have lower growth but are profitable. Revenue growth and profitability (expressed as a margin) must add up to at least 40% in order to fulfill the rule. Analysts use various figures for profitability. I use the free cash flow margin.

The rationale for the Rule of 40 is as follows. If a company grows by more than 40% annually, then you can tolerate some level of negative free cash flow. But if a company grows by less than 40%, then it should have a positive free cash flow to make up for the less-than-ideal growth. This rule accommodates both young, high-growth companies as well as mature, moderate-growth companies. The 40% threshold is somewhat arbitrary but typically divides the digital transformation stock universe in half, separating the best stocks from the so-so ones.

For a further description of the rule and calculation, please refer to a previous article I have written.

The two factors required for calculating the Rule of 40 are revenue growth and free cash flow margin. Fortinet's annual revenue growth is 21%. The company's TTM free cash flow margin is a stunning 36%.

Therefore, the Rule of 40 calculation for Fortinet is as follows:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 21% + 36% = 57%

Its score is much higher than the necessary 40% needed to fulfill the rule of thumb, suggesting that this company is strong and healthy, ideal for survival in the current market conditions.

Stock Valuation

There are numerous techniques for valuing stocks. Some analysts use fundamental ratios such as P/E, P/S, EV/P, or EV/S. I believe that one should not employ a simple ratio, and the reason is simple. Higher-growth stocks are valued more than lower-growth stocks, and rightly so. Growth is a significant parameter in discounted cash flow valuation.

Therefore, I employ a technique that uses a scatter plot to determine relative valuation for the stock of interest versus the remaining 152 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe. The Y-axis represents the enterprise value/forward sales, while the X-axis is the estimated forward Y-o-Y sales growth.

The plot below illustrates how Fortinet stacks up against the other stocks on a relative basis based on forward sales multiple.

A best-fit line is drawn in red and represents an average valuation based on next year's sales growth. The higher the anticipated revenue growth, the higher the valuation. In this instance, Fortinet is positioned below the best-fit line, suggesting that the company is modestly undervalued on a relative basis relative to its peers.

Investment Risks

There are several risks that investors should consider before investing in Fortinet. First of all, I view the current stock market action to be reminiscent of the Dot.com era, immediately prior to the crash starting in 2000. Back then, I quadrupled my investments in a few months. Technology stocks were hopping. But it wasn't long before the market turned into a disaster.

While Fortinet is not overvalued some of its peers are. Some companies such as Zoom (ZM), Shopify (SHOP), Atlassian (TEAM), and Coupa (COUP), are extremely overvalued. A market crash led by these stocks could cause Fortinet to get swept along with the crowd.

Perhaps the biggest risk to Fortinet's business is also its biggest strength, and that is the diversification amongst its customers and solutions. Some portion of its product offerings and customers, most likely SMBs, will get hit hard but diversification will carry this company through to see another day.

Summary And Conclusions

Fortinet has recently broken out to an all-time high. When a breakout occurs, it usually signifies more bullishness to come. Fortinet is a strong company with an annual revenue growth of 21% and a positive free cash flow margin of 36%, allowing it to easily exceed the Rule of 40.

So far, the company has not experienced a drop in business due to the pandemic. But the company management has withdrawn guidance for the remainder of the year due to the uncertainty of the virus and economy.

The stock movement is strong, the company's fundamentals are strong, and, in my opinion, the stock price is slightly undervalued. I expect that Fortinet will benefit from the work-from-home mandate and come out of the current market conditions in a strong position to grow along with other digital transformation stocks.

