More Signs Of Pain For Chesapeake Energy Corp.

The picture just keeps worsening for oil and gas E&P (exploration and production) firm Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK). In its latest set of developments, management announced the filing of its first-quarter report, but did not include a detailed discussion of the results as is custom with most firms. This alone is generally not a positive sign. Another negative is that management, after slashing the firm's capex budget, has decided to withdraw financial guidance for the current fiscal year. Added to some other developments seen earlier this year as well as some details from the firm's first-quarter release, and the future for the company looks bleak. Quite frankly, there's a high probability that within the next 30 to 60 days Chesapeake will enter into financial restructuring, a move that would probably result in a complete wiping out of its common shareholders.

Bad developments

At this point in time, almost nothing looks positive about Chesapeake. At the end of April this year, I wrote an article detailing the issues facing the company. The picture was bad then and a lot was pointing toward a probable restructuring in the firm's near future. These latest developments by management, though, are likely to accelerate the time frame that this would otherwise occur in. Take, for instance, management's decision to not hold an earnings conference call. While this alone is not a guarantee of the end of the firm, I have never seen a company not hold a conference call that did not go on to declare bankruptcy.

Though this is just one anecdotal piece of evidence, there is more substantive data to support my assertion. Management's decision to withdraw guidance for the year would generally be considered a big red flag, but given the extreme volatility in the energy sector, a lot of companies that will probably survive this downturn have done the same. What those other companies have not done, though, is to issue a going concern statement and to go on to say that they expect their borrowing base to be reduced due to their "distressed financial position". This can be seen on page 14 of its quarterly filing. Fortunately on this end, the company has only about $1.90 billion borrowed (plus $89 million in outstanding letters of credit) associated with its $3 billion credit facility. This means that any cut of less than $1 billion or so is unlikely to materially harm the business on its own.

Another worrisome statement is that the company said it does not expect to remain in compliance all of this year if the current energy price situation remains depressed as it has been. By the fourth quarter, it will fall out of compliance with its lending agreements which, without a waiver or amendment to their debt instruments, could push the firm into bankruptcy.

In addition to these statements and observations by management, Chesapeake also has a fundamental concern to deal with: cash flow. One issue I have had with the business for years has been that its capex requirements, just to maintain flat production, are incredibly high. I peg this number at around $1.7 billion to $2 billion per year. Despite having some hedges on its books, cash flows have been harmed by the harsh energy price environment. In the first quarter this year, Chesapeake's operating cash flows were $397 million. Its capex, meanwhile, was $501 million. In the first quarter a year earlier, cash flows were $456 million, with capex spent of $515 million. As a note, for capex, I am only including D&C (drilling and completion) spending, not any acquisition-related activities.

Not only is the company losing cash at a time when its debt stands at $9.58 billion (with net debt rising by $49 million compared to the end of last year), but its financial position is also likely to get a lot worse moving forward. Due to the pressures facing it, Chesapeake has decided to cut its capex budget for the remainder of this year. For 2020 as a whole, the company expects to spend between $1 billion and $1.2 billion. This is down from initial guidance of $2.2 billion for the year. As a result, management has said that investors should expect production to begin falling, but the big question is by how much. Given that the company requires substantially more capex just to keep output flat, this sizable cut in capex should show up next year in the form of a material drop in production. As output falls, so too should cash flow. This creates a nasty self-perpetuating cycle for the entity that is difficult to come back from absent a large capital infusion.

Perhaps the only positive thing Chesapeake had going for it in the latest quarter was that the firm announced some debt buybacks. In the quarter, the company bought back $156 million worth of debt for $93 million. That translates to just shy of $0.60 on the dollar. In addition to the $63 million in principal the company is reducing its debt by, this maneuver will save shareholders interest cost of $8.86 million per year. This is a drop in the bucket in the grand scheme of things and some investors will point out that this kind of activity is common leading up to a bankruptcy filing. Even so, any sort of progress aimed at buying back debt at a discount is fundamentally positive.

Takeaway

Right now, investors in Chesapeake should be scared. The company does not look to be doing well and it has already mentioned a possible restructuring. Any such move would likely result in shareholders losing everything they have. There is some possibility of common shareholders receiving warrants or a small stake in the restructured entity, but that's not the kind of bet that would be wise to take up with money unless you can afford to lose it. In all, investors would be wise to consider staying away from Chesapeake. Absent a major asset sale (which in this environment would be painful) and absent a surge in energy pricing very soon, the prospects for Chesapeake look awful.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.