Wabash Looks Like A Great Contrarian Opportunity

As reported alongside Q1 2020 earnings on May 14th, the company continues to maintain its dividend and has enough liquidity to last over a year in a bad economic slump.

Trading at only 4.8x P/E based on the average EPS from fiscal years 2015 to 2019, the valuation of Wabash is starting to look enticing.

Wabash National Corp. (WNC) is starting to look cheap with its share price now at $7.62 which is down 54% from 52-week highs of $16.70. For longer-term contrarian investors, in my opinion, the COVID-19 market crash and cyclical swing opens up a good contrarian opportunity to buy shares in an industry-leading company trading at only 4.8x P/E based on the average EPS from fiscal years 2015-2019. The company's shares are yielding 4.1% and as of the Q1 2020 earnings release yesterday on May 14th, the company is maintaining their dividend and debt reductions.

As a cyclical company with profits hugely influenced by economic activity, Wabash has deservedly seen its valuation suffer amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This article will explore the losses seen by Wabash in the 2008 financial crisis and will also take a look at the liquidity of Wabash to see what might happen if this economic downturn were to get really bad.

Data by YCharts

Q1 2020 results were coincidentally just released yesterday, May 14th, as I started to look into the company earlier this week. The results were obviously not spectacular given the start of COVID-19 and the company reported a generally accepted accounting principle (GAAP) loss of $2.01/share. However, the majority of the loss was driven by non-cash impairment charges of $2.02 per share ($107 million total) making the adjusted figures a loss of only $0.04. Also of note from the earnings release is that Wabash ended March 2020 with a sales backlog of approximately $1.0 billion compared to a backlog of $1.1 billion ending December 2019.

Investors always need to be careful using management's non-GAAP adjusted figures as they can sometimes be used too often and be overly manipulated. That being said, management's adjusted figures can still be relevant in certain circumstances if you understand and agree with the adjustments that are being made. As can be seen below, the one-time non-cash impairment charge is the only item being adjusted for this quarter (along with its tax effects).

Sourced from Q1 2020 Results

Introduction To The Company

Founded in 1985 in Lafayette, Indiana and publicly traded starting in 1991, Wabash is a dry van trailer manufacturer and leader of engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries. Wabash designs and manufactures a diverse range of products, including: dry freight and refrigerated trailers, platform trailers, bulk tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade and pharmaceutical equipment.

The company segments itself into three reporting segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. Details on the activities involved in each segment can be seen below as well as a split that breaks 2019 sales between segments, with Commercial Trailer Products making up the majority of sales at 65%.

Source of table and data for graph from 2019 Annual Report

A Profitable But Cyclical Company

The company is highly cyclical as can be seen in the below graph but is decently profitable over a business cycle. The company had a rough year in 2010 that was literally off the charts, so I decided to investigate a little further into how Wabush fared during the 2008 financial crisis. As can be seen in a snapshot of Wabush's 2010 financial statements below the graph, the results weren't pretty with the company losing a combined $369.4 million from 2008 - 2010. Revenues also fell 59.6% from 2008 to 2009 before starting to recover in 2010.

Source data from Morningstar

Sourced from company 2010 Financial Statements

With those losses being point out, it is important to note that cash flows at the company weren't as bad as the net income given that a good portion of the losses came from goodwill impairments of $66.3 million in 2008 and fair value losses on warrants of $155.0 million. The warrants were issued in July 2009, when Wabash issued $35 million of preferred stock and warrants to Trailer Investments

Sourced from company 2010 Financial Statements

More non-cash impairment charges could easily be on the way in the coming quarters with goodwill and intangible assets representing $204 million (16.7%) and $184 million (15.0%) respectively for a total of $388 million (31.7%) of the total $1,225 million in assets. These intangibles and goodwill have been built up by acquisitions in 2012 and 2017. Potential investors should brace themselves for large losses in the quarters and years to come but need to remember to separate cash from non-cash items while keeping an eye on Wabash's liquidity.

So How Is The Liquidity?

Wabash's ability to survive any prolonged downturn will depend on their liquidity and ability to access additional capital. As mentioned by management in their liquidity update on April 16th prior to the release of Q1 results, the company’s total liquidity as of March 31, 2020 was $277 million with cash and cash equivalents of $155 million and $122 million of available borrowings under its existing revolving credit facility. Management believes that even under the most extreme assumptions, the company has sufficient liquidity to comfortably meet its cash obligations for at least the next 12 months. Also notable is that the company's nearest debt maturity, amounting to $135 million, is not until March of 2022.

To not simply just take management at their word, I did my own secondary analysis to see how long Wabash's liquidity could potential last. The analysis in the table below is based on monthly interest expenses from 2019's total interest expense, new borrowings being made at a conservatively high 7.5% interest rate, and 2019 monthly operating expenses (which unlike cost of goods sold are rather fixed overhead that must be spent regardless of the level of sales). As can be seen, liquidity looks reasonable at around 16.5 months (1.4 years) which gives me some confidence that the company should be able to ride out the COVID-19 pandemic for a while before having to issue additional capital.

Takeaway

The risk-reward trade-off is starting to look reasonable for this cyclical company. Wabash has been through economic cycles before and has relatively good liquidity at the moment in my opinion. The company's shares are still yielding 4.1% and the company is maintaining their dividend for now. Trading at only 4.8x P/E based on the average EPS from fiscal years 2015-2019, the valuation of Wabash is starting to look enticing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in WNC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. The material is intended only as general information for your convenience, and should not in any way be construed as investment advice. I advise readers to conduct their own independent research to build their own independent opinions and/or consult a qualified investment advisor before making any investment decisions. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my articles.