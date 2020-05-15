Buying the Dip has been a strategy that has worked very well over most of the last decade.

The last 10 years of the bull market have conditioned investors to believe that a rising tide lifts all boats. Forgotten are the lessons learned from 2009 when challenging economic conditions saw the end to the likes of Countrywide Financial, Bear Stearns, Lehman Brothers and Wachovia, among others.

What "buy the dip" investors learnt during that time is that cheap and distressed can simply become cheaper and more distressed. A rising tide and a strong economy can serve to paper over the cracks. However, in periods of acute distress, which is where we currently are, it’s best to watch out below before you buy the dip.

This time, the damage runs far and deep

While during the GFC the threat of insolvency and liquidation was primarily confined to the financial sector, the coronavirus crisis has laid waste to broad sections of the economy.

The damage to the transportation sector is well-known and understood. With airlines such as United (UAL) and Delta (D) suffering from dramatically reduced demand, aircraft remain parked, refunds and credits have been issued and airlines are tapping governments for funding assistance. The same story rings true for hotels such as Hilton (HLT) and Marriott (MAR), which are also suffering from a "traveler strike" as fearful consumers and weary business travelers hunker down at home.

Discretionary retailers have had a tough time of it for a number of years. Businesses such as Macy’s (M) and J.C. Penney (JCP) have been victim to changing consumer habits and shifts in foot traffic, away from the likes of large malls operated by Simon Property Group (SPG) in favor of online properties such as Amazon (AMZN). The latest lockdowns may really be the final blow for many of these retail concepts with retailers such as J.Crew going out of business, and with J.C. Penney expected to follow shortly.

Purveyors of higher-end, bigger-ticket items are likely to feel the wrath of a prolonged consumer strike. With a staggering 36.5 million people out of work in the US, it’s no surprise that expensive, high-end purchases are likely the last things on the mind of fatigued, locked-down consumers. The large automakers Ford (F) and General Motors (GM) are particularly exposed here, with Ford noting that almost 90% of its dealers have applied for federal loans.

With consumers on a purchase strike, banks such as Bank of America (BAC) and Wells Fargo (WFC) find themselves squeezed between risk-averse customers and negatively trending interest rates which indicate limited loan volumes being originated at low and unattractive margins. Request for deferral have been piling up on bankers' doorsteps faster than they can process them, with Wells Fargo deferring payments and waiving fees for more than 1.3 million consumers and small business customers.

The overall picture in the economy is increasingly negative, with large chunks of various industries moving progressively lower. That’s not to say that many of these businesses won’t recover. Of course many will, but as the duration of this crisis increases and moves from a healthcare crisis to an economic crisis, cheap and unloved can continue to get cheaper and downright feared.

The real challenge and uncertainty here is just how long the negative feedback loop will continue and whether there will be any further infection outbreaks, which cause further shutdowns once things reopen. Possible outcomes range from a V-shaped recovery to a U-shaped recovery to a W-shaped recovery and everything in between. Before investors look to buy the dips, they should ask the hard questions to best protect themselves.

Demand businesses with heavy cash backing

Have your businesses show you the money! This is a time for placing a high premium on businesses with cashed-up balance sheets which can get through a couple of years with existing cash reserves and negligible revenues. This is particularly important for all those businesses that are particularly impacted by the effects of lockdowns where customer traffic has dried up and revenues have collapsed. If you can’t get that assurance from a nice stack of cash and cash equivalents on the balance sheet, then at least insist on businesses which generate strong cash flows in their existing operations.

This isn’t a time to play too cute with heavily debt-laden businesses that are busy funneling all their cash to meet onerous debt service requirements and that aren’t in a position to control their own destiny. Not only will those cash-rich businesses survive, but many will further consolidate and extend their positions, acquiring the poorly managed and the distressed.

2008/2009 saw fire-sale asset sales to the likes of Bank of America and JPMorgan (JPM), and this latest economic downturn will surely bring on another wave of distressed asset sales to well-placed buyers that can take advantage. These list of businesses drowning in cash are long and lengthy, with the likes of Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), and Alphabet (GOOG) all having near-$100 billion or more in cash and cash equivalents on the balance sheet.

Insist on business viability

It’s at times like these that you want businesses that provide mission-critical services and that are indispensable to consumers and enterprises. Goods that consumers find themselves unable to do without and services that enterprises will only dispense with if times are really bad and the threat of insolvency is near. Prescription medicines produced and fulfilled by the likes of a Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and the critical sales force management software delivered by the likes of a Salesforce (CRM). If any expense can be deferred or indefinitely canceled, you can rest assured that it will be. Businesses that provide services which can be more cheaply substituted or managed around particularly need to be mindfully managed when one decides to buy the dip.

Demand transparency

This is a time when you really want businesses that you can understand. When you can understand how a business makes money and where that revenue ultimately comes out as cost in the business down to free cash flow that it retains and either pays out or invests. Times like these make investors thankful for the simplicity of business models. It's easy to track how the revenue flow for Amazon works from the sale of a book or other item on its portal for which it receives revenue, pays out cost and retains some margin.

A business like Coca-Cola (KO) is also highly transparent, as it receives a certain sum of revenue for each serving sold with Coca-Cola concentrate, net of the cost of the production and distribution of that concentrate. Deploying a buy-the-dip strategy on highly complex business arrangements such as mortgage REITs and trusts - where it’s difficult to follow and understand the underlying drivers and returns on assets and where a business makes money - make it very difficult to understand how those dollars ultimately flow up to you as a shareholder and what factors may make all of that disappear.

As investors, we all have the urge to buy the dip with the thought of making huge returns on the restoration of normalcy for businesses that have been flogged by the market. This strategy is never more tempting than in times like these when a broad section of businesses across the board are trading at a haircut of 50% from the all-time highs. However, before "buying that dip", investors would be well-advised to at least ask themselves the hard questions to ensure that the dip isn’t really a money pit that there’s no way out of.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRM, AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.