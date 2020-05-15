Hess: The Growth Story Hammered By The Oil Price Crisis

Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has recently presented its Q1 earnings and published the Form 10-Q. Revenue failed to live up to the Wall Street forecasts, but adjusted EPS was way better, signaling that the company's cost optimization efforts bear fruit.

A market darling during most of 2019, in November, Hess stock price was pummeled by the news on the Guyanese crude oil quality that frayed the investor community. The market had priced in the possibility of unnerved weaker prospects of the offshore developments in the Stabroek Block that are at the crux of the company's growth story and intrinsic value, and the stock price went into a tailspin.

Data by YCharts

However, before the historic oil price collapse and the coronavirus sell-off, HES looked worth considering for growth-oriented energy investors, as its medium-term FCF growth prospects looked secure.

Since my previous coverage published on February 1, HES has first climbed higher but then plummeted dragged down by the powerful coronavirus-induced sell-off. After the first-quarter results, the stock definitely deserves reassessment.

Q1 at a glance: dipped sales and impairment

First and foremost, in the first quarter, Hess booked a burdensome impairment of $2.13 billion. The asset revaluation during the cyclical swings when commodity prices are depressed is a regular practice in the oil & gas industry. We have already seen that in the financial statements of both supermajors and small-cap players this year. So, nothing new here.

Hess updated its pricing assumptions included in the NPV models of the oil and gas assets and had to acknowledge that in the changing market environment these fields are way less valuable. For instance, O&G properties in the North Malay Basin offshore Malaysia appeared to be $755 million less valuable. The Stampede and Tubular Bells fields in the Gulf of Mexico also did not emerge unscathed.

Another huge non-cash charge was related to the South Arne field in Denmark, $594 million after income taxes. I reckon the impairment was mainly the consequence of the field's age; the South Arne has been on stream since 1999. In theory, mature fields require more attention (and, hence, capex) to sustain production, and when the oil prices turn lackluster, their 2P reserves tumble. Interestingly, Hess reported no impairments in the Bakken formation, its current light-oil bulwark.

So, hammered by the downgrades of some O&G assets, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) were $(2.3) billion.

An interesting remark worth making is that in 1Q20, Hess sold its Guyanese crude (excluding hedging) at a hefty discount to both Brent and WTI. As of end-March, the Guyanese oil was the cheapest in Hess's portfolio, even cheaper than tight oil from the Bakken formation, as it brought only $36.79 a barrel.

An investor might guess that weaker prices were the consequence of poor crude quality, e.g., high sulfur content and low API gravity, and consequently, make a premature conclusion that the market's skepticism in November induced by the results of Tullow Oil's (OTCPK:TUWLF) research on the crude oil content from discoveries adjacent to the Stabroek Block was fully justified. However, Hess's commentary on selling prices should not be overlooked. As the company clarified on page 19 of the Form 10-Q, it was bad timing that impacted the price. More specifically, the first allocated one million-barrel cargo of oil from the Liza field was sold in March 2020, and the realized price was influenced by the Brent benchmark prices "used in the pricing formula at the time of sale in March." So, it will be sophomoric to say that worries regarding the poor quality of crude from the Stabroek materialized.

Other prices were down significantly from the 1Q19 level but remained comfortable. In Malaysia and JDA, the company even received $51.24 per barrel. I reckon the premium was likely bolstered by the crude oil quality. To rewind, the regional benchmark is Tapis sweet rude, light low-sulfur oil with an API gravity of 43-45 degrees. It is considered to be the most expensive grade in the world due to the high demand from the Australian refineries that show readiness to pay a premium instead of waiting for deliveries of Brent- or Arab Light-linked grades. Anyway, the Malaysian and JDA crude oil provides only a tiny share of Hess's total revenue. The lion's share of the company's 1Q20 production came from the Bakken formation, where the average selling price was $40.54, much cheaper than in the GoM and Denmark.

Plunged crude oil prices led to a decline in revenue and impacted margins and cash flow. However, while the total revenue was down by 14.4%, cash flow even improved vs. 1Q19 and amounted to $445 million. That was mostly the consequence of a favorable working capital change as Hess reduced receivables by $258 million.

Data by YCharts

Note: The chart above shows only sales and other operating revenues; it excludes $15 million in non-operating income.

So, in the first quarter of 2020, HES enjoyed relatively high revenue backed by oil prices above $40 (before hedging). It will expectedly not achieve the same sales level in Q2 because of pronouncedly bearish sentiment on the oil market amid a staggering reduction in demand.

FCF has been still teetering below zero

One of the essential issues I have been highlighting in my articles is Hess's negative free cash flow. In some cases, during the times of high capital intensity caused by massive project developments that will yield solid dividends in the future, negative FCF is not an issue worthy of concern, especially when a company has ample liquidity buttressed by hefty cash pile. However, when a company does not cover investments for too long, it will inevitably have to turn to debt financing.

Author's creation. Data from the Form 10-Q. Capex includes both investments in E&P and Midstream

In Q1, net operating cash flow did not cover capex again. Still, Hess paid dividends of $81 million. There is no coincidence that the company entered into a $1 billion three-year term loan agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank (see page 8 of the Form 10-Q for details).

Even amid this catastrophic oil collapse that upended the industry, Hess is holding the line on the dividend. Yet nothing is guaranteed. As it was mentioned on page 15 of the Form 10-Q:

Due to the weak commodity price environment, we may take any of the following steps, or a combination thereof, to improve our liquidity and financial position: further reduce the planned capital program and other cash outlays, including dividends, issue debt or equity securities, and pursue asset sales.

Given the unprecedented macro challenges, negative FCF, and looming revenue contraction, I reckon the possibility of the dividend reduction is high.

Hess has been implementing emergency measures to avoid a cash crunch amid the oil price slump. Among the steps was a sharp reduction in the 2020 capex to just $1.9 billion. This drop will help to preserve cash, but at the same time, adversely affect full-year production that is forecast to be around 320 kboepd (excluding Libya) vs. 344 kboepd in 1Q20.

Next, I believe the remarks on the Bakken activity deserve special attention. During the earnings call, the CEO Mr. Hess clarified that the company would gradually reduce drilling in this shale play and go down from six rigs to one. Also, the following statement is of extreme importance for the OFSE industry investors:

We plan to stay at one rig until WTI oil prices stabilize in a $50 per barrel range.

The corollary here is that drilling companies' revenues will likely remain depressed even in 2021, as it's tough to predict if the benchmark bounces back to $50 this year even despite a sharp drop in supply.

Final thoughts

The oil market meltdown restrained Hess's short-term growth story. The 2020 revenue contraction is in the cards. Though the company "chartered three very large crude carriers (VLCCs) to store 2 million barrels each of May, June, and July Bakken crude oil production expected to be sold in the fourth quarter of 2020, to maximize the value of our production" and hedged 80% of its remaining 2020 oil output, analysts are forecasting its revenue to drop by more than 20%. Still, EV/EBITDA is inflated; it is approaching 9x.

I reckon Hess's medium-term cash flow growth prospects backed by the Stabroek Block remain secure. Insider buying in March after almost a year-long selling trend also inspires confidence. However, the stock is slightly expensive right now, thus I am neutral.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.