March 2020 Snapshot Of U.S.-China Trade

The coronavirus pandemic continued taking a toll on the aggregate volume of goods and services traded between the U.S. and China in March 2020. Year over year, the combined value of goods imported and exported between the two nations fell by $13.8 billion, or 33%, from the level recorded in March 2019.

Using trailing twelve-month averages to smooth out annual seasonality in the data, we estimate a gap of $3.4 billion has opened between the pandemic-impacted level of trade for this measure and a counterfactual trajectory based on what that trajectory may have reasonably looked like following the January 2020 U.S.-China "Phase 1" trade deal in the absence of the coronavirus pandemic and the economic lockdowns imposed by governments in response to it that have caused both nations' GDP to crash and their unemployment rates to soar.

The following chart shows the year-over-year exchange rate-adjusted growth rates of goods imported to the U.S. from China and exported from the U.S. to China since 1986.

The growth rate of goods imported by the U.S. from China has fallen well below the levels recorded during the so-called "Great Recession" period of 2008-2009, confirming the greater severity of the coronavirus recession.

