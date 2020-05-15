Datadog: Momentum Remains Strong

Trading at 40 times sales seen this year, valuations have gone too far to create any appeal, despite an inherent strong business.

Datadog started 2020 on a very strong note, as the company is not impacted by the Covid-19 crisis.

Datadog (DDOG) is a name which attracted my interest. In February, just a few weeks before the Covid-19 turmoil broke loose, I concluded that Datadog was anything but a dog so far after delivering on accelerating sales growth in the first two quarters reported since its public offering.

The company started 2020 on a very strong note as valuations have only increased further, and current multiples are far too high to create any reasonable risk-reward in my eyes.

The Story, The Thesis

Datadog develops analytical and monitoring solutions for dev, ops and businesses. The company has developed its own SaaS platform, allowing for infrastructure monitoring in an automated manner. This results in fixes, monitoring, and other solutions to a great extent on an automatic basis. Not only are reliability and downtime issues addressed, but it also furthermore allows for much quicker roll-outs of system upgrades, among others.

Another basic premise of the business and its philosophy is that development and engineering teams are often somewhat isolated and neglected. Getting these teams involved early in the development process with other parts of the business allows for prevention of issues down the road.

All these are key reasons why the company has more than 11,000 clients, all achieved in a time frame of just a decade.

The Valuation Thoughts

When Datadog went public in September of last year, shares were offered at $27 per share and jumped to $40 on their first day of trading. This was roughly double the level of the preliminary trading range at $20 per share. At levels around the $40 mark, operating assets were trading around 30 times sales, a steep multiple even for a business with a great business model.

In February, the company reported its 2019 results with fourth-quarter revenues up 85% to nearly $114 million, with GAAP operating losses of $2.3 million being rather modest, yet actually rather impressive versus many fast growing peers.

With 327 million shares trading at $47 in February, valuations had risen to $15.4 billion, or about $14.6 billion if net cash balances are included. Based on the annualized sales rate of $455 million a year, valuation multiples have expanded to 32 times sales at that point in time.

The company issued a 2020 guidance calling for sales of $540 million and GAAP operating losses between $20 and $30 million. Based on the guidance, sales are seen up 49% on the year, yet that is likely conservative, as the company has quickly built up a track record for being conservative. Even based on the forward sales guidance, operating assets are valued at 27 times sales, a steep multiple, although I think the business might very well be quite conservative in its guidance.

Updating The Thesis

I have been quite constructive on Datadog as a business and the strong momentum since it went public, and unlike many peers, the company is not burning money hand over fist, yet is actually profitable.

In February, I noted that the run-up in the share price has only resulted in flattish valuation multiples going forward, I am talking sales multiples here, although the company's shares have exhibited quite some volatility of course. In February, I concluded that a low 20 times sales multiple looked relatively compelling given the growth rates around three-digit percentages and the company being on the verge of profitability. Based on these observations, I saw appeal in the mid- to high-30s.

As I placed the shares on my watch list, this shopping list served me well in March, making me buy a small position in the mid-30s, which I already cut at nearly $60. What followed has been an incredible jump in the share price, which doubled to $70 in the time frame of just a few weeks, driven by the market recovery, solid fundamentals, and very strong first-quarter results.

The first-quarter results have been very strong, continuing the operating momentum streak displayed in 2019. First-quarter sales were up 87% to $131 million and change. The company is really profitable as it reported operating profits of $3.8 million and adjusted operating profits of $16.1 million, with the discrepancy caused by real economic and dilutive stock-based compensation.

Strong results resulted in the company hiking the full-year sales guidance by $20 million to a midpoint of $560 million, quite an achievement in this environment as consensus estimates called for a modest decline in the midpoint of the sales guidance. The company guides for adjusted operating profits of $5 million for the year, suggesting small losses in the remaining three quarters of the year.

The 329 million shares have exploded in value in recent weeks and at $70 per share represent a $23 billion equity valuation, or $22.2 billion after accounting for net cash. This recent move higher has pushed up the valuation to 40 times annualised sales!

Missed Out, Onto The Next

Sometimes you have to recognize your mistakes and being too conservative is less of a mistake in my book compared to being too confident or aggressive. With multiples only having increased to very ambitious multiples at 40 times sales, the risk reward certainly has not improved even as the business continues to do well.

Given this set-up, in combination with the market of course having seen quite some turmoil (quite an understatement), it is safe to say that opportunities are arising elsewhere, making the run-up in the share price of Datadog even more impressive, and thus relative valuations increase even further.

Momentum is driven by incredible operating performance as the number of +$100k annual accounts nearly doubled to nearly a thousand. This is very encouraging to see, as growth of this large customer cohort is roughly as strong as reported revenue growth. This suggests a healthy composition as these customers likely continue to use more services of Datadog and the incremental market and sales efforts to squeeze out more sales from these customers is likely limited, suggesting profits could increase sharply in the coming quarters/years.

Weighing it all together, I fail to see any compelling risk-reward here at 40 times sales, as I continue to monitor the situation with great interest going forward.

