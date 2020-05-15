Idorsia: 'The Little Engine That Could' And Is Doing

Idorsia, the Little Engine That Could!

Idorsia (OTCPK:IDRSF), the Basel, Switzerland-based biotech, continues to perform like the little engine that could. When I initially identified the company for my Seeking Alpha readers on July 16th, 2019, I mentioned I had bought the stock when it was trading for $16.42 a share. Subsequently, I have increased my position five-fold in the stock. On Monday, May 11th, 2020, after the market closed, Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) announced it had exercised its option for the global rights for Idorsia's potential new drug for treating pediatric epilepsy. This decision for executing the option followed the FDA opting to accept its Investigational New Drug application. With the deal now consummated, Neurocrine anticipates starting a Phase II clinical trial shortly after the start of the third-quarter 2020.

ACT-709478 is the current operating name for the drug Neurocrine will be taking into Phase II testing. This new drug is a brain penetrating T-type calcium channel blocker. This is an oral dosed medicine. The FDA has classed this new drug as meeting the Rare Pediatric Disease classification, simply meaning there are less than 200,000 children under the age of 18 and residing in the United States. It is estimated there are 50,000,000 people in the world that are suffering from epilepsy. Considering this new drug is designed for those under age 18, the numbers could be massive as it relates to potential users for the drug. This highly debilitating condition is caused by excessive electrical discharges in a specific group of brain cells.

Idorsia will benefit from the following aspects of the Neurocrine deal:

$45 million upfront payments where it has previously received $5 million for the option. So in total, Neurocrine has paid Idorsia $50 million in cash.

Idorsia may receive up to $365 million for additional development projects with its expertise using its T-type calcium channel blocker program.

Idorsia is eligible for tiered royalty falling between the low double digits and upper teen percentage levels in the US market. Royalty levels outside of the US will be based on slightly lower rates.

There are some who might consider the $50 million in upfront payments as being underwhelming. However, when considering the drug is in early stage development and then looking at the other considerations for the agreement, it is my opinion Idorsia has obtained a good deal. Especially if Neurocrine and Idorsia move additional drugs into clinical development.

It is my strong opinion that Neurocrine is the perfect partner for Idorsia's drug candidate. It is a phenomenally successful developer and marketer of its pipeline. It currently has three FDA approved drugs and an extensive pipeline of potential drug candidates. The Idorsia drug will fit nicely into its pipeline and area of expertise. Neurocrine is a profitable company, sporting a market capitalization of more than $10 billion. In 2019, it generated more than $750 million in revenues. Based on this revenue level, it netted a profit of more than $37 million. Since early in the year (2020), its stock has been on a veritable straight up ascend mode reaching levels that are currently in the $112.00 a share price range.

Impact on Idorsia

As mentioned in my previous update article for Idorsia, the company spoken publicly about needing additional cash for bridging it until the time it should have its first FDA approved drug generating needed operating cash. Its first such opportunity will be the recently filed NDA with the Janssen multiple sclerosis drug. The second drug that is pending a final Phase III readout is its novel insomnia medication. News from this trial should be forthcoming in the very near future. Assuming all is positive, Idorsia should be able to quickly file its NDA for the drug. The market for its drug has a huge potential.

Idorsia has not excluded any of the standard methods for raising its cash level. Secondary stock placements and new partnership deals being two of the more obvious routes. I have outlined in my previous articles about Neurocrine holding its option with Idorsia. Now we know the decision made by Neurocrine, and it is a good decision for Idorsia and its shareholders.

Business Updates

Janssen submitted New Drug Application to the US FDA and European Marketing Authorization Application for ponesimod a treatment of adults with relapsing multiple sclerosis. Idorsia has a revenue-sharing agreement in respect to ponesimod.

Positive results in the first Phase 3 study of daridorexant with improved overall sleep and daytime performance of patients with insomnia.

Financial Updates

US GAAP operating expenses in Q1 2020 at CHF 116 million.

Non-GAAP operating expenses in Q1 2020 at CHF 106 million.

Updated guidance for 2020: US GAAP operating expenses below CHF 540 million and non-GAAP operating expenses below CHF 500 million (both measures exclude any potential milestone payments).

Financial Results as of March 31, 2020

US GAAP results

First Quarter in CHF millions, except EPS (CHF) and number of shares (millions) 2020 2019 Revenues 5 7 Operating expenses (116) (125) Operating income (loss) (111) (119) Net income (loss) (120) (106) Basic EPS (0.91) (0.81) Basic weighted average number of shares 131.3 131.1 Diluted EPS (0.91) (0.81) Diluted weighted average number of shares 131.3 131.1

US GAAP revenue of CHF 5 million in the first quarter of 2020 related to deferred contract revenue recognized in connection to the collaboration agreements with Janssen (CHF 3 million), Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) (CHF 1 million) and Mochida (CHF 1 million) compared to a revenue of CHF 7 million in the first quarter of 2019.

US GAAP operating expenses in the first quarter of 2020 amounted to CHF 116 million (of which CHF 97 million R&D and CHF 19 million SG&A expenses), whilst operating expenses in the first quarter of 2019 amounted to CHF 125 million (of which CHF 110 million R&D and CHF 16 million SG&A expenses).

US GAAP net loss in the first quarter of 2020 amounted to CHF 120 million compared to CHF 106 million in the first quarter of 2019. The increase of the net loss was mainly driven by financial expenses and partially offset by lower operating costs.

The US GAAP net loss resulted in a net loss per share of CHF 0.91 (basic and diluted) in the first quarter of 2020 compared to a net loss per share of CHF 0.81 (basic and diluted) in the first quarter of 2019.

As it relates to the cash needed by Idorsia, the above data reflects the recent first-quarter 2020 results. Using the shown operating expenses for this quarter and adopting this amount as a model for full-year 2020, we can estimate that full-year expenses will total approximately 464 million CHF. Based on the full-year financial report, Idorsia ended 2019 with these key data points:

Operating Cash Flow - 462 million CHF

Liquidity

Cash and Short-Term Equity - 263 million CHF

Short-Term Deposits - 476 million CHF

Total Liquidity - 739 million CHF

If we deduct the 116 million spent in the first quarter, we can estimate that Idorsia has 623 million CHF as of the end of March.

At the end of the 2Q-June, the cash should be down to 507 million CHF.

At the end of the 3Q-September, the cash should be down to 391 million CHF.

At the end of the 4Q-December, the cash should be down to 275 million CHF.

The most likely cash on hand at the end of the year would be the estimated 275 million and the 45 million brought in from the Neurocrine partnership = 320 million CHF.

Using the above numbers as the basis for modeling the cash burn and cash on hand, I estimate Idorsia, should it do a secondary, would be seeking at least 300 million CHF. Based on the current share price (30.00 CHF), this would require issuing 10,000,000 shares in a secondary offering. There are currently 131.2 million shares issued. There would be 183 million if you include the potential issued shares. In my opinion, 131.2 million shares being issued where the biotech has such an extensive pipeline is reasonable. Idorsia's pipeline is not early-stage drugs but many are in advanced stage of clinical trials. Plus, it has one drug currently being reviewed by the FDA for its NDA. That is the partnered drug with Janssen, an operating unit of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Now add in the 100% controlled insomnia drug, it has completed the first Phase III trial and its second and final Phase III trial is completely enrolled, and data is expected in the near term. For those with a long-term horizon for their investments, 10 million new shares bridging them into generating a steady and impressive revenue stream is the price investor must look at as a positive for their long-term investment.

Dr. Martine Clozel, Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer, and her husband, Dr. Jean-Paul Clozel, have a proven track record in developing major drugs in their predecessor biotech, Actelion. Under their leadership, Actelion was sold to Johnson & Johnson for $30 billion. Considering Johnson & Johnson has shown confidence by having a major stake in Idorsia, long-term investors might take into considering this list of major attributes that Idorsia brings to the table for investors and future investors.

Positive Considerations

Executive leadership with proven results.

Research scientist team with the ability to discover new drugs.

Pipeline with 12 drugs in various stages of clinical development.

Collaborations with Janssen and Roche and several other smaller biotechs.

Revenue sharing deal with Johnson & Johnson and Neurocrine.

Janssen drug currently under review by the FDA.

Idorsia's unique insomnia drug in second Phase III clinical trial and has fully enrolled required number of patients.

Idorsia has planned for having approved drugs from the FDA within five years of its founding-approaching the third year, so a little over two years left to fulfill this goal. It is well within striking distance for reaching this goal.

Issues for Consideration

Addition cash is needed to fund operations until FDA approves one of its drugs.

Secondary stock placement is probably in the cards for obtaining the needed cash.

All drug developers face the possibility the FDA might reject their drug.

IMO the overall US stock market is overvalued and could retest the recent lows in the DJIA. Any current investment decisions should be after completing the needed due diligence using your personal criteria.

COVID-19 could impact the ongoing clinical trials and planned future clinical trials. Such delays could alter Idorsia's planned goals and operating timeline.

Good luck with your future investing decisions!

PS: At the time submission the stock was trading at US$32.06.

