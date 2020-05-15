Stocks I Bought On The Dip: Sysco Corporation

Introduction

I have two primary methods of sharing my investing ideas and strategies on Seeking Alpha. The first method is via public articles like this one, and the second is via the Cyclical Investor's Club. Since launching the Cyclical Investor's Club on 1/12/19, I've always tried to strike a reasonable balance between my public ideas, which everyone can read for free, and the private ideas, shared exclusively in the CIC. Over time, I have decided to break these ideas into two distinct categories where ideas about stocks that comprise the S&P 500 are made public, and all the rest remain private. I've tried to abstain from first sharing an idea in the CIC, and then, after the price has run up, sharing it with the public, because I simply didn't like the way it felt to me ethically.

The recent market dive happened so quickly, however, that there was no way I could write public articles in time for all the stocks I purchased in March. From February 28 through the end of March, I purchased 33 stocks (plus suggested members buy Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B, BRK.A), which I already owned), and most of the stocks were purchased in the five trading days nearest the bottom of the market's dip. I could barely keep up with the purchases via the real-time chat function in the Cyclical Investor's Club, much less write full public articles about them all. Of those 34 stocks, 19 of them were components of the S&P 500, and I only managed to write about one of them publicly - Comcast (CMCSA) - at the very beginning of the downturn. So, 18 stocks remain that I plan to write public articles about over the coming weeks. So far, in addition to Comcast, I have covered Hologic (HOLX) and FLIR Systems (FLIR) in the series. Most of these stocks will no longer be "buys" at their current prices, but I will share both my "buy price" and my "sell price" for the stock in each article so that if we have a double-dip, readers will know the prices at which I think the stocks are buys. And if the market rips higher, readers will know the initial threshold at which I would consider selling and taking profits. After I've shared all the S&P 500 stocks I bought during the dip, I'll analyze them as a group to see if we can discern any patterns that emerge or any mistakes I made that could help improve my investing approach in the future.

Today's stock is Sysco Corp (SYY), and it's one I've done quite well with since purchasing on 3/18/20.

Data by YCharts

What I'm going to do in this article is to take everyone through my valuation process. It's the same process I use for almost all stocks that have low-to-moderate earnings cyclicality, and it is the process that helped me identify the value in Sysco during the sell-off.

Source

Step 1: Determine the cyclicality of earnings

On the F.A.S.T. Graph above, the adjusted operating earnings for Sysco is represented by the shaded dark green area. Earnings for Sysco over the past 20 years have been very steady, while they had 5 years of negative EPS growth, those years were all modest declines of -7%, -2%, -2%, -8%, and -1%. None of the negative years even got into double digits. This is a very low level of earnings cyclicality over such a long period of time. Next, let's look at some of the price cyclicality.

Data by YCharts

Over the past 40 years or so, Sysco has really only experienced one significant price decline, and it was the result of a classic "sentiment cycle". I've written a lot on sentiment cycles over the past year and continue to have a running series on the topic that I update monthly. Often with steady-earning stocks like Sysco, we have a situation where earnings don't fluctuate a whole lot, but every now and then (it seems like these tend to happen about every 20 years or so) the market gets complacent or too optimistic and they start overvaluing these steady-earning businesses. As we see in the chart above, from 2004 to 2009 Sysco stock lost over half of its value even though during that time it only had one year with -7% EPS growth while the rest of the time it grew earnings. So what happened?

At Sysco's peak in 2004 it traded right around a 30 PE ratio. So, what happened here was simply that the market had gotten ahead of itself and priced the stock too richly. It was not enough for Sysco to put up steady earnings growth and an occasional modest EPS decline with expectations that high. They needed to produce much faster earnings growth to justify that 30 PE, which they didn't do. That caused the market to correct the price. Due to the 2008/9 recession, the market even over-corrected the price in this case. And near the bottom, Sysco traded at a PE of 12 during the 2009 lows.

With relatively steady-earning businesses like this, fairly traditional valuation systems using P/E ratios and earnings growth estimates work reasonably well to predict future returns, so that is what I used for Sysco (if earnings had been more cyclical, I would have used a different method of valuing the stock). Interestingly, going into 2020, Sysco once again traded at a PE over 30, so the stock was already expensive historically and set up for a decline before the coronavirus became an issue.

Step 2: Full-Cycle Analysis

Next, I'm going to run what I call a "Full-Cycle Analysis," which is the same analysis I performed that flagged Sysco as a Buy in March. As part of the analysis, I calculate what I consider to be the two main drivers of future total returns: Market Sentiment returns and Business returns.

In order to estimate what sort of returns we might expect over the next 10 years, let's begin by examining what return we could expect 10 years from now if the P/E multiple were to revert to its mean from the previous economic cycle. I start the previous cycle around the end of 2007, a little before the last cyclical peak.

With the last two stocks I covered, HOLX and FLIR, I essentially estimated that their earnings declines during this downturn would be similar to what they experienced during the last recession. With Sysco, given that earnings weren't affected much during the last recession (only falling -2%), and they are expected to fall -43% during the current downturn, we have an issue using the basic approach because we know this is probably going to be worse for them than a normal recession. So, we are potentially going to want to make some adjustments for this, but before we do that, I want to take you through the standard approach that I actually used in practice, and discuss some of the built-in standards that I have to help deal with situations like this. And then after that, I'll share some additional ways an investor could make adjustments as well.

Sentiment Mean Reversion over the next ten years is what I'll measure first. Sysco's average P/E ratio this cycle since 2007 is about 18.65 (the blue bar on the F.A.S.T. Graph). That is still the same as it was a few months ago when I bought the stock. However, the current P/E ratio based on blended earnings which include estimates from the earnings damage caused by coronavirus is 21.98 for Sysco right now. Using these earnings estimates, if the current P/E estimate reverted to the long-term average this cycle of 18.65 and everything except the price was held equal, it would produce a 10-year CAGR of -1.63%.

Typically, that -1.63% 10-year CAGR estimate is what I would use, but, much like in a normal recession situation, it is unlikely the earnings will stay this low for an extended period of time, so it doesn't make sense to assume that "everything else will be held equal" except the price, as I did when making the estimate. For this reason, I like to use the same earnings estimates Sysco had near the peak of the market for this calculation, assume they will get back there at some point over the next 10-years.

It's important to note that during the initial sell-off when I bought the stock, various lock-downs across the country were just starting and I had no way to estimate what future declines in earnings might look like, so peak earnings were all I had to work with at the time. Using peak earnings, Sysco's current P/E ratio is about 12.10. (Intuitively, it should make sense that this number is a little less than half the current blended P/E ratio because we expect earnings to fall -43% this year, and the peak earnings P/E of 12.10 is a little more than half the blended P/E of 21.98.) If we expect earnings to eventually return to the peak earnings at some point over the next ten years, though, and everything else except price was held equal, and the P/E reverted to its 18.65 full-cycle mean, it would produce an expected 10-year CAGR of about +4.40%. Assuming a slow recovery, it might take a full ten years to recover peak earnings, but given that the current decline is a sort of shock event, potentially to be followed by a longer economic recession, and that earnings decline isn't caused by some secular change in Sysco's business or competitive disruption, I actually think it's fair to assume earnings do eventually recover and that this is a reasonable number to use.

It's probably also worth pointing out here that this is a conservative estimate. As we saw in both 2004 and in 2020, Sysco has managed to reach P/Es as high as 30, so 18.65 is not pricing in any overshoot to the upside from the market if earnings eventually rebound, even though there is a reasonable chance it could happen.

Step 3: Current and Historical Earnings Patterns

We previously examined what would happen if market sentiment reverted to the mean. This is entirely determined by the mood of the market and is quite often disconnected, or only loosely connected, to the performance of the actual business. In this section, we will examine the actual earnings of the business. The goal here is simple: We want to know how much money we would earn (expressed in the form of a CAGR %) over the course of 10 years if we bought the business at today's prices and kept all of the earnings for ourselves.

There are two main components of this: the first is the earnings yield, and the second is the rate at which the earnings can be expected to grow. Let's start with the earnings yield. Usually, at this point in the analysis, I post a Y-Chart with the current earnings yield, but as I noted in the last section, I want to use peak earnings and not current earnings, so using peak earnings I get an earnings yield at today's price of about +8.26%. The way I like to think about this is, if I bought the company's whole business right now for $100, I would earn $8.26 per year on my investment if earnings remained the same for the next 10 years.

The next step is to estimate its earnings growth during this time period. I do that by figuring out at what rate earnings grew during the last cycle and applying that rate to the next 10 years. This involves calculating the EPS growth rate since 2007, taking into account each year's EPS growth or decline, and then backing out any share buybacks that occurred over that time period (because reducing shares will increase the EPS due to fewer shares).

Let's start by looking at how much shares were reduced since 2007.

Data by YCharts

Sysco reduced their shares outstanding by a substantial amount of -17.79% since 2007. I will back these share repurchases out of my earnings growth estimates. It can sometimes be instructive to see what's going on with the chart as well to get a bit of a read on management and capital allocation. Notice how they were buying back shares near the peak of the previous cycle in 2007 and then they stopped during the recession when their shares were trading the cheapest in 2009. Then they didn't really start buying back again until 2015. If I had to guess, that big drop in 2015 is probably a divestiture of some sort, and then they started rapidly buying back shares the past four years. If you scroll back up to the F.A.S.T. Graph and look at the EPS trend from 2016 to 2020, you'll see that EPS growth picked up during those years. A substantial part of that growth came from share reduction via these buybacks. It made it look like earnings growth was faster than it really was. Personally, this isn't a sign of great management when it comes to capital allocation (though I've seen a lot worse). Who wants managers that buyback their stock when it's expensive and then stops buying it back when it's cheap?

At any rate, I back all those bad decisions out to the degree I can to get a clearer reading on earnings growth and when I do that (along with taking into account the years of slightly negative earnings growth they saw) I get a full-cycle annual earnings growth estimate of about +4.76%. And that is a decent growth rate considering how slowly the economy grew this cycle, but it's not too exciting.

Next, I'll apply that growth rate to current earnings, looking forward 10 years in order to get a final 10-year CAGR estimate. The way I think about this is, if I bought Sysco's whole business for $100, it would pay me back $8.26 the first year, and that amount would grow at +4.76% per year for 10 years. I want to know how much money I would have in total at the end of 10 years on my $100 investment, which I calculate to be about $207.01. When I plug that growth into a CAGR calculator, that translates to a +7.55% 10-year CAGR estimate for the expected earnings returns from the business.

10-Year, Full-Cycle CAGR Estimate

Potential future returns can come from two main places: market sentiment returns or earnings returns. If we assume that market sentiment reverts to the mean from the last cycle over the next 10 years for Sysco it will produce a +4.40% CAGR. If the earnings yield and growth are similar to the last cycle, the company should produce somewhere around a +7.55% 10-year CAGR. If we put the two together, we get an expected 10-year, full-cycle CAGR of +11.95%.

My Buy/Sell/Hold range for this category of stocks is: above a 12% CAGR is a Buy, below a 4% expected CAGR is a Sell, and in between 4% and 12% is a Hold. Using my basic full-cycle approach, Sysco is still right at the "Buy" threshold. It's worth noting that if we consider the long-term average market return is 8-10% per year, we already have a 2-4% per year margin of safety built into these estimates. It's possible for me to be overestimating my future returns by that much and still get market-like returns buying Sysco with this expectation.

If we were mid-cycle or even late-cycle in the macroeconomic scheme of things, I would probably be a buyer of Sysco stock around today's price. However, I judged on February 28th that we were likely going into a recession. Among other things, when we go into a recession, I make a few more adjustments to my purchasing requirements because I know there will likely be a lot of stocks trading a discounted prices and I want to be able to select both the most undervalued and the highest quality stocks that I can.

Recession Adjustments

For stocks that typically aren't very cyclical earnings-wise like Sysco, I have four main adjustments that I made for the recession. The first is that I required the Sentiment Mean Reversion CAGR to be at least +1.00%. Generally speaking, that wasn't a problem for most of the stocks I track. It's hard to get to a 12% combined CAGR without the Mean Reversion CAGR being higher than 1%, but I wanted to make sure I was at least buying stocks at a little bit of a discount to their average P/E multiples.

The second adjustment I made was that I wanted revenue growth from the past three years to, at the very least, be positive, and preferably be greater than 10% (not per year, but cumulatively over the past 3 years). If revenue growth was negative, I avoided buying the stock. If it was positive, but less than 10%, I might adjust my "buy price" down a little bit to compensate for that slower revenue growth. The main idea behind this is during recessions I prefer to buy the stocks of businesses that were doing fine on the topline growth during normal times, and were just getting beaten down because of the recession. Businesses with weak or falling revenues, I might take a chance on mid-cycle if they were cheap enough, but when given the choice between those businesses and one that was growing revenues, I want the one growing revenues and during a recession, I have the luxury of making that choice.

Data by YCharts

Back in February when I last updated these numbers, Sysco had 3-year revenue growth above 10% so it was totally in the green as far as this goes and met my requirements.

The third recession adjustment I made was that I wanted the P/E when I bought the stock to be within 20% of the monthly trough P/E during the last recession. For example, if the trough P/E of a company in March 2009 was 10, then I wouldn't buy the stock until the current P/E based on peak earnings was below 12 (20% more than 10). In Sysco's case, this wasn't an issue because even right now the peak earnings P/E is about 12 and it was also 12 during the 2009 trough. So it is well within that 20% threshold.

The last main recession adjustment I made was that I wanted the 10-year Business Return CAGR, all by itself, to produce a 9% expected CAGR. The idea behind this was that I knew that many stocks would trade below their average P/Es and that would push a lot of Mean Reversion CAGR's pretty high. That portion of the expected return relies heavily on market sentiment. I wanted to make sure that I was weighting the expected returns from the actual business more heavily. So, if the combined CAGR between the two sources of returns was 12%, I wanted at least 3/4ths of that expected return to come from the actual underlying business, and that's where the 9% expected business CAGR threshold came from. Currently, with a business CAGR expectation of +7.55%, at its current price Sysco would not be a Buy, yet, and the price would still need to fall a little bit more to get that 10-year business CAGR expectation up above +9.00%. So that makes Sysco currently a "Hold".

Using those four additional recession standards, my buy price for Sysco was $36.00 per share, and given how fast some of the stocks were dropping at the time, I was able to pick up the stock for under $33 per share.

I also want to note here that I have one additional layer of safety at the portfolio level that helps make it easier to act quickly with limited information in real-time. And that is that I limit my initial purchases to about 1% portfolio weighting each. Additionally, if an entire sector or industry is really being challenged, like, say, with oil the past few years, I will place general limits sometimes on how many bets I place in one industry. For oil, I have had a 10% initial portfolio weighting limit for a couple of years now. And yesterday I reviewed the number of banks and financial stocks I owned just to make sure if there was a total disaster there I wouldn't destroy my whole portfolio. In terms of restaurants, and food, in general, I only have one other position in my portfolio right now so I felt totally comfortable adding another 1% weighting with Sysco without worry it would cause too much damage if I was wrong about an eventual industry recovery.

Factoring in this recession

The above method I shared works for most stocks with low-to-moderately cyclical earnings if the current recession is similar to the last one. However, now that we have a better read on the effect the government restrictions and shifting consumer behavior will have on the restaurant business, we know that this downturn will have a harder impact on Sysco than it did during the Great Recession and other recessions before it. Even though my normal approach builds in a pretty big margin of safety already, when possible it can be useful to approach the valuation from a different perspective that allows us a way to broadly estimate the impact of coronavirus on Sysco using time as a factor.

I call this approach the "Time Until Payback" or TUP approach to valuation. What I do with this approach is focus solely on the business and I put any price appreciation from market sentiment off to the side. The question I want to know is how long it would take to double my money using only business earnings with the stock under normal circumstances. (Or, put another way, if I bought the whole business, how long would it take the business to pay me back an equal amount that I spent buying it.) This number is expressed in the form of years rather than a CAGR percentage.

Using peak earnings as I did before, we can take the earnings yield and the full-cycle earnings growth rate and calculate this, and I figure that the Time Until Payback for Sysco under normal conditions is about 9.5 years at its current price. Usually, for a stock to become a "Buy" for me using this method I like to see the TUP at 8 years or less. If it's a really high-quality business I have confidence will be around for a long time, I'm sometimes willing to stretch this out to 10 years. So where it stands today, Sysco, in a normal recession, would be at least on my radar for a potential buy, and if the price fell some more, in a normal recession, I would buy it. (Which, is actually what I did, so this is more or less in-line with my standard approach.)

Now, however, since we are using time as our valuation output, it allows us to think in a different way about the current downturn and how to adjust for it regarding Sysco's valuation. The key question we need to ask is how long will this virus affect Sysco's earnings? Each person will have to come to their own estimates but I think completely eliminating 2 years' worth of earnings is reasonable in this case. Once we make that adjustment, our TUP of 9.5 years jumps to 11.5 years, and the stock doesn't look too attractive at today's prices.

In order to account for the 2 years of lost earnings and still buy with a margin of safety, we need to see a TUP of about 6 years so that when we add in the 2 lost years of earnings we are still under our 8-year payback goal. Based on peak earnings, we probably need a P/E ratio of about 7.5 (earnings yield of around 13%) in order to get the TUP down to 6 years. With a current P/E based on peak earnings of 12, the price would need to drop about -37.5%. When I started writing this article the price was $49.28, so that would produce a buy price of around $30.80 using only business earnings and assuming 2 years of no earnings. That's a little lower than where I bought the stock, but not too much lower. And this only takes into account the earnings from the business and not any multiple expansion that would occur over time as the stock recovers, which is almost a certainty over the long term if their business eventually recovers. For that reason, I don't plan to make any adjustments to my buy price, but if a person wanted to focus only on the business returns and try to take the effects from Covid-19 into account, that $30.80 price is probably a good price to aim for if we get a double-dip.

If we don't get a double-dip, and the price continues to rise, I estimate that Sysco would become a "Sell" above $78.50. I suspect we may be several years away from seeing that price, but, you never know. If we get it in the near future I would be happy to take profits there.

Conclusion

Buying during major sell-offs is made much easier if you have a good valuation method set up ahead of time that allows you to act quickly, and it is even better if it's integrated into an overall strategy that allows you confidently take on risk in uncertain times with incomplete information. I'm not certain how my Sysco investment will work out over the long-term, but I think I've done a reasonably good job of getting the odds on my side. Hopefully, I gave you some ideas to think about how to evaluate stocks during a downturn, and shared some useful entry and exits points for this stock.

