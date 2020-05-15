Alexion To Acquire Portola - What That Means

The company should see significant drug sales from this acquisition, mostly coming in the late 2020s, supporting the company's cash flow.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALXN) is a more than $20 billion company that has announced it is acquiring Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PTLA) for $1.45 billion. That represents an acquisition worth almost 8% of the company’s market capitalization. Given Alexion Pharmaceuticals' fairly small market capitalization, and already strong earnings power, this acquisition could mean significantly more shareholder returns.

Acquisition Details

Alexion Pharmaceuticals is making a significant acquisition utilizing its portfolio of cash. That’s because the company is seeking to diversify away from Soliris, its blockbuster drug that makes up almost 90% of the company’s annual sales.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals actual acquisition price so far is just over $1.2 billion, counting the existing cash on Portola Pharmaceuticals’ balance sheet. The company feels it’ll be able to synergize its existing business well with Portola Pharmaceuticals. The company is chasing a new drug, AndexXa from the company, in the rapidly growing Xa Inhibitor Inhibitor market.

It expects that this drug could provide long-term revenue and growth. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ smaller size means that it can benefit from this significantly.

Market Size

Xa Inhibitors are a new class of anticoagulants that work to block the clotting factor Xa to stop clot formation. There already exists some drugs of this class on the market, and the market is growing rapidly. However, these drugs have the potential serious side effect of the patient experiencing significant bleeds. AndexXa will be the frontline therapy to stop these side effects.

The market for xa Inhibitors is expected to expand dramatically across the U.S. and Europe. Growth is expected to be from 8 million patients in 2016 to 26 million patients in 2025 representing incredibly significant 12.5% annualized growth. The drug is quickly becoming the new standard of care for those who need inhibitors.

With 3-5% of patients experiencing significant bleeds, and Andexxa’s ability to handle to reverse the dangerous side effects in minutes, it’s position as the sole approved therapy is important. It’s also worth noting, as the company’s own numbers show, Japan isn’t currently factored in here. However, Japan itself has 2.5 million patients away so it has the potential to be a significant portion of the market.

Specifically looking at the number of potential patients that AndexXa can help save, the number is expected to be enormous. The drug, which has already started to be approved, is expected to see 325 thousand patients from 2018 to 2020. From there, geographic label expansion will see 250 thousand new patients from 2021 to 2024. Lastly, market expansion from above will add 100k new patients.

Overall, the potential market going into the mid-2020s is almost 700k patients, with the chance to be even higher.

Company Forecast

Overall Alexion Pharmaceuticals is expecting the drug to become an increasing and more important part of the company’s portfolio.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals is expecting the drug to be one of the company’s 3 critical drugs from 2020 to 2023 onwards. Not only does the company have its existing blockbuster Soliris drug, but Ultomiris is quickly becoming the drug patients are being moved too. That’s because Soliris is seeing patent expirations in 2022 in Europe and 2027 in the U.S. Ultomiris's patent expiration is in the 2030s.

AndexXa will be an important third part of the company’s third portfolio. Sales are still varying, but the drug had just over $100 million in sales in 2019. Current forecasts point towards $1.25 billion in sales in 2029. That’s significant for a $20 billion company and it points towards the potential for long-term earnings as the company’s other businesses decline.

Shareholder Anger

In the interest of full disclosure, it’s worth noting that in contrast to our opinion, Alexion Pharmaceuticals has seen Elliott Associates disagree with this investment and urge the company to put itself up for sale. Elliott Associates feels that the company would be better off not trying to make deals and instead trying to sell itself. Whether that remains true remains to be seen, and we feel that that focus is on short-term benefits, however, that doesn’t change that there are those that believe this is a bad investment.

That’s because they feel the net shareholder returns won’t be there.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Overall Potential

Overall, we feel that Alexion Pharmaceuticals has significant potential to generate long-term shareholder returns.

The company had incredibly strong earnings and the transition from Soliris to Ultomiris remains strong, with Ultomiris now making up 20% of the Soliris + Ultomiris sales. Ultomiris has patents that last into the 2030s, so if the company can switch over patients to this drug, its near single digit P/E ratio will highlight significant value.

It’s worth highlighting the company the company has made significant acquisitions recently, such as its $930 million acquisition of Achillion at the start of the year. The company can continue to make these acquisitions as long as it keeps earning nearly $2 billion in annual profits. However, even if these new drugs don’t pan out, getting an investment at this rate means the potential for long-term shareholder rewards.

Based on the strength of the company’s existing business and its growth potential, we recommend investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Conclusion

Alexion Pharmaceuticals has recently adopted a new policy of acquisitions to manage its portfolio. The company has made $2.2 billion of investments this year so far, counting cash at Portola Pharmaceuticals, working to significantly expand its overall portfolio. The company has spent more than 10% of its market capitalization on this, a significant amount.

By itself, the merits of AndexXa are strong. It’s effectively the cure to a major side effect for a rapidly growing market. More importantly, anti-coagulants potentially causing bleeds is a fundamental property of those drugs, not something like “renal strain” as a side effect that can quickly be solved. While some investors disagree with the company’s investments, it has significant potential that makes it a quality investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALXN, PTLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.