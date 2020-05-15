Toyota Battles On With Hybrids And Hydrogen While Most Others Plan BEV Transition

More clarity on what most car manufacturers are doing about hydrogen/fuel cell programs; they are being put on hold or abandoned.

In the absence of detail, it seems that the (ICE/electric) hybrid along with long-term hydrogen/fuel cell strategy continues, with no comments about Battery Electric Vehicles.

Toyota RAV4 hybrid. Source: Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) is an automotive powerhouse, the strongest car company in the world. It has high level vision in abundance, but its view of the future of personal motoring is stubbornly fixated on hybrid vehicles plus a longer-term vision of hydrogen/fuel cell vehicles. It has not embraced the rise of the BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle). Here I discuss Toyota’s annual results for the year ending March 2020 and seek to understand where it is positioning its business in the context of major changes happening as most other car manufacturers are embracing a BEV future. While I have great admiration for Toyota’s products, until it embraces the electrification of transport through adoption of the BEV, I’m sitting out investing in this company. There is a lot at stake in getting a major transformation wrong.

Annual reporting 2019/2020 (April 2019-March 2020)

It is interesting to see how different cultures address challenging issues. Toyota’s annual report for the year to end of March 2020 was a classic study in avoidance of issues that might be controversial. Instead a lot was learned about how Toyota is seeking to position the business in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, with lots of comparison with the Global Financial Crisis and how Toyota managed that challenge. I was eager to see how Toyota views the immediate future of car manufacture. Is Toyota staying the course with its near-term focus on hybrids coupled with a longer-term vision of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles for low carbon motoring? Or is there acknowledgement of and a shift to BEVs (Battery Electric Vehicles). If the latter, how would Toyota manage the changeover, because surely adoption of BEVs negates both hybrids and hydrogen fuel cells (both of which are electric cars with small batteries)?

After almost two hours of earnings call transcripts and questions (here and here) plus a presentation, I had a good impression of the financials and how Toyota is planning to move the business forward from the perspective of its broad and high level goals.

Consolidated sales fell by only 19,000 units to 8,958,000, notwithstanding that there was a decrease of 127,000 units attributed to the Covid-19 pandemic. Net revenues of ¥29,929 billion decreased by ¥380 billion due to Covid-19. The dividend was unchanged from the two previous years at ¥220 for the year, to continue stable and sustainable dividends, but there was no share buyback in the second half of the year. For Q4, substantial decreases in operating income were seen in Japan and the US, while Europe and Asia were relatively unscathed.

Toyota provided guidance for the year to March 2021 (FY2021). This envisaged a substantial fall in vehicles sold to 7 million (down 1,958,000 units year on year), based on gradual recovery of sales (after the recent shutdowns) over the next 12 months. Sales revenues are projected to fall to ¥24,000 billion, but operating income is projected to fall dramatically from ¥2,443 billion this year to just ¥500 billion in FY2021. Most of this decrease is projected to be due to decreased vehicle sales. For FY2021 projected R&D and capital expenditures are relatively unchanged. There was discussion about the basis for the FY2021 guidance and, basically, while no one has any solid basis for guidance, Toyota's management decided it needed some figures both for its own business and also for its suppliers to base planning on.

President Toyoda headed a second session which was a strategic overview of Toyota’s business. This was very focused on the Covid-19 crisis as might be expected, although President Toyoda indicated that Toyota has had many challenges since he assumed the role of chairman in 2009. Toyoda said the thing that concerned him most over recent years was the sense within the company that “Toyota is doing fine”. This complacency concerned him, so he instituted a complete review of what it meant to be Toyota that resulted in major management changes. This has also meant that Toyota has fundamentally changed how it partners with other companies. The presentation by President Toyoda was surprisingly frank and personal. He reflected on the importance of Toyota’s people and how he has never thought of making Toyota a strong company, rather in his words: "I have helmed Toyota with a wholehearted desire to make it a company that can be depended on by people throughout the world and a company that is necessary…. We want to create a relationship in which people can say thank you to each other and can thank the Earth. Companies and people need to think seriously about how to live and then change what they are doing. It could be that we have all been given a great chance. And that chance might be the last one.”

This gives an insight into why Toyota is such a powerful and dominant auto company, because of its customer focus and desire for customers to be able to depend on Toyota products.

The big picture view was really interesting, but apart from some reflection on how Toyota will sell cars in the future, there was very little substance about what the company will sell. There was an exception when it was revealed that the plan is to sell 500,000 hybrids in 2024-2025, and some reflection about the need for partners to help achieve this.

So with just two brief mentions of products… in both cases reference to their hybrid vehicles… my takeaway is that currently there are no plans to change the (ICE/electric) hybrid/hydrogen two-pronged approach and a continued neglect of BEV developments other than in markets (China) where a BEV presence has become necessary if one wants to participate.

President Toyoda’s presentation at the Q4 earnings report is at odds with a 2016 announcement by Toyota that President Toyoda was to head up a new electric car division in Toyota to address Toyota’s failure to address the rise of the BEV. This was to be a powerful, agile group including Executive VPs Mitsuhisa Kato and Shigeki Terashi and chief engineer of the Prius program Koji Toyoshima to head the division’s engineering team. I wonder what has happened to that initiative? It clearly hasn’t changed Toyota’s resistance to adopting the BEV. However, Koji Toyoshima has been the chief engineer for the development of Toyota’s e-TNGA (Toyota New Global Architecture) which is a modular platform for a variety of BEV developments (along the lines of Volkswagen’s (OTCPK:VWAGY) MEB platform). The specifications make clear that Toyota knows that BEVs do have the range and capacity to make hybrids and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles redundant. Specifications include battery capacity 50-100 kWh, range 186-372 miles, rear-wheel front-wheel and all-wheel drive, small medium and large cars.

Contrast the above with recent statements from Toyota about where it is going with its ICE/Hybrid/plug-in Hybrid/Fuel Cell/ BEV transitions. Perhaps the most explicit was a report on a discussion between Jack Hollis (Group VP and GM Toyota North America) and a group of journalists at the LA Auto show in November 2019. The most striking claim was that there is no customer demand for BEVs and therefore Toyota will wait until there is. When questioned as to why Toyota is pushing hydrogen fuel cell options when there is no demand there, Hollis’ response was “How do you know there’s more demand for electric than fuel cells?” When Hollis was asked whether he was aware that there will be 100 BEV nameplates in the market in the next five years, his response was: “It could end up being awesome, or everybody can be fighting over a 2% market share.”

Automotive hydrogen fuel cell programs disappearing despite hydrogen being talked up

Volkswagen’s Q4 earning discussion made clear that the world’s biggest car manufacturer sees the future as electric. Singapore has looked carefully at future options for powering vehicular transport, and it has reviewed both fuel cell (hydrogen) and natural gas options before concluding that the future is electric. Singapore will be solely an electric car market by 2040.

The auto manufacturers are closing their hydrogen fuel cells programs.

Volkswagen has recently published its view on why it has abandoned hydrogen, and Volkswagen group member Porsche has articulated a similar position.

The conclusion from a Horvath & Partners study “Automotive Industry 2035 – Forecasts for the Future” is as follows: The conclusion is clear: in the case of the passenger car, everything speaks in favor of the battery and practically nothing speaks in favor of hydrogen. “No sustainable economy can afford to use twice the amount of renewable energy to drive with fuel cell passenger cars rather than battery-powered vehicles,” says study leader Dietmar Voggenreiter. This is also the view of customers: In Germany there are already more than 130,000 battery cars on the road – but only 507 hydrogen cars...

Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) has abandoned its hydrogen program as too costly. This project spanned 30 years, so presumably this decision wasn’t taken lightly. Daimler claimed that the cost of building a hydrogen car is twice that of a BEV, and then there is the fuel cost, which is more than gasoline for hydrogen and dramatically less than for a BEV. Mercedes-Benz produced the GLC F-Cell as part of a hydrogen program with Ford (NYSE:F) and Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY), neither of which produced a hydrogen vehicle under the program. Mercedes-Benz produced a few hundred of the GLC F-Cell vehicles, but the cost was prohibitive. The Covid crisis is not changing Daimler’s commitment to electrification and digitalization. So the retreat from hydrogen does not reflect a reversion to ICE technology.

Honda (NYSE:HMC) has suspended its hydrogen program. However it is still ambiguous about BEVs. Honda Canada CEO Jean Marc Leclerc espouses a view championed by Toyota that governments should not tell Honda what to produce. He thinks BEVs are too expensive and hybrids a much better solution.

BMW (OTCPK:BAMXF) remains positive about its hydrogen fuel cell developments, but possible sale of a fuel cell vehicle is positioned in the future, when/if there is suitable infrastructure for hydrogen. It acknowledges that fuel cells cars are not feasible currently.

Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMTF) is aggressively growing its BEV product portfolio, although its hydrogen program is still alive.

My take on the above is that Toyota is essentially the last man standing in the hydrogen fuel cell automotive technology area.

Hybrids still have an ICE

Toyota continues to aggressively push its hybrids as a bridge to a hydrogen future. It does have BEV programs in China, because it has to if it wants to operate in that market, but internationally it remains less than enthusiastic about BEVs.

Toyota started with the Prius and now has sold 15 million hybrids. There are 44 hybrids in the Toyota and Lexus brands, with plans to keep hybrid electric vehicles as a core part of the Toyota product range.

John Voelcker of Green Car Reports asks whether Toyota producing and selling the majority of the world’s hybrid cars and SUVs will prove to be a problem in the next decade.

Plug-in hybrids seem mostly to lack enough battery to make them much more than an ICE car with deference to the battery electric revolution. Simply put the batteries don’t have enough range to make much sense.

GM and Volkswagen have made clear that they won’t build hybrids or plug-in hybrids, instead focusing on the switch to BEVs.

Conclusion

Toyota is the world’s best positioned automotive manufacturer, and as the Q4 (Toyota’s year ends March 31) reporting indicates, it is taking a cautious approach to the current Covid crisis. However, as Toyota’s President Toyoda indicates, it needs to be careful of becoming complacent at a time of massive change. The Q4 reporting was a little surreal as that complacency led to an absence of discussion of much of what Toyota is doing now. The BEV transition was not mentioned. This comes at a time when there is an earthquake in the motor industry which has been supercharged by the Covid crisis. In Europe, demand is down 52.9% for passenger cars, while electric cars were up 57.4% (admittedly off a low base of 4.3% total registrations) in Q1 2020. In Germany, there are between 750,000 and 1 million unsold cars in dealerships and they are mostly conventional petrol and diesel cars.

It is clear that with the exception of China, where participation requires BEVs, Toyota remains opposed to BEV offerings, while it aggressively pushes sale of hybrid and plug-in hybrid cars and still hopes that hydrogen fuel cell vehicles will beat out the rise of the BEV. I have great respect for the company, but for me investment in Toyota remains off the table until it addresses being the only major car company that isn’t embracing the transition to BEVs. Will a Lexus 570 (4.5L diesel V8 or 5.7L petrol V8) be competitive against a Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Cybertruck?

I am not a financial advisor, but I do pay attention to the massive changes as transport gets electrified.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.