Broadcom: Secure 4.5% Yield In A Growing Industry

With a dividend yield of ~4.5%, Broadcom is an excellent buy for dividend growth investors.

Broadcom CEO Hock Tan's vision to diversify into infrastructure software (via acquisitions of Brocade, CA technologies, and Symantec Enterprise Business) has resulted in a robust "Broadcom platform."

Broadcom's revenues grew ten-fold in the last decade through organic and inorganic growth. The business is well-positioned for the future, with a diversified and sustainable revenue stream.

Source: Broadcom Inc. | Connecting Everything

Investment Thesis

The market is currently mispricing Broadcom (AVGO) as a result of fear surrounding the debt-laden acquisitions Hock Tan has been making and uncertainty surrounding COVID-19's impact on the global economy. This has created an opportunity for dividend growth investors, whom I love to serve as an analyst here on Seeking Alpha.

In today's article, I will share my fair value estimates for Broadcom, discuss the debt fears clouding the company, and provide an analysis illustrating precisely why those fears are overblown. Broadcom's cash dividend payout ratio is a reasonable 50%, and the company has consistently grown its free cash flow to equity (albeit in large part on the back of acquisitions), which stands at $9.5 Billion.

With 5G and Wi-Fi-6 on the horizon, Broadcom's core business is expected to grow at 7-8% CAGR over the next few years (prior to COVID-19, the company projected growth of 11% in 2020 as of December 2019. Obviously, this won't be happening, but it illustrates the company's growth potential).

According to these projections, the expected total return on Broadcom for ten years is 14% CAGR, as I will convey in a moment. Considering its dividend growth and potential for capital appreciation, I recommend dividend growth investors to build long positions in Broadcom at $275 and below.

Now, let us begin with a fair value estimation exercise:

Valuing Broadcom

To find Broadcom's fair value, we will employ my proprietary valuation model. Here's what it entails:

Traditional discounted cash flow model using free cash flow to equity discounted by our (as shareholders) cost of capital. Discounted cash flow model. (including the effects of buybacks) Normalizing valuation for future growth prospects at the end of the ten years. (3a.) Then, using today's share price and the projected share price at the end of 10 years, we arrive at a CAGR. If this beats the market by enough of a margin, we invest. If not, we wait for a better entry point.

L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

As a long-term investor, I always use very conservative assumptions in my model, by which I implement my "margin of safety," and I have done no different in this case.

Broadcom's gross profit margins are ~55%, and the company is expecting an expansion in these margins as infrastructure software contributes a more significant proportion of total revenues going forward.

The current free cash flow to equity margin is ~40%, which I expect to go to ~45%, as it executes its software-based evolution/transition. Thus, free cash flow per share [TTM] is assumed to be $24.35.

Here are the rest of my assumptions:

Assumptions:

Assumption Value Free cash flow per share $24.35 Free cash flow per share growth rate 5% Terminal growth rate 2% Years of elevated growth 10 Total years to stimulate 100 Discount Rate (Our "Next Best Alternative") 9.8%

Of note, the free cash flow per share growth rate of 5% is informed by management's guidance that revenues would grow by 11% in 2020 (though we know that will not happen due to COVID-19). But it demonstrates the core business has substantial potential for growth.

Further, the company has begun buying back shares, as evidenced by the $7B and $6B worth of stock repurchased in 2018 and 2019 (seen below).

So with this information in mind, let's check out what Broadcom's fair value looks like:

Source: L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

So the market is forecasting presently that the company will grow at an annualized rate of about 1/2 of 1% throughout the 2020s.

Yet management told us it could grow revenues at 11% during 2020 (pre-COVID-19 of course).

The market's level of fear surrounding Broadcom's exposure to China and the global economy is creating this very odd valuation paradigm.

But with a secure 4.5% yield, we can get paid to wait while the market figures out the true impact of COVID-19 on Broadcom.

Broadcom's Mispricing Conundrum

Broadcom is a business that's going through a significant transformation. Under the astute leadership of Hock Tan (Broadcom's CEO), the company is on a mission to become the world leader in infrastructure technology. To that end, Broadcom has been diversifying away from its core semiconductor business by acquiring a series of software companies.

Broadcom has a long history of acquisitions and mergers, but recent transactions, namely Brocade communications ($5.5 billion), CA Technologies ($18.9 billion), and Symantec Enterprise business ($10.7 billion) took the market by surprise, especially following its failed attempt to merge with Qualcomm (QCOM).

Source: broadcom.com

The journey from the early days of Avago to the Broadcom of today has been full of mergers and acquisitions. Hock Tan's buying pattern indicates he targets big companies in decline that could increase his total addressable market. Moreover, Broadcom's product portfolio has historically enabled him to generate higher returns for his shareholders. But recent acquisitions have left Broadcom with a massive pile of debt ($45 billion).

Source: YCharts

In line with debt, annual interest expense has ballooned to $1.4 billion. Debt to EBITDA is at 3.784, which is very high for a semiconductor company like Broadcom. The Altman Z-score of Broadcom is down to 1.784, which indicates a high probability for future bankruptcy (though we are certainly not forecasting this, it illustrates the effects of Hock Tan's acquisition binge which preceded this global recession).

The market is discounting Broadcom due to its debt burden and the possibility of these acquisitions not working out, as well as the negative effects of the COVID-19-induced recession. But here's where the market is wrong!

For starters, the businesses that Broadcom has acquired are free cash flow generative, and such transactions are not Hock Tan's first rodeo. He is a seasoned CEO who buys companies, sells off non-core business lines, cuts SG&A, focuses R&D on core product offerings, all of which thereby grow margins.

I suppose we could think of him as a young Buffett of the 20th century but in communication technology.

Source: broadcom.com

The same style has been adopted with the most recent acquisition - Symantec's enterprise business. The Cybersecurity service segment is about to be sold off to Accenture (NYSE:ACN), and Broadcom is reducing SG&A expenses by $1 billion at Symantec by merging sales teams.

Sources: broadcom.com, Broadcom's acquisition strategy with Symantec

So far, all these acquisitions have been successful moves for Broadcom; in the sense that, even as its core business has declined, the company's revenues have kept rising, margins have kept improving, and Broadcom's product portfolio has become ever stronger.

With 5G and Wi-Fi-6 coming to market, Broadcom's core semiconductor business will resume growth, and management's expectation for 7-8% CAGR growth will likely prove very reasonable.

Financial Analysis

Source: YCharts

As can be seen above, the company's revenue has increased from $7 billion to $22.67 billion (~3x in 5 years). The infrastructure software segment contributed ~21% of total revenues in 2019, and after the Symantec deal, ~29% of revenues are expected to come from infrastructure software.

Thus, we can confidently assert that Broadcom is successfully diversifying its revenue stream. The total addressable market for Broadcom was ~$60 billion in 2016, and now it stands at ~$200 billion in 2020.

Source: broadcom.com

Acquisitions of high-margin software businesses like CA Technologies and Symantec have resulted in margin expansion at Broadcom, and the company has already stated its desire to move deeper into the infrastructure software market with follow-up acquisitions in the space.

But what about the debt burden and ballooning interest expense? Well, as I stated in my investment thesis, these fears are overblown, and you are about to find out why that's the case. Let us analyze Broadcom's cash, interest expense, and free cash flow to understand the nuance of the situation.

Source: YCharts

Although the Altman Z-score of 1.784 indicated a high probability of bankruptcy for Broadcom, an investor must take this number with a pinch of salt as it is meant for manufacturing companies on the verge of bankruptcy. Broadcom meets none of those criteria.

Currently, almost ~30% of Broadcom's revenues come from sticky software infrastructure. As you can see in the chart above, Broadcom generated a free cash flow to equity of $9.45 billion in 2019, and its interest expense is only $1.4 billion (which, when we use free cash flow to equity, is already deducted). Ask me in the comments section if you need any clarification of levered vs. unlevered free cash flow, and why we use one and not the other.

Broadcom currently holds about $6.5 billion in cash and is in the process of raising debt through the issuance of senior notes worth up to $3.45 billion in May 2020. Hence, I think the company has enough cash to weather through any economic blowouts from the coronavirus pandemic.

Broadcom's High Dividend Yield

An approximately 4.5% dividend yield is a rather safe yield, which one can expect to sustain even during an economic calamity. Moreover, in Broadcom, you get a company that has a rich history of growing dividends (+46% 5-YR CAGR).

Source: broadcom.com

Broadcom raised its dividend by 23% to $3.25 ($13 annualized) in Q1-2020. A look at the graph below shows that Broadcom's cash dividend payout ratio is still at ~48%, i.e., the company pays only half of its free cash flows as dividends. Therefore, its revenues could decline by 30%, and the company could still pay its dividend!

Since the management has reiterated its intention to maintain the dividend payout ratio at 50%, the dividend growth rate going forward might be lower. For total return calculation, an investor can utilize 10% as the dividend growth rate, which would be in-line with FCF per share growth.

Source: YCharts

To sum up the discussion over Broadcom's free cash flow generation capabilities, let us look at a couple of metrics: FCF to Firm and FCF to Equity.

Source: YCharts

It is quite evident from the graph above that Broadcom's FCF to Firm grew steadily from $2 billion to $11.09 billion, which indicates the business's capability to generate free cash flow.

The FCF to Equity is the cash flow attributable to equity owners after all creditor repayments. The FCF to Equity line shows dips in some quarters equivalent to the size of acquisitions, but otherwise, FCF to equity is positive.

Hence, even after servicing all its debt and paying out dividends, Broadcom's equity owners have leftover free cash flow. The company could utilize these funds to accelerate the repayment of debt. Thus, I think Broadcom's financial stability is fantastic, and the company is grossly mispriced at the moment.

Expected Returns

We already know the fair value of Broadcom stock, but before investing capital, an investor should know the expected returns he/she could expect from the investment. I will again employ my proprietary model to determine the expected returns for a ten-year investment in Broadcom.

Retaining all assumptions utilized in the valuation section and assuming price to free cash flow at the end of ten years to be 15. Here's the result:

Source: L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

So, if one were to buy Broadcom at today's price of $275 and hold for ten years, he/she could expect share price appreciation at 10.37% CAGR.

Considering Broadcom's dividend, the total expected return w/o dividend reinvestment is 13.14% CAGR, and the total expected return w/ dividend reinvestment is 14.54% CAGR.

These returns are higher than 9.8% - "our hurdle rate"/ "90-year annualized S&P 500 return rate." Hence, I expect Broadcom to outperform the market, and it is an excellent buy for dividend growth investors.

Conclusion

Broadcom represents an excellent opportunity for dividend growth investors. The company offers a safe 4.7% dividend yield with a potential for both dividend and price appreciation. Hock Tan has proven the company's ability to diversify the semiconductor giant from hardware to a mix of hardware and software, whilst enhancing shareholder value. Thus, I recommend dividend growth investors to add Broadcom to their portfolios at $275 and below.

Key takeaway: Buy - Broadcom, Inc. at $275 and below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVGO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.