Theaters Brace As Warner Bros.' 'Scoob!' And Disney's 'Hamilton' Join Shift To Streaming

Shareholders in studios are also wary as the reaction from exhibitors has dramatically wavered - ranging from sheer rancor to muted understanding - adding more uncertainty to the mix.

The overall streaming trend is a scary one for investors in the theater industry as well as Hollywood because it presents such a seismic shift from the traditional model.

Disney this week also made news by revealing its stage transfer of "Hamilton" will also skip theaters and instead of coming in 2021, will now come this summer.

This weekend Warner Bros. joins the mix with its "Scooby-Doo" reboot “Scoob!” jumping the window and going directly to theaters, which could be a pivotal moment in the industry.

Universal's "Trolls" sequel dominated last month when its "at-home" release scored a shockingly high amount of money, which led to a contentious battle with theaters over the approach.

Even though the box office is on hold, theaters are still getting the lion's share of the attention in Hollywood - even if it's not in a good way.

After the Trolls sequel proved home-streaming of first-run titles could really be a "thing," the major chains understandably did not respond well and this weekend is not going to provide any relief as Warner Bros. (NYSE:T) prepares to follow suit with Scoob!

So what does that mean for the industry and its shareholders?

First, as always, some background.

We are living in an unprecedented situation, so much to the point that the term "upside down" is a real thing and not just a fictional place on a TV show. In this version of the world, the streaming revolution gained a new level of momentum in two months that probably would have taken at least two more years to achieve.

The impact of that is still setting in and theaters have no idea how to come to grips with the change and investors are just as confused. Universal (NASDAQ:CMCSA) can be credited (or blamed) by fast-tracking the movement by releasing VOD versions of its most recent films at the start of the great shutdown. Disney (NYSE:DIS) soon followed and others began making similar plans.

Yet Universal took it a further and kept the wide-release date for Trolls World Tour as it would have cost it more in licensing deals to shelve the picture than release it without a theatrical run. The end result was Trolls breaking records and shattering the proverbial "window" that exists between a film coming to theaters and the home.

The war of words between Universal and AMC (NYSE:AMC) was particularly rancorous with AMC announcing a boycott of all future Universal films. While the chain promises this is not an empty threat - it is.

And for those who think I am wrong, look at what happened right afterwards.

One popular train of thought was the chains will stick together and do an "all-for-one, one-for-all" mantra putting the studios in a tough spot.

That didn't happen.

Instead AMC lead competitor Cineworld (which owns the Regal chains) released a statement that may have echoed the same sentiments stopped short in one key area.

"Today we make it clear again that we will not be showing movies that fail to respect the windows as it does not make any economic sense for us."

See the difference?

AMC said "no, we will not show your film" and Cineworld said "yes, we will - as long as you don't release at-home at the same time."

Remember, Universal never said all of its films would be switched to a Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) style home/theatrical mix model - it said it would continue to explore the approach because it worked. The truth is Universal has no desire to do this with a brand like Fast & Furious or Jurassic World because it would cost it untold millions. Trolls and Fast & Furious (obviously) play to different audiences and thus the earning power of each is not proportional to each other.

And that brings us to now and Scoob!

Universal's success has paved the way for Warner Bros. to enter the ring with its reboot of the Scooby-Doo franchise. This follows the same roadmap - kid film, iconic brand, captive audiences, same price point. The only real difference here is that for $5 more, you can buy the film outright which could pad the bottom line.

Still the difference there is negligible, but Scooby-Doo is much more iconic and beloved brand with a fanbase that stretches into adults - who may want to share a childhood favorite with their kids.

What investors need to watch here is two-fold. How much will it make? And how will WB couch it?

Of course, the bigger question is will it even make figures known? My gut is it will because it'll want to crow about its success especially if it tops Trolls which it very well might. Of course, the WB team will need to be less boastful than Universal (which I think it even realized over-stepped in its victory lap).

It's going to be a balancing act.

All of this happens as Disney continues to play with changing the traditional model in a different way. You may remember Disney recently announced plans to shift Artemis Fowl to streaming and now this week announced similar plans for its stage-transfer of Hamilton.

Combined that could lead to some investors may be wondering why the chains aren't taking shots at the Mouse as they are with Universal and could with Warner.

Outside of the fact, Disney controls four of the biggest IPs on the planet (Universal's aren't too shabby either by the way), one of the main difference is Disney is not double-dipping.

Yes, Disney COULD have done what it did for Onward and sent it to S/VOD for two weeks ahead of its Disney+ debut, but it realized that was just an exercise in greed as families smartly realized they could wait the two weeks and save $20.

Instead Disney is moving these films straight to its service which is more important in the long run to investors. Disney will still have its big tentpoles to point to as an example of how it is still a leader in the space, but by bulking up its streaming service with these marquee films, it can pad its subscriber numbers.

It is a world of difference to exhibitors especially because there is no postmortem type of report celebrating the digital sales over the weekend. Simply put, it's less of a There Will Be Blood "I'll drink your milkshake" approach and more of just an "overflow reduction" approach.

Disney has a big pipeline of films that was disrupted and those movies still have to come out, so logically it makes sense to move some of them to ease the bottleneck - the trick is not to move the ones that would be a back-breaker to theaters.

I personally have my doubts about how well Fowl would have fared at the box office and while Hamilton would have easily topped the charts it wasn't a necessity to go theatrical.

These two shifting to streaming allows Disney the flexibility to schedule something else in those slots that may draw more audiences to cinemas (eventually) - while also strengthening the Disney+ roster.

It really also indirectly does the other studios a favor as it evens out the playing field a bit so we don't have the massive glut of Disney films we did in succession last year. Obviously, that wasn't Disney's reasoning, but it helps.

Still you can see why the theaters are less likely to revolt against the Mouse the same way they may against the others. Even with reports that Scoob! could also be handing a percentage of the profits back to theaters, it's not going to be enough. You can read more over at Deadline which broke the story, but essentially it only works by adding a step for consumers that many won't even know exists.

Regardless keep an eye out on Sunday and Monday as that's when we will likely get some level of indication about Scoob!'s success, but if I had to guess, it would be enough to buy a LOT of Scooby snacks.

