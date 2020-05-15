Market Mayhem To Millennial Madness

It is important to recall the backdrop before COVID-19 struck. Canada was already in a recession in Q4 2019 and with very weak oil prices. Economies were slowing around the world, many entering into recession. The US and most world economies were reeling under the trade war with the US and China. There were problems in US financial markets that started last September when the Fed began large monthly injections into REPO markets. That has continued right into the new QE programs.

COVID-19 struck when there was already plenty of economic weakness. You can be sure that there will be no "V-shaped" recovery in the economy, more like an "L". There will be a small bounce of some sort from a total shutdown perspective to some kind of reopening. Most US employment is from small and medium businesses that are not easily aided with government programs and will not restart like a switch.

The COVID-19 blame game is only going to intensify trade wars with China. There was already a trade war before COVID-19, and this will intensify much more, especially as countries try to gain control of supply chains. We are in a trade and economic war that will intensify. Almost everything is produced in China. It is the breakdown of supply chains that is probably the most crucial economic problem at this time. Many small and medium-sized businesses will not reopen after the shutdown, and those that do will be at reduced capacity. Fear has been instilled in consumers. How many will frequent their local restaurants and businesses when they open? There is a change in consumer behavior that will not revert to what it was, but will change into something different.

On March 20, Goldman Sachs economists forecast a 24% Q2 GDP contraction and peak unemployment of 9%. Less than two weeks later, Goldman shocked the market with a revised forecast, stating that it believes the U.S. economy will contract by 34% in Q2 and that “unemployment will soar to 15% by mid-year”. I believe this is an optimistic number. The economy will contract over 40% and unemployment will climb to around 25% and higher. A few days ago, the April jobs report already came in at 14.7% unemployment, and because jobs are dropping so fast and some losses put into wrong categories, the labor department admits it will become far worse.

There will be lots of time to discuss poor economics, so I want to focus more on the disconnect with stock markets. It has been difficult to understand how strong the stock market recovery has been. Most say it does not reflect reality, and I agree. That said, I now know and understand what has happened, and it is quite unbelievable - it has never happened before. The S&P 500 is believed to be the best barometer of the stock market, and at a recent 2930, it is only 13% from its high. There are a handful of big-name stocks that have done much of the lifting.

The S&P 500 (SPY) is a market cap-weighted index. There are about 5 stocks that have been dominating the index, like Amazon (AMZN), Google (GOOGL), Facebook (FB), Apple (AAPL), Netflix (NFLX) - and perhaps 1 or 2 others. These are tech companies and are working online as always, so are believed to be good bets, but advertising revenue will go down big time for Facebook and Google. The computer algos or trading by robots are over 90% of trades on NY and will crunch numbers based on trends and other things and have nothing to do with economy but have helped the rally.

What is amazing and has kick-started and, I believe, is the main underlying force of this bear rally is an enormous surge in new retail investor accounts. Here is some of the data I uncovered.

TD Ameritrade (AMTD) said recently that retail clients opened a record 608,000 new funded accounts in the quarter ended March 31, with more than two-thirds of those opened in March. E*Trade (ETFC) saw a net gain of 363,000 accounts in the quarter - a company record - around 90% of which were retail. Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) reported a record 609,000 new brokerage accounts in the quarter, including individuals' self-directed accounts and those managed by financial advisers.

It is amazing, the surge in new accounts and the daily average revenue trades (DARTs). Where is the money coming from? Why so many new accounts? There's a combination of answers:

Last year was a strong year for stock market returns, +29%, so the rear-view mirror looks great.

There are numerous COVID-19 programs - delay of credit card payments, loans and mortgages.

COVID-19-related handouts.

Many new investors may think they can invest their debt reprieve and have more to pay later.

Staying home has meant less spending, and savings rates are soaring.

This chart from Statista to March 2020 highlights the surge in savings rate.

What is even more amazing is the numbers from Robinhood. This is the mobile app trading platform that has disrupted the online brokerage sector.

Start-up Robinhood tops 10 million accounts even as industry follows in free-trading footsteps

Dec 4, 2019 Silicon Valley start-up Robinhood has more than 10 million accounts, the company said Wednesday.

Robinhood has grown rapidly from its one million subscribers in 2016 and six million users in October of 2018.

Robinhood raises fresh capital as demand for digital investment spikes - Business Insider

Apr 20, 2020



There has been a surge in consumer use of digital investment platforms during the pandemic. Mobile trading apps are experiencing a considerable spike in demand amid the increased market volatility. For example, Freetrade saw a 125% jump in new accounts being opened on March 20 compared with the average of the weeks before, and Stake reported that trading volumes were up 52% through March and April versus January and February. Robinhood has also enjoyed unprecedented levels of trading volumes with a 50% increase in downloads amid the recent heightened market volatility.

At Robinhood, they have a feature called Robintrack. It measures the number of investors (users) that hold a stock for certain period. They don't specify the exact period, but I would assume it is beyond a day trade, and whatever the case, is a good indication of the stock's popularity. I plugged in about 50 symbols, and they have all had large increases. I pasted in a few charts for your observation. Some are a few days old when I took screenshots, because the data was free, but I think it is only available for Robinhood users now.

Popularity in the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) started to take off in March, as the market was coming down and has continued to climb to current new highs.

Tesla (TSLA) is popular retail stock, so I show the Robinhood popularity below that will give you a good idea of what has driven the recent rally. Interesting that Tesla was also very popular last summer.

The next chart is DHT Holdings (DHT), a stock I featured last week, and I was surprised to see how popular it is at Robinhood. It went straight up in April. The number of users/holders jumped about four-fold.

It appears these new millennial investors are jumping into everything, including gold stocks. This is the chart for Equinox Gold (EQX) (Leagold Mining merged into the company earlier this year). More of a steady increase, not a euphoria. I highlight Equinox because of my recommendation of Leagold Mining late October 2019.

Leagold and Equinox completed their merger on March 10th. This quote provides a good summary:

Ross Beaty, Executive Chair of Equinox Gold, stated: “We have created a major gold producer by combining the assets and leadership teams of Equinox Gold and Leagold, with a peer-leading growth profile and powerful financial, technical and operational management. Equinox Gold now has six producing mines, two development projects, two expansion projects and the financial capacity to fund its development plans. On behalf of the entire Equinox Gold team I thank our outgoing directors, Marcel de Groot, Jacques McMullen and Sam Drier, for their guidance and support, and I personally welcome Neil Woodyer as Vice Chair, as well as Gordon Campbell, Peter Marrone and General Wesley Clark to the new Board of Directors. I look forward to working with the combined management team as we further build Equinox Gold into an important global gold producer.”

Under the merger agreement, Leagold shareholders received 0.331 of an Equinox Gold common share for each Leagold share held. Based on Leagold's $1.84 stock price at the time of my publication, this equates to a stock price on Equinox of $5.56. I would continue to hold Equinox as a prime stock that will benefit from this new gold bull market.

In conclusion, the massive inflow of mostly new millennial investors into the markets started the bear rally along with Fed QE that helped slow selling (increased liquidity) and a belief that it would rescue the day. Then, the computer algo programs kicked in with more momentum buying and here we are. It has nothing to do with the collapsing economy but an unusual combination of events.

A large influx of retail buying often occurs at market tops, and I believe this is going to end very badly. Robinhood was a notorious story of stealing from the rich to give to the poor. This time it will be reversed, stealing from the poor (retail investors) to give to the rich (short hedge funds). This market is highly overvalued, and at some point, will come down to reality.

A very interesting and different chart below shows, on one hand, the continued large slump in analysts' collective expectations for long-term EPS growth, and on the other, the soaring P/E ratio. The combination of the two is what is also known as the PEG, or Price-to-Earnings Growth, ratio. Long-term EPS growth has now slid below 10%, a trend only likely to accelerate during the current profits slump. The forward P/E is now just at 20, levels this high last seen in the tech bubble in the late 1990s. What is really astounding is that the 12m and long term are diverging. When you combine the two data sets, one gets a snapshot of the so-called PEG ratio (the ratio of the P/E to long-term EPS growth), which has risen above 2x (20/10) for the first time ever. How much longer can this go on?

This next chart is from Macrotrends, which is a historical snapshot of the S&P 500 annual returns. Currently for 2020, the return is close to -10%. Note the negative returns in the last two recession of 2008 and the 2000 tech bubble. I also note the one around 1974, the first one I remember. The data points we have so far and all the indications point to this recession being as bad as or worse than the 1930s depression. Think about it, can you honestly believe the S&P 500 is going to have its best performance ever in a recession or only be less than half as bad as all the previous ones? At no time has this ever been more accurate: "Sell in May and go away".

And finally, about Fed QE. It will not help the economy much at all. In 2008, the Fed was able to bring interest rates down about 5%, but not this time. Fed QE will amount to pushing on a string. It will not come to the rescue if stock markets decline, but only to the point where it becomes too severe and liquidity dries up. Its function is to provide market order and instill investor confidence. Markets and the economy are way too big for the Fed to rescue everything - it will be a selective process, and this will be a long-drawn-out bear market because of Fed actions to delay the inevitable outcome.

Conclusion

We are headed into very different times. Consumer and lifestyle behavior patterns have changed and will continue to change. We will come out of this with a new normal, and this new normal will continue well beyond the end of COVID-19. Inflation will rise with things you need like food, toilet paper/cleaners and health care, but at first it will mostly be deflation with falling prices, like we have already witnessed with oil/energy. However, the shut-in with oil may cause a rise with natural gas, your heating. Things you won't need for some time, like new cars and new houses, will drop in price. Commercial buildings and lease rates will fall. I could go on, but it is early days and I will have more in future issues.

Your next big question, might be: when will markets fall again, or will they go to new highs? That is a very good question. I believe the best clue lies with watching the inflow and buying from the new millennial investment craze. When this slows down, the markets will start to roll over. A more important question is, how will these new investors react if they see a -30% drop or -40% drop in their portfolio. I would bet that they will remain in hope and denial.

I looked at 30 or so charts of popular stocks and ETFs, such as QQQ, VTI, VWO and others after the close on Tuesday. They all showed mostly similar patterns. As an example, I am using the Spyder ETF (SPY) chart to highlight this. Note the declining volume, back to pre-panic levels - this is not a positive indicator for the rally to continue. Other negative or topping indicators include:

Bollinger Bands are tightening, often a signal of a market move (up or down).

OBV remains negative, there has mostly been selling into this rally.

The market has climbed into my target range.

We can see a double top on the chart.

Bearish engulfing on Tuesday (a dark candle engulfs the previous white one).

The fundamentals for this market are extremely weak, and now many technical indicators are pointing to a top and or a decline. I believe it is a good time to have 40-50% cash, 20% gold-related investments and the rest in some blue-chip, more recession-proof-type companies, preferably accumulating in next down leg.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EQX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.