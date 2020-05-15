Park Hotels & Resorts - A Good Stock To Put On Your Watchlist

Over the past two weeks, one of the many questions in my head was 'how to benefit from a recovering hotel industry?' The answer to this question must cover a time frame, and above all, a stock. In this article, I am going to discuss one of the largest hotel REITs in the United States the former Hilton spin-off Park Hotels & Resorts (PK), which has evolved into much more than a way for Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT) to achieve an asset-light business model. While I like the company's business model and believe they will survive the economic collapse, I think buying at current levels might be too risky. In other words, put the stock on your watchlist and start buying as soon as the economy shows fundamental improvements.

What's Park Hotels?

The origins of this Virginia-based company started in 2015 when Hilton Worldwide built an ETF to hold its $13 billion real estate portfolio to turn Hilton's business model into an 'asset-light' business model and to enable faster international growth. The spin-off was completed in 2017 and created the second-largest stock listed hotel/lodging REIT with 67 hotels. Last year, the company acquired Chesapeake Lodging Trust for $1 billion in cash and $978 million in stock. The purchases added 18 hotels to Park's portfolio. Shortly after, the REIT sold 10 hotels, including its only international properties, making it a domestic hotel play.

Besides that these characteristics (everything else excluded) make it a potential proxy to invest in hotel and leisure growth, the company is operating in the high-ticket segment as its portfolio mainly consists of Hilton and Marriott assets and hotels like the Waldorf Astoria in Orlando. The company's largest market is Hawaii with 20% of hotel EBITDA. San Francisco contributed 15% to EBITDA, followed by Orlando with 11% of EBITDA. After the Chesapeake acquisition, the company's portfolio consists of 81% Hilton hotels. This is down from 98% pre-acquisition. That makes sense as the company started as a Hilton spin-off. Anyhow, 51% of sales are generated in urban areas. 26% in resorts. 15% near airports and 8% in suburban regions. In Q4, before COVID-19 was an issue, the company generated sales per room (RevPAR) of $193 among its acquired hotels. That's just another indicator that the company is servicing higher-income clients.

One of the main benefits of the company's hotel location is the fact that these markets show lower supply growth. In November of 2021, the company expected REIT supply growth to rise on average by 2.9% among its peers. The company's markets, however, underperform this number by 50 basis points - meaning this is a more favorable business environment with regard to pricing (among others).

Unfortunately, this is going to be a completely different REIT article. Normally, this is the point where we would start discussing the company's dividends, payout ratio, and more. However, right now, discussing hotel REITs is like bidding on a burned-out car.

Times Are Different

Right now, Park Hotels is everything except an income play. Right now, we are dealing with a stock that can be used as a vehicle to benefit from a recovering hotel industry in the future.

To give you a few details, let's look at the company's first quarter results.

In the first quarter, Pro-forma RevPAR (revenue per available room) was $136.27. That's a decline of 22.6% compared to the prior-year quarter. Pro-forma occupancy declined by 16 points to 61.7% while the Pro-forma ADR (average daily rate) fell by 2.5% to $220.90. You probably already guessed it, but these declines in a low-margin environment mean a sudden net income implosion. In the first quarter, net income went from a $97 million profit to a $689 million loss. The company's FFO per share (funds from operations) declined by 64.2% to $0.24. The graph below shows GAAP cash from operations. While the second quarter will be much worse than Q1, due to the lockdown starting at the end of Q1, there is no denying the company is entering dangerous territory.

One way the company is dealing with uncertainty and rapidly declining occupancy rates is by temporarily closing 38 Park hotels. A portion of these hotels had to be closed anyway due to government mandates. Additionally, after paying a dividend of $0.45 per share in the first quarter, the company has suspended all future dividend payments. The same goes for buybacks. While Park bought back shares worth $66 million in Q1, no additional repurchases will be executed to preserve cash. Additionally, the company is aiming to reduce damage by using alternative sources of revenue like providing temporary lodging for first responders and other medical personnel, military personnel, displaces guest, and residents of communities where Park's hotels are located.

As of May 11, the company is still operating 18 out of 35 consolidated hotels. Unfortunately, even in these hotels, 38% of rooms are suspended.

Outlook And Balance Sheet Strength

Just like 99% of all companies, I am currently covering, Park has withdrawn its 2020 guidance and is not providing an updated outlook. The amount of uncertainty has made it impossible for companies to issue an outlook. The only thing the company can do is stabilizing its balance sheet and liquidity as the lockdown could take longer than expected. For example, Los Angeles County has extended its lockdown for up to 3 months. And even after lockdowns are eased, traffic will be subdued as especially the elderly will likely continue to avoid crowded places until we get a vaccine - if we get one at all.

So, while Q3 will without a doubt be better than Q2 (due to eased lockdown measures), the company needs to be prepared for at least one year of slow traffic in my opinion.

Speaking of balance sheet strength, the company fully drew on the $1 billion revolving credit facility as a precautionary measure. The revolving credit facility has been extended to December 2021 after all portfolio banks agreed to this extension. It makes sense as banks need to take care of business as well. And while the hotel business is a mess, companies like Park Hotels are still good lenders to rely on. This has boosted the cash balance to $1.3 billion. $105 million of this amount was used to pay first-quarter dividends. This liquidity boost has also resulted in a current ratio increase from 2.07 in Q4 of 2019 to 8.13 at the end of Q1. This means that current assets are covering 813% of current liabilities. Management expects a cash burn rate of $70 million per month in an extreme situation with all operations suspended. At the end of Q1, the company was running on 15% capacity with 2020 CAPEX down 75%. Right now, this should provide the company with a lot of room to navigate through these tough times.

Additionally, total liabilities are valued at 50.5% of total assets. That's up from 42.9% in the prior quarter but still a solid number. Interest coverage ratios are all negative as the company's net income and operating income went into negative territory. This will likely be the case for the next 2 quarters and the reason why the company raised cash levels.

Is It A No-Brainer Trade?

Since the start of the stock market sell-off, I haven't worried a bit about potential losses. I have risk management to take care of that and a long-term horizon. What I do worry about, or at least what keeps me busy late at night, is a strategy to buy great companies at great prices. I want to dumpster-dive to buy a number of great companies for the next 2-3 years. A company that is on my list is Park Hotels. Right now, the company is trading down 71% since the start of the year. The easiest reason to justify buying right now is implying that the stock will recover eventually if the company doesn't go bankrupt. If dividends return to 'normal' levels (say $0.45 per share per Q), you will eventually receive a 25% annual payout. Is that worth the risk buying right now? Some might think so.

The problem I have with this statement is that we are not out of the woods yet. I do not believe we are going to see an easy V-shaped recovery. The economy will remain weak for an extended period of time and stocks will likely make another move lower. I will likely buy this stock as soon as I see fundamental improvements in the economy. This will almost certainly mean that I miss the 'perfect' bottom. However, it will likely increase the odds of a successful trade.

So, to summarize, I do not believe that Park Hotels will go bankrupt. What I do expect is that the stock will go sideways for maybe up to 2 or even 3 quarters. I also don't rule out a further sell-off. Just as an example, while I am writing this, the stock is down 8.9% from the prior day close. And that's without any major breaking news. It's just risk aversion, and when owning stocks like Park Hotels, you end up with large capital losses.

In other words, play it safe. 25% per year sounds good but consider the downside risk.

Be safe!

