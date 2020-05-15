GOVT: Treasuries Remain A Popular Asset Class, But The Risk Profile Is Troubling

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the iShares Core U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) as an investment option at its current market price. This is a broad fund covering a very popular asset class, U.S. Treasuries. It would be difficult to argue against the benefit of owning these bonds for the longer term. The U.S. has a strong credit rating, the bonds offer a competitive income stream compared to many foreign governments, and the U.S. dollar has been appreciating. While Treasuries can round out a well-diversified portfolio, I also have concerns about the present valuations, which mutes my outlook for 2020. Specifically, outstanding issuance has climbed dramatically. While arguably necessary given the health outbreak, yields have also been on the decline, which suggests a bit of a disconnect between the present risk and present reward. Further, a good portion of the demand is coming from overseas, as foreign investors contend with low, and often negative, interest rates in their own countries. If foreign demand wanes, which could occur due to a number of factors, then the total return of funds like GOVT will take a hit.

Background

First, a little about GOVT. The fund "seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury bonds". It offers investors exposure to U.S. Treasury bonds across a range of maturities, between one and thirty years. GOVT currently trades at $28.11/share and pays a monthly distribution, with a yield of 1.72%. This is my first review of GOVT and has come about because I am getting increasingly concerned about the rising risk in the U.S. Treasury market. While I do not typically cover this space, I feel it is important to discuss at the moment, given the unprecedented actions taken recently by the federal government. While the increased level of borrowing was likely necessary to combat the pandemic, the tremendous rise in the amount of debt outstanding has me very concerned. While Treasuries remain a popular place to find relatively safe income, I see headwinds on the horizon as well. This led me to place a "neutral" outlook on the fund, and I will explain why below.

The Disconnect: Rising Supply, But Lower Yields

To begin, I want to give a brief overview of GOVT, and why I feel this fund faces a challenging outlook. First, I selected GOVT for this review, despite there being a myriad of options out there for investments in Treasuries, because it is one of the broadest ETFs in the space. What I mean by that is many other popular ETFs focus on either short-, intermediate-, or long-term Treasuries. GOVT, on the other hand, offers investors exposure across the spectrum, holding Treasuries of all maturities, as shown below:

Source: iShares

While the fund is not unique in its exclusive exposure to Treasuries, it is unique in the fact that its holdings are so broad in terms of maturity. Therefore, it is exposed to risks that impact Treasuries as a whole, negating some of the isolated duration risk that comes with the funds that are solely short- or long-term focused.

With this in mind, I want to turn to one of the primary concerns I have with Treasuries at the moment. As investors are aware, the U.S Treasury has gone on an issuance binge, selling debt to cover the tremendous stimulus packages that Congress has approved. While I am choosing not to dive into the merit behind the Congressional action, the ultimate takeaway has been a steep increase in borrowing. While not surprising, what is quite surprising is that, despite a marked rise in outstanding debt, Treasury yields have sharply declined, as shown below:

Source: Bloomberg

Simply, this is a bit counter-intuitive, as logic would indicate an increase in borrowing would lead to an increase in yields (all other things being equal). Of course, all other things are not equal, and there are multiple reasons why Treasury yields have declined, which I will review in the following paragraphs.

Lower Yields Signal Demand, But Is It Artificial?

Given the paradox between outstanding bonds and yields right now, it is important to understand the why behind it, to gauge if retail investors should continue buying here. It is important to emphasize that an increase in outstanding debt is not necessarily a "bad" thing, but it normally would increase the risk profile of an entity, whether it is a government, a corporation, or a household. This is logical since the larger the debt burden, the higher the risk the debt will not be paid back. This reality should be reflected in the interest rate charged, which would mean a rising Treasury yield in this case. However, yields have been dropping, which indicates there is heavy buying in the market, despite the rising risk profile.

Before retail investors jump in here, we should examine why the demand is high under these circumstances. One reason is because of buying by the Federal Reserve, which announced an unlimited asset purchase program during the height of the March sell-off. And buy it has, to the tune of over $1.5 trillion through the first week in May. While this has been profitable for current investors, we have to consider how sustainable this path is. For one, the Fed is price agnostic, meaning its mission is not to earn a profit on these purchases. Rather, it is trying to provide liquidity and stability to the market, and is willing to buy regardless of the yield offered.

This should make investors a bit nervous for two reasons. One, it means that the current yield offered by funds like GOVT, which is in the mid-1% range, may not accurately reflect the risk. The Fed has pushed up the price to own these assets beyond what the market would have been willing to pay, which tells me further gains are dependent on continued Fed buying. This leads me to my second point, which is that Fed buying has been slowing in the short-term. While this could ramp up again at any time, the chart below illustrates how volatile the Fed buying can be from week to week, which may expose investors to a greater swings than they would expect from Treasuries:

Source: Bloomberg

My takeaway here is investors need to be very selective on new positions right now. The Fed has been driving much of the current demand, pushing the yield offered by new positions well below what we would expect given the increase in supply. Further, the Fed buying has been a bit sporadic, which has fueled volatility in the sector. This reality should limit returns going forward.

Foreign Buyers Are Driving Much Of The Demand

While I touched on Fed purchases in the prior paragraph, I want to highlight that it is not the only buyer of Treasuries right now. There are certainly retail and institutional U.S.-based investors who want liquidity and safety. Further, there continues to be a surge in foreign demand for U.S. assets, including Treasuries. In fact, despite declining yields, foreign buying has actually been increasing in 2020, as shown below:

Source: Bloomberg

As you can see, there is quite a bit of interest in Treasuries outside our shores, which leads me to question - why is this the case? Well, there is more than one answer to this question. One, foreign investors want to diversify internationally just as U.S. investors do. Two, U.S. Treasuries are known for having a top-tier credit rating and strong historical performance, so that is driving demand as well.

However, one may wonder why buying is increasing now, given the risks I highlighted earlier in this article. With supply increasing and yields declining, why are foreign buyers continuing to find value in Treasuries? This brings me to the third answer, which is relativity. While interest rates have declined in the U.S., and income from Treasuries has also dropped, the relative income stream offered remains competitive, especially to foreign buyers. This is because governments, mainly in Europe but also in Japan, have sent interest rates into negative territory. In fact, given the European Central Bank's reach over Europe, we have seen the majority of the continent impacted by negative rates recently, as shown below:

Source: Bloomberg

The point here is that foreign demand will likely continue to remain high for the short-term, as Treasury yields have further to fall before they are not as attractive as government bonds in many other developed countries. However, investors need to realize that this demand is being driven by realities outside the U.S., as foreign governments keep their interest rates in negative territory. This cannot continue forever, and when European and Japanese rates move back into positive territory, we may see a bit of a rotation out of U.S. Treasuries and into those bonds by these foreign investors. While this is always a risk, it is especially relevant now given the sheer amount of foreign buying over the past few years.

GOVT's Income Has Declined

My final point goes back to GOVT specifically and considers the fund's income stream. As I noted, Treasury yields have broadly declined, and that has been reflected in GOVT's monthly distributions. While the yield has been pressured by the rising share price, which is a positive thing for current investors, the negative trend has been a decline in actual distributions as well. While this is expected, the size of the drop on a year-over-year comparison is troubling:

Feb - May 2019 Distributions Feb - May 2020 Distributions YOY Change $.18/share $.15/share (16.6%)

Source: iShares

My takeaway here is this offers further support for my modest outlook. GOVT already has a relatively low yield, and this trend of lower distributions is unlikely to reverse over the next few quarters. While some investors may still find some value in this income stream, it is looking increasing minimal compared to the inherent risk in this sector.

Bottom Line

It is hard to argue against Treasuries, as they provide stability and income to a diverse portfolio. For those who have a very long-term view, or who plan to ladder into GOVT on a measured, consistent basis over time, an argument could still be made for buying here. However, my short-term outlook is quite subdued. The supply of outstanding Treasuries has soared, while simultaneously the yields have dropped. This is inherently illogical, yet it is supported by Fed asset purchases, as well as foreign demand. Both of these sources may see demand wane at any time. The Fed could halt asset purchases as the economy recovers, and foreign demand would dry up when interest rates around the world move back into positive territory. The reality here is more inherent risk to funds like GOVT than retail investors may realize, despite the fund holding AAA-rated debt. Therefore, I am quite cautious on positions in GOVT and recommend investors be very selective at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.