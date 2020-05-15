Goodyear: You Get What You Pay For

Goodyear is uninvestible until they make effective changes to improve their margins and their brand.

Goodyear looks cheap on paper, but the company needs an overhaul to compete against the other big tire companies.

The main purpose of this article is to breakdown why Goodyear (GT) probably isn't a very good investment for long term investors right now, even though it may seem cheap and probably is cheap in terms of past valuation metrics. Goodyear stock should rebound as the market and economy recover, but there are still too many issues structurally with this company to be a good long term investment.

Company and Market Profile:

Goodyear manufactures tires for both OEM manufacturers and replacement tires for retail consumers. Over 70% of their sales are actually generated from replacement tire sales. They also provide tire services through both commercial and retail channels, as well as aircraft retread services, chemical sales and other tire/auto related sales. Their segments are mostly grouped by OE sales and replacement sales in 3 geographical regions: Americas, EMEA (Europe, Middle East & Africa), and Asia Pacific.

Here are some of Goodyear's largest global tire manufacturing competitors in 2018, along with their market share:

As you can see from the chart above, which is an estimate for global tire sales market share, Goodyear is among the top 3 manufacturers in terms of market share in the world. Unfortunately, as I'll outline in the next section, they aren't a top performer operationally or as an investment.

Comparing Goodyear To Their Competition

While Goodyear has significantly underperformed both Bridgestone (OTCPK:BRDCY) and Michelin (OTCPK:MGDDY) as an investment over the last 5+ years, in order to keep this article manageable, I will just be comparing Goodyear's operating metrics to Michelin's. Here is how Michelin's stock has performed in comparison to Goodyear's over the last 5 years:

The difference in share price performance between these 2 companies over the last 5 years is staggering as Goodyear trails in performance by over 60%. On the surface, I assumed Michelin's performance advantage over Goodyear was mostly with regard to more efficient operating costs. However, Michelin has managed to generate much better gross margins than Goodyear. In 2019, Michelin's gross margin was ~29% vs ~24.2% for Goodyear. I decided to compare the 2 companies' raw material percentages to see if there were any differences that could have a major impact to COGs:

(Source: Goodyear 4Q 2019 Earnings results presentation, Michelin 2019 Universal registration document)

The above image isn't the best quality, but it appears both companies use similar amounts of the same materials with the main difference being that Michelin appears to use more natural rubber. I estimate Michelin's material cost per tire is ~$85.27 USD/tire while Goodyear's is ~$74.7 USD/tire using their 2019 gross margin and volume data. I suspect this mostly illustrates the branding power that Michelin has over Goodyear as their material cost per tire is higher but they still generate higher gross margins. I think this also proves that while tires of all brands are very similar, tires aren't totally a commodity and strong brands really do matter in the tire industry.

So what about operating costs? Well first I want to compare each company's operating margins and then their operating expenses as a percentage of revenues. Here are excerpts from each company's 2019 income statement for comparison:

(Source: Goodyear's 2019 10K, Michelin 2019 Universal registration document)

The top income excerpt is Goodyear's 2019 results while the bottom excerpt is Michelin's. For Goodyear, their operating margin (excluding interest and rationalization expense) in 2019 was ~4.9 % while their operating expense as % of revenue was ~18.7% (including R&D expenses). Michelin's operating margin in 2019 was ~11.2% while their operating expenses as % of revenue was ~16.8%. Michelin's operating margin was more than 2X that of Goodyear's in 2019. This was in part due to their higher gross margin, but also was due to lower overall operating costs. To pile on even further, Goodyear also had an interest expense of 2.3% of revenues vs just ~1.3% for Michelin.

COVID-19 Has Made Matters Even Worse

In addition to the competitive disadvantages outlined in the last section, Goodyear is also having to deal with the significant impact to both their financials and their operations due to COVID-19.

Let's rundown these impacts, which are mostly negative impacts:

1. 1st quarter sales were down significantly, especially in their Asia Pacific and EMEA segments:

(Source: Goodyear 2020 1Q 10-Q w/ YOY sales % decrease added by the author)

Q2 and annual sales forecasts look grim, as management guidance is expecting 50% decline YOY in sales in Q2 and ~$150 million impact to retail, aviation, and chemical businesses due to COVID-19.

2. Production halted at the majority of their tire manufacturing facilities:

(Source: Goodyear 1Q 2020 Earnings results presentation)

3. Although retail tire stores and warehouses have been deemed essential businesses, store hours have been altered.

4.On a more macro-level, reduced driving from stay-at-home orders and companies setting up their employees for remote work have created less demand in the short-term for new replacement tire demand.

5. Also on a macro-level, a global recession has decreased demand for new auto sales and therefore OE tire sales look to be weak.

6. Also on a macro level, short-term strength in the dollar has generated currency headwinds.

7. One good macro-related effect of the COVID-19 pandemic for Goodyear is the historic low petroleum costs which significantly impact the cost of goods for their tires:

(Source: Goodyear 4Q 2019 Earnings results presentation)

8. Another good impact for investors from the COVID-19 pandemic is it likely finally forced Goodyear to close at least 1 poor performing plant (Their Gadsen, Alabama facility) which is expected to generate an annual cost savings of ~$130 million starting in 2021.

Overall, Goodyear expects the lower petroleum costs to outweigh the currency headwinds for a net benefit of ~$50-$100 million of cost savings for FY2020. However, they also expect restructuring costs of ~$175-200 million which more than offsets that benefit.

What Can Goodyear Management Do To Increase Value For Long Term Investors?

This is where I want to discuss the structural issues, and some ideas on how to improve these issues in order to unlock value for long term shareholders and improve the future outlook for the company. First let's take a look at a glaring issue from Goodyear's 2019 10K:

(Source: Goodyear's 2019 10K)

While their margins have trended downward in all of their geographic regions since 2017, I am especially concerned with their drop in margin in the EMEA segment. Goodyear only managed a paltry 4.3% operating margin in their EMEA segment in 2019 and a huge drop in tire units sold as well. They are planning on spending to improve their German factory efficiency, and they are also hoping a realignment of their European distribution network will help reverse these bad trends. I have my doubts about the effectiveness of these efforts, and fear management will just be putting out endless fires. I think it would make more sense to divest most/all of their European operations while keeping their Middle East/African operations and using the proceeds to reduce their long-term debt and focus on improving operating efficiency in their more profitable geographic segments.

By my estimations, selling most/all of their European division could improve their overall operating margins by as much as 1.1%. Also, divesting of most/all of their European operations would allow the company to focus more on improving their brand in their other operating regions, as it is clear from their gross margins that their brand is much weaker than Michelin and likely Bridgestone as well.

Valuation

When I first started investing last year into Goodyear, I was convinced that the company was very cheap based on the value of their tangible equity as compared to the total market cap of the company. Here is a chart of their P/B ratio over the last 2 years:

(Source: Macrotrends.net)

GT is currently trading at a P/B ratio of just .39 and a tangible P/B ratio of just .54. This seems unbelievably cheap on paper, but one has to discount the fact that not all of that tangible property is even worth 1/2 of the carrying value on their balance sheet. Consider for instance that they are completely closing their Alabama facility, effectively admitting the facility is mostly worthless. The event resulted in a write-off on that property value of $76 million. This is definitely a mistake I hope to learn from in the future.

Here is a chart of their FCF/share ratios over the last 10 years:

(Source: Macrotrends.net)

Based on a current price of $6.14/share, their current 2019 FCF yield is a whopping ~31%. The problem of course this year is that the company will be lucky to generate any FCF at all, and the next couple of years don't look a lot better. The company also added over $800 million in debt to their balance sheet this year, which will only add drag further on the company's future returns.

I decided to take a stab at valuing the company based off their average EPS over the last 10 years of $1.1 and a growth rate of 0% annually:

(Source: Moneychimp.com)

Conclusions

As shown in the valuation section of this article, there is plenty of evidence that this company is trading at prices far below the intrinsic value of the company's assets and cash flows. The problem is that the company isn't currently a very high quality tire company compared to their peers in the industry, and the current pandemic impacts have slowed down any operational improvements and added extra drag on the company's future earnings. I would not invest in the company until their margin, debt, and brand are improved. I currently hold a long position in the company with a cost basis in the low teens, but plan on exiting later this year and next unless they can make meaningful improvements in the next couple of years.

