Why I'm Laying Off The Disney Kool-Aid

Disney (DIS) is a stock that, on paper, is hard to bet against. The long-term IP-driven bull case is well-known at this point, but I'd caution against looking past the COVID-driven headwinds at this juncture, particularly since the pandemic will have a very significant financial impact across most of Disney's key segments (Parks, Studio, media) and advertising-related revenue streams. At the same time, a lower for longer macro/consumer spending outlook could also weigh on its near to medium-term earnings power.

"Core" Disney seems fairly valued at these levels - assuming a one to two year recovery, as well as an optimistic Netflix-like valuation for Disney+, "core" Disney is currently on offer for ~11x forward EBITDA, by my estimates. Pending clarity on a post-COVID world, I think investors should be cautious about underwriting a swift recovery in Disney's earnings power, especially in the aftermath of a rather abrupt management shake-up. Given the valuation also depends on DTC commanding NFLX-type multiples, any disappointments could result in a material de-rating, in my view.

Parks Set for a Troubled FY20, But Post-COVID Earnings Power Remains Unclear

Parks EBIT for 2Q20 provided some early indication of the extent to which COVID has impacted operations, with EBIT falling 58% YoY to $639m, with an ~$1bn impact from ~2 weeks' worth of closures. There is room for improvement on the cash burn front, though, as furloughs and other cost savings (total of ~$500m-$1bn) could bring cash burn to ~$2bn/quarter (relative to the current ~$3bn opex run-rate).

Though Disney has reopened its Shanghai park, the Chinese government will limit capacity to ~30% of its normal operating capacity (~24k a day) to ensure proper safety and prevention procedures, with advanced reservations implemented to limit guest density. The difference in the "before" and "after" is stark - with face masks and strict social distancing, it certainly marks a "new normal" for the Disneyland experience.

If there was one thing clear from management's commentary on the Parks business on the 2Q20 call, it was the limited visibility into both the timing and the conditions under which Disney can reopen. Even once parks reopen, however, a full recovery to pre-COVID attendance will likely be a lengthy process, with a margin recovery lagging further behind. Given we are in the midst of a global recession that looks set to last into FY22 in a base case scenario, and likely FY23 in a more pessimistic case accounting for a COVID resurgence, I can't help but adopt a rather bearish view on the Park segment's prospects.

The key here is that the Parks segment is unlikely to be profitable at sub-par attendance levels. Assuming pre-COVID Parks is a ~26% EBIT margin business (based on FY19 numbers), and incorporating ~$500m-1bn of opex savings, capacity breakeven levels would likely be in the ~50% range (higher if we account for lower per guest spend). Per management, the breakeven will vary in relation to how they adjust labor levels in-line with capacity, though it's unclear to me the extent to which management can sustain such variability in their cost structure, as well as potential implications to service quality, etc.

"In terms of the signals we look for park opening, our hypothesis is because of pent-up demand that if we open up, it's something less than 50% of our standard capacity that we're probably not going to have trouble filling that. So whatever level we state that at, whether it's 10%, 25% or 50% of typical crowds, that's what we'll be able to have at our park. Therefore, we'll staff accordingly to that type of level, whatever that level will be eventually. In terms of optimization and sort of how we'll approach that."- 2Q20 Transcript

I think it's also crucial to account for additional revenue risks such as the drop-off in tourist contribution to Parks (both domestic and international) post-COVID, as well as macro-driven weakness in the higher-margin Consumer products sub-segment (~37% EBIT margins; 27% of FY19 Parks EBIT). Thus, a reopening scenario alone may not be the silver bullet bulls are looking for, in my view, as the outlook for both attendance and per guest spending looks challenged. Instead, pending a COVID vaccine, I have difficulty seeing the Parks business turning an operating profit anytime soon.

Advertising Headwinds to Intensify

Disney's outsized exposure to advertising trends via the Media Networks and Direct-to-Consumer & International segments (~22% of total revenue) is a key risk. While advertising revenue, particularly in the Media Networks segment, has long been pressured, COVID-driven headwinds across domestic and international television, and to a lesser extent, digital, could accelerate declines going forward.

Ad budgets will certainly take a hit, not only from COVID-driven business shutdowns and lower consumer discretionary spend amid a recession but also from changes in programming, particularly with regard to delays in sporting schedules. Given Disney's exposure to major live sporting events such as the NFL and college football, the near-term advertising impact will be material - per MarketingCharts, ~48% of sell-side respondents cited a "substantially more negative impact" relative to the' 08-'09 crisis.

The post-COVID impact on ad buying behavior is key. In a best-case scenario, a resumption in live sports programming in early summer would be followed by a spike in ad buying due to highly pent-up demand. However, ad-buying weakness post-COVID would signal a likely acceleration of share shift away from TV toward digital. The latest eMarketer survey data would seem to support this view - the May-June ad spending outlook for linear TV implies deeper cuts at -35% (vs. -41% in March-April) than digital video at -26% (vs. -37% in March-April).

Near-Term Studio Uncertainty Weighs on the Earnings Potential

Though bulls will point to 2Q20 studio revenue strength (+18% YoY), COVID-driven theater closures and production shutdowns have pushed back Disney's slate of theatrical releases. The live-action version of Mulan, for instance, will now premiere on July 24. I am skeptical, however, of the guided timeline, and would not be surprised if Disney rethinks its approach down the line, akin to Artemis Fowl, which is now set to debut on Disney+ on June 12 (instead of the initially planned theatrical release). I'd also highlight a new disclosure on the latest 10-Q, noting an increase in bad debt expense embedded in the SG&A line.

Selling, general, administrative and other costs increased $154 million from $617 million to $771 million, due to the consolidation of TFCF's operations and higher bad debt expense at our theatrical distribution business. These decreases were partially offset by lower theatrical marketing expense at our legacy operations.

The studio segment isn't all doom and gloom, with home entertainment and licensing revenues set to offset some of the pressure, though the net effect will still be double-digit declines in the revenue and EBIT lines in the upcoming quarters, in my view. Pending a "V-shaped" recovery, this segment will likely remain challenged with production and exhibition disruptions accentuating an uncertain recovery in theater attendance. It is worth remembering that cinema attendance has already been in secular decline for the last decade (or two).

In the near-term, I view the Studio segment akin to Parks, though, given its more variable cost structure, I am more confident about underwriting a medium-term recovery for Studio. That said, it is important to view any disruptions in the Studio business in relation to the other segments - for instance, changes to the theatrical slate will likely drive a softer product launch cycle, weighing on the outlook for the Consumer sub-segment.

There's More to DTC Than Disney+

The strong subscriber growth at Disney+ is frequently cited as a key tenet of the Disney bull case, and it's easy to see why - the service has accumulated 54.5m paid subscribers as of early-May. The pace at which subscriber growth has accelerated as Disney+ rolled out in Western Europe and India has been nothing short of impressive - the 54.5m Disney+ subs compares to the 32.1m subscriber base for Hulu and 7.9m for ESPN+. Net-net, the company now expects ~$1.1bn in operating losses for the DTC & International (DTCI) segment for 3Q20 (vs. -$813m in 2Q20), citing continued investments at Disney+.

However, I think it's important to stress that the key to DTC isn't just Disney+. In my view, the biggest issue with the streaming pivot is Hulu, which management still plans to bring global in FY21. Yet, content is a key issue - not only does management not plan to allocate investment toward Hulu International, but Hulu's NBCUniversal content could be pulled back by 2022, and thus, a global rollout would entail outsized content investment needs.

Frankly, we, long term, are still bullish about Hulu International. Right now, though, given the cash situation and the sort of uncertainty around our overall business, we've got no plans immediately to make any investment in that business internationally.- 2Q20 Transcript

Hulu doesn't exactly have a strong brand presence overseas yet, which would likely entail further investments in original content and marketing spend than Disney+. Thus far, any potential losses and content investments associated with a Hulu international launch have not been included in guidance numbers, leaving the stock exposed to a Hulu-driven de-rating, in my view. Contribution loss trends at Hulu have not been encouraging, consistently widening since FY17, though I am expecting a slight improvement in FY20 on COVID-driven stay-at-home trends.

Source: Company Filings, Author's Est

In addition to Hulu, Disney's other major streaming property, ESPN+, could also be set for a decline in subscribers due to ongoing disruptions to sports programming. As Hulu and ESPN+ derive a significant portion of their revenue from advertising, I am also concerned about additional pressure in the June quarter and further declines for the year. For now, I expect DTCI losses to peak in 2Q20-3Q20, though weaker macro/consumer trends and higher content costs could weigh on the bottom line.

Fairly Valued on Optimistic DTC Assumptions

While Disney is admittedly composed of a wide range of businesses, separating Disney into Disney "core" (i.e., non-DTC and International) and DTC (i.e., ESPN+, Hulu, and Disney+) is the best way to pinpoint the value in the stock, in my view. For the DTC valuation, I pin a ~5x EV/sales multiple on FY21 numbers (implying ~$72bn of EV for the DTC segment), a discount to NFLX to account for the segment's outsized exposure to advertising revenue, sports and NFLX's industry-leading position relative to Hulu.

USD' bn DTC Segment EBITDA (FY21) 14,340 DTC EBITDA multiple 5x = DTC Enterprise Value 71,700

Source: Company Filings, Author's Est

This leaves an ~$176bn EV assigned to "core" Disney, which equates to an ~11x multiple on my estimate for FY21 group-level EBITDA (ex-DTC). For a group of businesses exposed to COVID-driven impairments to their near to medium-term earnings power and given the additional uncertainty associated with the rather abrupt management change, current valuations seem fair to me. Note that the valuation hinges on DTC commanding an NFLX-type multiple; any disappointments to Hulu, Disney+, or ESPN+ raises the risk of a material de-rating.

USD' bn DIS Enterprise Value 247,650 (-) DTC Enterprise Value 71,700 = Implied "Core" Disney Enterprise Value 175,950 (/) "Core" Disney EBITDA 15,730 = Implied "Core" Disney EV/EBITDA 11.1x

Source: Company Filings, Author's Est

