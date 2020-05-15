Build Income Selling Naked Puts On D.R. Horton

You want to choose value stocks in case they are put to you.

We've been getting a lot of interest from our articles about naked, or cash-secured, puts.

There are many ways to generate hedges or income by using options, but we like selling naked puts against value stocks.

If a stock is put to us, we not only get it at a value price, but have collected some premium in the process.

You don't even have to be committed to the stock long-term. The point is that IF the stock is put to you, you get it with a margin of safety. Then you can hold or sell as you choose, or buy more since you are buying below intrinsic value.

Thesis

We regard the homebuilding sector as a bit of an oddball sector to game. There are numerous crosscurrents at work in homebuilding. On the one hand, the sector is unquestionably subject to macroeconomic conditions.

If the housing market gets too hot, we end up with a mortgage crisis that craters the sector. If the market gets too cold, demand weakens. Like Goldilocks, it has to be just right.

It is subject to interest rate policy. If money is too cheap, there will be boom times in homebuilding, but the sector may heat up too quickly and then crash. If money is too expensive, there are no mortgages to write and nobody can afford to buy a house, and demand weakens.

There are regional matters to consider, including inflows and outflows of population depending on a city or region's desirability.

Then we have the price point to consider. That also then folds back to the mortgage situation and whether or not the mortgage is an FHA loan or not.

Then there are hyper-local considerations, which may include whether or not the area is undergoing gentrification or is falling into disrepute. Will the fears generated by COVID-19 push people out of the cities and into the suburbs?

However, in the very big picture there is one thing the homebuilders always have going for them - almost everyone wants to own their own home. It is a symbol of American prosperity, success, and self-reliance.

It is this long-term macro element that ultimately controls stocks like D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI), and that is apparent in its long-term stock chart. The market overheated across the nation in the mid-00's, ending with the mortgage crisis. Subsequent to that, the trend has been up up up.

DHI itself is the leader in the homebuilding space and we always like to find value in a sector leader, because it's a rare event. DHI is exceptionally well-managed and deftly navigates all the aforementioned crosscurrents, as evidenced by its impressive growth over the past eight years.

Revenue has more than quadrupled, gross profit is up five-fold, operating income is up nine-fold, and net income is up four-fold.

DHI has maintained very reasonable leverage with long term debt of $2.7 billion, and cash on hand of $1.47 billion. Capex is typically very low, such that free cash flow runs between $300 million and $600 million every year.

Valuation Rules

For homebuilding stocks, we use the traditional Peter Lynch valuation method to classify value - the PEG ratio based on a 5-year annualized growth estimates from analysts. A PEG of under 1.0 indicates value.

DHI trades at 9x TTM earnings. Analysts project annualized growth of 10%, giving DHI a PEG ratio of 0.9.

Risks

There are risks to be aware of when selling naked puts and for DHI in general.

As mentioned, there are risks related to macroeconomic conditions and interest rates. However, other risks include employment levels and consumer spending. Both will be hogtied as the result of COVID-19. The longer these lockdowns remain in place, the harder it will be for people to hold onto savings to offer downpayments.

Financing will consequently be harder to obtain without the requisite equity contribution. If prospective homebuyers take on consumer credit to make ends meet, getting a mortgage becomes harder.

There are real estate risks related to the company's ownership, development and control of land. In the 10-K on page 15 it says:

"If housing demand declines, we may not be able to build and sell homes profitably in some of our communities, and we may not be able to fully recover the costs of some of the land and lots we own. Also, the values of our owned undeveloped land, lots and housing inventories may fluctuate significantly due to changes in market conditions."

There is a reliance on the supply chain for the manufacturing and delivery of construction materials which, if disrupted by the virus, could hamper the ability to build houses.

DHI also operates a financing business, which originates mortgages, and may or may not sell some of these mortgages to third parties.

As stated in the 10-K:

"Our financial services business is closely related to our homebuilding business, as it originates mortgage loans principally to purchasers of the homes we build. A decrease in the demand for our homes because of the foregoing matters will also adversely affect the financial results of this segment of our business. An increase in the default rate on the mortgages we originate may adversely affect our ability to sell the mortgages or the pricing we receive upon the sale of mortgages or may increase our recourse obligations for previous originations. "

Actionable Conclusion

What puts can we sell with DHI stock at $45.69 as of Wednesday's close?

The June $42.50 puts are going for about $1.65 each. Earning about 4% in just 4 weeks is an incredibly generous premium, especially considering the premiums are usually about 2%.

If DHI shares are put to you, you will be buying DHI stock at the equivalent of $40.85 per share, which is about an 8% discount from even this value price.

For those who want to wait a little bit longer to see how the homebuilding environment shakes out, the August $42.50 puts are going for about $3.25.

If put to you, you will be buying DHI stock at the equivalent of $39.25 per share, a discount of more than 14% from this already cheap price point.

Finally, for the most conservative choice, the January $40 puts sell for about $4.70 each.

You first earn 12% on your money, and in the process you'd be hedging your DHI stock bet all the way down to $35.30 per share - nearly 45% off its pre-virus high - and owning it at just 7x TTM earnings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.