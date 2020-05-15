AbbVie And The Successful LBO Of Allergan

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) and Allergan finalized their merger a week ago. The company has interesting value characteristics at a 9x cash earnings projection for 2020. The combination holds excellent safety and defensive characteristics in a recessionary environment, as sales and income hold up better than the average S&P 500 company. All told, blue-chip drug makers are usually "outperformers" during bear market phases on Wall Street. What catches my attention is AbbVie's super-strong technical buy trend occurring in April-May vs. others in the pharmaceutical industry or the stock market generally.

The two peers have formed a monster, diversified and global biopharmaceutical company. Together they research, develop, manufacture and market advanced medical therapies. AbbVie's asset mix focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases, gastroenterology, dermatology, oncology, virology including hepatitis and HIV viruses, neurological disorders, metabolic diseases, and pain. Allergan's business focuses on key therapeutic areas including aesthetics, eye care, neuroscience, gastroenterology and women's health.

Leveraged Buyout Specifics

The acquisition price for Allergan was 0.866 shares of AbbVie and $120.30 in cash for each share. I figure 290 million new shares of AbbVie were issued against the existing outstanding total of 1,476 million at the end of March, a 19% increase. AbbVie borrowed nearly $30 billion in November at interest rates under 4.25% to pay the $40 billion cash portion of the buyout to Allergan shareholders. After roughly $20 billion in Allergan debt is refinanced, I am forecasting the combined enterprise will hold around $75 billion in debt at the end of 2020. This estimate includes $10-15 billion will be paid off into December from massive and rising cash flow generation, alongside the potential for minor asset sales.

The business combination will have around $51 billion in revenues for 2020, $22 billion in regular cash flow generation, and as much as $17 billion in cash earnings, using management and analyst estimates, assuming the merger occurred on January 1st. I am guesstimating about $110 billion in total liabilities by the end of the year. One major reason the stock has been priced at a low 9x multiple of cash earnings is investors are worried debt levels will remain excessive for years.

Believe it or not, the under 5x ratio of net long-term liabilities to annual cash flow (subtracting $10 billion in projected December cash and current assets from total liabilities) is on a par with the 4.5x trailing number for the S&P 500 in 2019. Theoretically, it would take five years for AbbVie to be liability free, assuming ALL cash flow was used to pay off IOUs, other variables remaining equal.

With some business growth factored into my financial leverage calculation, AbbVie's debt problem could quickly disappear. I am modeling a 3x or lower ratio of net long-term liabilities to cash flow by 2022. Then contemplate the S&P 500 equivalent ratio is bound to rise as debts increase and cash flows decline during the coronavirus recession. In 18-24 months, Wall Street may rate the AbbVie balance sheet as much "safer" than average!

Further, if the new company aggressively pays down debt with its remaining cash flow each year after dividend payments, I estimate the whole $64 billion Allergan acquisition cost could be recouped in 5-6 years.

The merged company will lay off overlapping management, sales and administrative positions, with an expected synergy of up to $2 billion annually achieved after year two. The accretive transaction is described best as a leveraged buyout (LBO), where cash flows are juiced by expanded goodwill and amortization non-cash write-offs, and low interest rate debt to finance a set purchase price is well covered by rising cash generation. AbbVie's management estimated the potential for a 20% addition per share to existing income streams when the deal was announced in June. Much of the rationale for the combination is discussed in the table and graphs below.

Image Source: June Takeover Presentation

The new company holds above-average promise for investors in the medical/health industry. Initially the integration process (cost cutting) will help baseline earnings appreciably, pictured below. Then strong research and development expenditures should kick into gear with a slew of new products over time to keep earnings growing for many years. Trailing AbbVie cash earnings are projected by Wall Street analysts to rise from a little under $9 per share in late 2019 to $13.40 in early 2023. (GAAP EPS of $7.76 for 2020 was forecasted by management last week, before the effect of the Allergan transaction).

Analyst Optimism Growing

J.P. Morgan raised the company to an Overweight rating this week. Its analysis points to the reduced dependence on Humira for revenue growth as an overriding positive. On total AbbVie sales, Humira is projected to drop from 60% last year to 15% by 2025, making the combined company a real diversified pharma winner going forward. A sustainable 5.3% dividend and expected rapid deleveraging with excess cash flow were other highlights of the positive AbbVie proposition for investors. Current projections of cash earnings are $17 billion for 2020 vs. a dividend payout amounting to $8 billion annually.

David Risinger of Morgan Stanley reiterated his view the new AbbVie has the strongest earnings visibility over the next decade of the large pharmaceutical companies. He estimates 45% of AbbVie earnings are at risk to generic or biosimilar competition by 2030, the smallest ratio of the mega-cap drug enterprises including Merck (MRK), Pfizer (PFE), Eli Lilly (LLY) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY). Mr. Risinger maintained an Overweight recommendation for AbbVie with a $95 price target this week.

A picture of AbbVie's considerable research & development pipeline, before the merger, is summarized below.

Image Source: Company March R&D Presentation

Technical Upside Momentum

One expression of the quality, accretive nature of the combination has been the mountain of AbbVie investor buy interest, after the initial jolt to the acquirer's quote in June. On the 12-month price chart below, we can review the strong gains made after the agreement to merge vs. the S&P 500. The green circles mark the day after the announcement, followed by a steady upmove into today's relative gain against the main U.S. blue-chip market average. AbbVie has outperformed the S&P 500 by nearly 40% if you had purchased shares in late June, and 25% measured from the day before the deal's public release. The relative total return has been even better when including the dividends for both (not pictured).

The red arrow points to the super-positive trend of buyers appearing on falling volume days the past year. The robust Negative Volume Index (NVI) situation is incredibly healthy for blue-chips and highlights an absence of share supply when news flow is lacking. The blue arrow records a nice zig-zag higher for the On Balance Volume (OBV) line. Basically, trading activity has tilted more toward buyers than sellers on both high and low volume days. Taking all of these indicators together, and the year-to-date increase in price during a bearish period for the S&P 500, my read of the technical setup for AbbVie is a truly bullish setting.

Summary

The biggest short-term coronavirus-related negative for the new operating structure is Allergan's reliance on several drugs like Botox and procedures that involve cancelled or rescheduled elective surgeries for patients and customers. Without doubt the April-June quarter will also witness a sizable dip in new prescription writing for the whole company. Despite an estimated 40% drop in new prescriptions, management actually RAISED 2020 guidance last week for the standalone pre-merger AbbVie business. Management believes the continuation of existing prescription refills will carry the day and help overcome minor coronavirus shutdown hurdles at physician, outpatient surgery and dental offices.

Investors searching for a high income, defensive stock to buy, likely to survive the 2020-21 coronavirus recession better than the vast majority of U.S. businesses, should get excited about AbbVie. The company may continue its winning streak into next year. Existing business results were hitting on all cylinders before the accretive Allergan deal was finalized. Cost rationalizations and integration expenses are likely coming as one-time items during 2020 from the business combination. However, I am modeling 10-15% annual gains in free cash flow and income for a number of years. Compared to the typical U.S. business that will see a significant drop in equivalent returns for investors during 2020 and possibly 2021, AbbVie deserves a deeper dive and perhaps a position in your portfolio.

A sustainable and high 5.3% dividend yield, at 50% of cash earnings, is hard to pass up. Given the 1.9% "trailing" S&P 500 yield that will fall throughout the year on already announced dividend cuts from recession, or the sub-2% yields from risk-free savings and Treasury instruments, AbbVie's dividend is particularly noteworthy. If management is smart and reduces debt as quickly as possible the next few years, my projected 20-25% total return annually for investors into 2023 may prove well above average, especially against muted stock market expectations.

Remember, U.S. equity market valuations vs. declining earnings, sales and GDP in 2020 are still quite extended. A variety of experts from Warren Buffett and Stanley Druckenmiller to David Tepper have warned investors in the last week, future equity returns may remain NEGATIVE for some time.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your research process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is suggested before making any trade.

