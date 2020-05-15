Alarm.Com: Market Leader In The Connected Property Space

Alarm.com's (NASDAQ: ALRM) stock has returned 194% over the past five years compared to the S&P 500's 36%. This outperformance is mainly due to the steady sales growth and profitability experienced by Alarm.com. The company also has some forms of barriers to entry in embedded customer base and network effects. Despite some potential risks, the company has a strong liquidity position and relatively cheap valuation.

Alarm.com is a market leader in the connected home

Alarm.com primarily offers an operating system for connecting a home or business property to a remote device. The company has thousands of service providers that help to install and maintain their systems in homes around the world, which helps drive adoption of Alarm.com's platform. Revenue has grown consistently over the 5 years from $209M in 2015 to $502M in 2019, compounding at an average annual rate of 25%. A survey found that 41% of Americans perceive personal and family security to be the main benefit of a smart home. As such, Alarm.com's growth is primarily driven by a focus on security as that is a primary purchase motivator for the smart home.

Alarm.com estimates the global smart security market to be roughly $21B in 2022. At its current sales of $502M, Alarm.com has only penetrated 2.2% of its total addressable market. It also acquired OpenEye in October 2019, which will strengthen Alarm.com's competency in the commercial market. The company also has several growth drivers in place to capture a larger share of the market, such as adding more subscribers, expanding its enterprise markets, and growing internationally through strategic partners. As Alarm.com is an operating system for the connected property, the company can also grow verticals within this system like energy utilities, water and property management.

Alarm.com's platform generates recurring revenue with customers and service providers

Roughly 67% of Alarm.com's revenue comes from its SaaS license. As long as users continue to receive value, it is unlikely for them to stop paying for the service. Once users install these services into their properties, it is unlikely for them to switch to other platforms too. Besides a learning curve involved in switching connected property platforms, customers do not want the risk of faulty systems that might be associated with a newer platform. Unless Alarm.com fails in its value proposition and customer experience, users are unlikely to switch once they have the platform installed in their properties. As such, Alarm.com enjoys a 93% renewal rate on its SaaS and license revenue.

Being a market leader with the connected property operating system, it appears that Alarm.com enjoys some form of network effects as well. As more customers subscribe to its platform, it increases the number of service providers that want access to the customers. Alarm.com already has over 9,000 service provider partners on its platform, including reputable brands like ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT). As the number of high-quality service providers increases, it is likely that more customers would want to subscribe to Alarm.com's platform and the cycle continues. The key is to reach a critical mass of customers. Alarm.com also has a very efficient customer acquisition process, with the payback of sales and marketing costs within 15 months.

Alarm.com has a healthy liquidity position to fund growth

Due to its low capital requirements, Alarm.com only has $113M of long term debt on its balance sheet. The company is already profitable and has $171M of cash to repay its obligations. Alarm.com generates about $52M in free cash flow from the latest fiscal year so it provides sufficient liquidity for the company to fund growth and handle operational difficulties. In its latest quarter, Alarm.com only spent $6.9M in capital expenditures. Hence, I do not foresee the company needing to raise capital in the near term.

Investment Risks

Alarm.com faces high competition in this space so if they are unable to provide higher value to their customers, their sales and profitability could be negatively impacted. Some of these competitors include large companies like Google (NASDAQ:GOOG)'s Nest and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)'s recently acquired Ring Inc. These competitors have large resources and ecosystems that could capture some market share from Alarm.com.

Another potential issue is a faulty security system with their software. This could severely impact the trust customers have with Alarm.com, which could lead to customer churn and long-term brand damage. Alarm.com has been operating since 2000 so they should have expertise in this aspect. Nevertheless, this affects a major part of their customers' lives and remains a risk for investors.

Valuation

According to the comparison with its peers, Alarm.com appears cheap based on consensus EV/Revenue and EV/EBITDA multiples. Alarm.com's EV/Revenue of 4.4x is lower than the median of 17.3x. Its EV/EBITDA of 22.4x is also lower than the median of 31.3x. However, its operating fundamentals appear to be weaker than its peers. Alarm.com's consensus EBITDA margin of 19.8% is lower than the median of 23%. Its revenue growth of 5.9% is also lower than the median rate of 15.8%.

Takeaways

Alarm.com has been a leader in the connected property space and its focus on security has enabled it to capture a large slice of this growing market. Due to its platform approach, the company experiences switching costs and network effects. This provides some barriers to entry for new entrants in this space.

However, large technology companies might be able to gain some traction due to their large customer base and Alarm.com has to ensure its platform is competitive. Alarm.com appears to be undervalued but has weaker fundamentals than its peers.

