SPX Flow: Undemanding Valuation, But Uninspiring Drivers

SPX Flow shares do look undervalued, but absent something more dynamic from management, it's tough to see investors getting interested in a slow-growing, lower-margin business.

SPX Flow outperformed on margins in the first quarter, helped by a better mix in the Food & Beverage business, but orders, revenue, and margins are going to deteriorate meaningfully.

It’s not enough for a company’s shares to be cheap. By and large, unless there’s something within the story that can drive better performance (or at least better than expected performance), a cheap stock without drivers can stay cheap for a frustratingly long time, leading to the so-called “value trap” that is the bane of value and GARP investors.

And that’s basically my issue with SPX Flow (FLOW) in a nutshell. The shares do look undervalued, but it’s hard to find much about this business that’s really exciting. The Food & Beverage business is good and somewhat defensive, but the Industrial business is a more typical short-cycle equipment business and the overall margins don’t impress. An under-leveraged balance sheet gives management some options, but it’s tough to get excited about the operating story here.

A Very Weak Quarter, With A Few Modest Bright Spots

With organic revenue down a steep 20% in the quarter, about 7% worse than expected, there are only limited positives to take from the quarter. Decremental margins on that steep decline were a little better than expected, allowing for a roughly $0.10/share beat at the segment line, but management guided to worse decrementals in the coming quarters. Backlog also held up decently well, but with orders down 10% and expected to decline further, that’s of limited comfort.

As mentioned, revenue declined 20% in organic terms, with Food & Beverage down 17% and Industrial down 20%. The Food & Beverage performance was hurt by the company’s prior decision to step back some from the dry dairy processing segment, but overall demand was pretty weak. In the Industrial business revenue was hit by a weak overall climate for short-cycle equipment.

Gross margin improved 190bp, which was better than expected, and segment income declined about 40%, with the resulting total about 25% better than expected. This was driven entirely by the Food & Beverage business, where segment profit actually rose 5% and margin improved 340bp, while the Industrial business performed worse than expected (down 67%, with margin down 800bp). In both cases, the results were driven by mix – much better for Food & Beverage, and much worse for Industrial, with punishing declines in higher-margin product categories.

Orders declined 10% in organic terms, with F&B down 19% and Industrial down about 4%. The declines in F&B were broad-based, while Industrial benefited from a bump in mixer demand that partially offset weaker demand for dehydration equipment and hydraulic tools. Backlog declined about 2%, with F&B down 9% and Industrial up 5%.

It’s Going To Get Worse…

With companies cutting non-essential capex across the board, SPX Flow is in for some tough times ahead. Management expects order contraction to accelerate, with a full-year target of a 15% to 25% decline. The backlog will support revenue a bit, but management’s guide underlines the difficulty of the present situation. Management is implementing some cost-cutting steps to offset the revenue declines, but still expects to see decremental margins of 30% to 40% in the second half of the year.

The near-term outlook for the F&B business is mixed at best. While global demand for edible oils, beer, and other processed foods and beverages should support healthy demand over the long term for SPX Flow’s equipment, order trends in this market have always been erratic and I expect companies will be holding off on new capex until 2021 (at least). I’d also note that relative to companies like Alfa Laval (OTCPK:ALFVY) and Rockwell (ROK) especially, SPX Flow isn’t particularly leveraged to the trend of greater automation in the food/beverage market.

SPX Flow’s Industrial business is probably better-positioned for a short-cycle recovery late in 2020 and into 2021. While further delays in capex spending are possible, the business was already weakening in 2019 and I believe reinvestment is below sustainable levels and will drive “catch-up spending” in 2021. Exposure to segments like air treatment, water, and HVAC should be generally positive for the company, and they don’t have much in the way of especially problematic end-market exposures outside of the chemicals vertical.

Can SPX Flow Do Better?

The bigger question I have is what drives SPX Flow after the recovery. The F&B equipment business is a good, basically defensive, business with some potential to outgrow underlying IP numbers on growing packaged/processed food consumption in emerging markets, but it’s not really a growth or margin star. With the Industrial business, management has talked of building its capabilities in areas like pharmaceuticals that offer more growth potential (specialty pumps, etc.), but I don’t believe that will change the overall nature of the business as a short-cycle business that largely follows fixed capital investment trends.

SPX Flow’s margins remain lackluster, and I do wonder if a more thorough re-think of its product portfolio, manufacturing process, and supply chain could drive some improved performance.

I’d also note that with the sale of the Power & Energy segment, the company is/will be meaningfully under-leveraged. The markets largely ignore net debt below 2x EBITDA, and after the sale the company will have around $250 million to $300 million of additional debt capacity. I don’t expect anything to happen until 2021, as SPX Flow management is conscious of the need to preserve liquidity given the uncertainties of this downturn, but that liquidity does create options.

M&A is certainly one option. Given the sums involved, no deal is likely to be immediately transformational, but it’s at least plausible SPX Flow could find some assets/product portfolios that would meaningfully boost revenue and/or margins down the road. Share buybacks would be another option, as deploying $250 million at share prices below $30 would certainly make a meaningful dent in the share count.

The Outlook

Post-Covid-19, I expect SPX Flow to be a low single-digit grower with sub-10% operating margins and FCF margins in the 7%-8% range. That’s not very exciting, but there could be some restructuring potential here that would drive better margins. I also see the possibility of some activist investor involvement here – SPX Flow could definitely lever up and buy back shares. How much long-term value that would create is a debatable point, but it would likely drive the shares over the shorter term. I also see some potential of a buyout, though I’m not sure the premium would be especially exciting.

The Bottom Line

Even with my expectations of lackluster revenue growth and margin leverage, SPX Flow shares do end up looking pretty cheap. It’s possible that well-received M&A or a meaningful buyback could juice the shares, but that seems unlikely before 2021. Moreover, without those one-time drivers, I’m not sure what would drive more interest here. The valuation on the shares does look too low, but it may be hard to get investors interested in a relatively slow-growing business that is both cyclical and defensive and generates unimpressive margins.

