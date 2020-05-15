SunOpta: Failed M&A And Too Expensive At 16x-18x EBITDA

The management has undertaken several acquisitions at expensive prices, and sold businesses at cheap levels. SunOpta Inc. also had to write-off the goodwill reported in previous acquisitions.

SunOpta's Business Model And Its Most Recent Performance

SunOpta was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario. SunOpta manufactures food and beverages made from plants, fruits, and milk among other ingredients.

Source: Company's Website

In the past, some authors were optimistic about the company's financial prospects. I cannot blame them because SunOpta's business model is very legit. With that being said, the recent stock performance has been quite traumatic. In less than six years, the company's share price has gone from $12.5 to less than $4. Shareholders have lost more than 60% of their initial investment. They should be wondering what's going on.

Source: Seeking Alpha

I reviewed the company's financials carefully to discover that the decrease in value does not respond to changes in offer and demand. The deterioration of the company's financials figures is very worrying. 2019 sales increased by only 3.9% as compared to the 2015 revenue. In the same period of time, losses from continuing operations multiplied by 2.9x. Also, bank indebtedness increased by 53%, and total assets decreased by 24%:

Source: 10-k

From the numbers above, it appears obvious that SunOpta is selling assets. Besides, bankers are taking over the company. In my view, minority shareholders should get to know that their money is in great danger. Even if the operating margins don't decline, the interest expenses are increasing at a high pace. As a result, the net income losses did decline. In my opinion, they would continue to decline in the future.

I Would Expect Annual 2020 Sales Of $1-1.3 Billion

In the quarter ended March 28, 2020, SunOpta Inc. reported sales of $335 million, and net earnings of $3.3 million. The number was way lower than what was released in the quarter ended March 30, 2019. However, investors need to notice the "other net income" item included in 2019, which was the gain on sale of soy and corn business. This is an extraordinary gain. In my view, it should never be shown the way the company did it. If we forget about the gain on sale of the soy and corn business, the net earnings were equal to -$17 million:

Source: 10-Q

In the last press release, SunOpta Inc. communicated that its facilities are operating uninterrupted. Taking into consideration quarterly sales of $335 million, I would expect annual sales of $1 billion to $1.3 billion. In the last quarterly report, the company released an optimistic text, which contrasts with the current economic situation:

"Looking ahead for the remainder of 2020, we remain focused on our key initiatives and remain confident in our ability to drive further year-over-year adjusted EBITDA improvement. We have successfully responded to the evolving environment of COVID-19. We have followed government advice as it evolved and are very focused on the health and safety of our employees. Our facilities are operating effectively and uninterrupted and we have maintained high levels of service to all of our customers. We remain well positioned in large and growing categories with strong market positions and are successfully executing our turnaround strategy," Source: Press Release

Assets Are Diminishing And The Amount Of Debt Is Significant

In March 2020, SunOpta reported total assets worth $894 million, 3% less than that of four months ago. The company does not report a significant amount of cash; $2.67 million. The most significant assets are inventories and accounts receivables, which cannot be easily transformed into cash. If the company suffers a liquidity problem, the company may need to look for additional short term or long term debt. A list of assets is shown in the image below:

Source: 10-k

What investors need to study closely is the company's total amount of debt. Most importantly, I am very interested in knowing when SunOpta will have to pay its debts. In the last quarterly report, the company released total debt of $469 million including bank indebtedness and long-term debt:

Source: 10-k

As shown in the contractual obligations table, in 2020, the company may have to pay a total of $524 million. SunOpta does not have sufficient cash to make the payment. Thus, I would expect that the company will negotiate its debt. In my opinion, the year 2020 may not be the best year for shareholders:

Source: 10-k

The Interests Of The Largest Shareholders May Not Be Aligned With Those of Minority Stakeholders

In December 2019, a well-known fund owned 19.5% voting power in SunOpta Inc. I do appreciate that a smart money manager decided to acquire a large stake in the company. However, the interests of the large shareholders may not be similar to that of the minority shareholders:

Source: 10-k

The company mentions potential conflicts of interests in the annual report. SunOpta may acquire, divest, or sign transactions, which may not be in the best interest of the company and its shareholders. They can be very beneficial for the large stakeholders.

"Our other large investors do not have specific rights beyond those of smaller holders of our common shares. However, a concentration of ownership within our large investors could potentially be disadvantageous to, or conflict with, interests of our debtholders or smaller shareholders. In addition, if any significant shareholder were to sell or otherwise transfer all or a large percentage of its holdings, we could find it difficult to raise capital, if needed, through the sale of additional equity securities." Source: 10-k

SunOpta Sold A Business Unit For 0.6x 2018 Sales And 10x 2018 EBITDA

I do believe that SunOpta Inc. is very overvalued by the market. Before I value SunOpta's business model, let's study at which price does SunOpta sell its assets. The company sold the specialty and organic soy and corn business for $66.5 million:

"On February 22, 2019, our subsidiary, SunOpta Grains and Foods Inc., completed the sale of our specialty and organic soy and corn business to Pipeline Foods, LLC ("Pipeline Foods") for $66.5 million, net of certain post-closing adjustments." Source: 10-k

The specialty and organic soy and corn business generated Adjusted EBITDA of $6.4 million in 2018. Thus, the company obtained 10x the EBITDA for the business segment:

Source: 10-k

The 2018 sales of the business unit were equal to $104 million. So, SunOpta received approximately 0.6x 2018 sales for the business unit sold:

Source: 10-k

SunOpta Is Trading At 16x-18x EBITDA - It Is Expensive

In March 2020, the diluted weighted-average number of shares outstanding was equal to 82.9 million. At $3.5-$4, the market capitalization would equal $290-$331 million. Taking into account debt and cash, the enterprise value is $756-$797 million. With the assumption of $1 billion in sales, SunOpta trades at approximately 0.8x sales.

SunOpta is working to turnaround its business model. As shown in the chart below, the company's trailing-twelve months EBITDA was equal to $50 million. Right now, it is $38 million. So, let's use 2020 EBITDA of $45 million. If I use that EBITDA estimate, SunOpta trades at 16x-18x, which, I believe, is quite expensive.

Source: Ycharts

The company sold a business unit for 10x EBITDA. I don't see why the company trades at 16x-18x EBITDA. Clearly, the company's current market capitalization is not correlated to the reality of the food industry. That's not all. SunOpta has a significant amount of debt. I get net debt of $466 million, which makes net debt/EBITDA of 10x. SunOpta has a significant amount of leverage, which should push the company's valuation down.

Some SunOpta's Acquisitions Did Not Work Out

A few years ago, one author claimed that the company had acquired expensive targets. I couldn't agree more with the tone of that article. Besides, in the last annual report, I found out that the company had to write-off the goodwill reported in the acquisition of Sunrise Holdings:

"Based on the results of the quantitative impairment testing performed for the years ended December 29, 2018 and December 30, 2017, we recognized goodwill impairment charges of $81.2 million and $115.0 million respectively, to fully write-off the goodwill that arose from our acquisition of Sunrise Holdings (Delaware), Inc. ("Sunrise") in October 2015." Source: 10-k

SunOpta acquired the company at 11.5x EBITDA and reported a transaction valued at $450 million. Goodwill represented approximately 43% of the total amount paid. Hence, SunOpta paid too much for the target:

Source: Press Release

In the last annual report, I also identified other goodwill impairment charges associated with the closure of some facilities. In the light of this information, I am not that optimistic about the company's future operations.

Source: 10-k

Conclusion

I consider myself a fan of the products sold by SunOpta Inc. The company has a beautiful business model. However, I cannot say the same about the company's financials. The management has undertaken several acquisitions at expensive prices, and sold businesses at cheap levels. SunOpta Inc. also had to write-off the goodwill reported in previous acquisitions. The balance sheet shows a significant amount of debt, and the shares are valued at 16x-18x EBITDA. They are very expensive. The company bought businesses at 11.5x EBITDA and sold business units at 10x EBITDA. Thus, 16x-18x EBITDA appears quite overvalued.

