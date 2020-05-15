Beauty In COVID-19: Assessing Q1 And Reiterating Buy For Estée Lauder And L'Oréal

At €245.40 and $162.76 respectively, L'Oréal and Estée Lauder shares remain likely to deliver double-digit annualised returns. Reiterate Buy.

The strong structural growth that attracted us to the Beauty sector remained visible in Q1 in e-commerce, skincare and Travel Retail.

However, China was a positive example, where pre-COVID growth, e-commerce and a quick re-opening meant sales actually grew in Q1.

During the quarter, L'Oréal saw a year-on-year sales decline of 5% while Estée Lauder saw one of 9%; next quarter is expected to be worse.

Having initiated Buy ratings on L'Oréal and Estée Lauder after COVID-19 lockdowns have started, we review their 20Q1 results to see the impact.

Introduction

We initiated a Buy rating on L'Oréal (OTCPK:LRLCF) in late March, and on Estée Lauder (EL) in early April (PRO subscription required), taking advantage of the price correction after most of the U.S and Europe have gone into lockdowns. Since then their share prices have been roughly flat.

With both companies having now released CY20Q1 results, we assess COVID-19's impact, the current situation and future expectations.

L’Oréal 20Q1 Sales Update

L'Oréal released their 20Q1 sales update on 16 April.

COVID-19's impact during the quarter was enough to cause the global Beauty market to decline 8% year-on-year, but L'Oréal outperformed the market with a like-for-like sales decline of only 4.8%:

By Division, the Luxe division was down by only 9.3%, outperforming the luxury market's 16% decline. The Consumer Products division was down by 3.6%, slightly worse than the mass consumer market (down 3%), but only because of L'Oréal's higher exposure to the weak Makeup category. Active Cosmetics grew 13.2%, propelled by the continuing strong demand in skincare, and helped by pharmacies staying open during the lockdown.

By channel, Travel Retail (9% of 2019 sales) declined 12% year-on-year, with COVID-19's impact on air travel materialising early in the quarter. E-commerce sales grew 52.6%, reaching 20% of group sales, providing an alternative channel to physical stores.

China was again the outstanding performer which, where a strong January, a 67% growth in e-commerce sales through Q1, and re-openings in March together generated a 6.4% like-for-like sales growth for the quarter. This included “significant” market share gains for L'Oréal, who was the first to re-open stores and reactivate its business in China.

While management is cautious about the near term and expects Q2 to be worse than Q1, they are confident about the long term, and believes the rebound in China provides a positive example for Beauty's recovery from COVID-19:

“China is already seeing an encouraging recovery in beauty product consumption … as the example of China has shown, the current situation does not call into question consumers’ strong appetite for beauty products, which remains intact. The market should recover quickly as soon as measures to close sales outlets are lifted.” L'Oréal results press release (20Q1)

Even in Travel Retail, management observed there was a "progressive reopening of stores in Northern Asia in particular", and L'Oréal was “preparing for a gradual recovery by geographic zone" with duty-free operators.

We continue to believe L'Oréal could resume the 5%+ net sales growth and 6-8% EBIT growth it has achieved in recent years:

Estée Lauder FY20Q3 Sales

EL released results for CY20Q1 (their FY20Q3) on 1 May.

EL has a relatively high exposure to Travel Retail (23% of FY19 sales) and department stores (35%); online was 15%. EL regions are not comparable to L'Oréal's, given EL reports all its Travel Retail sales in EMEA:

EL Net Sales & EBIT Breakdown (FY19) Source: EL company filings.

For the quarter, EL saw a 9% (ex. currency) year-on-year decline in sales, even after a 200 bps contribution from the Dr. Jart acquisition, a sharp break from the low-teens sales growth it has achieved regularly since FY16:

EL Net Sales & EBIT Growth (ex. FX) (Since FY09) NB. FY20Q3 EBIT decline of 35.5% not shown; some EBIT growth rates are estimated; FY ends on 30 Jun. Source: EL company filings.

By region, EL's sales performance (ex. currency) was as follows:

Americas was down 23% year-on-year due to retail closures in March and prior-year product launches, but it was already struggling before COVID-19 (sales was down 6% in FY19Q3); management stated that the “stabilization plan in the U.S. has been postponed” by the outbreak

was down 23% year-on-year due to retail closures in March and prior-year product launches, but it was already struggling before COVID-19 (sales was down 6% in FY19Q3); management stated that the “stabilization plan in the U.S. has been postponed” by the outbreak EMEA was down only 5%, after strong growth in January and February; Travel Retail, half of EMEA sales in 2019, still had low-single-digit growth (excluding Dr. Jart) for the quarter

was down only 5%, after strong growth in January and February; Travel Retail, half of EMEA sales in 2019, still had low-single-digit growth (excluding Dr. Jart) for the quarter APAC was flat, helped by the Dr. Jart acquisition; otherwise we believe it was down by a high-single-digit year-on-year

As with L'Oréal, EL still grew sales in China year-on-year for the quarter, having had a double-digit growth in January, 70% of stores being closed in February, but positive growth again in March, helped by online growth.

EL's actual regional net sales and EBIT figures are below. Regional EBIT figures are GAAP, and after both restructuring and impairment charges. Americas had a negative GAAP EBIT due to a further $374m impairment on makeup brands and freestanding stores, and would have made an even larger loss had EL not introduced a new inter-region royalty fee this year:

EL Net Sales & EBIT by Region (FY20Q3) NB. Goodwill & other impairments of $346m in 20Q3, $1,123m in 20Q1-3; FY ends 30 Jun. Source: EL results press release (FY20Q3).

All of EL's segments were affected by store closures. Skincare remained the contributor of nearly all EL's EBIT and delivered the most resilient performance in the quarter, with net sales flat year-on-year (ex. currency), but likely down 4% excluding the Dr. Jart acquisition. Makeup net sales was down 20%, again hindered by the "ongoing softness of colour cosmetics sales in most markets":

EL Net Sales & EBIT by Segment (FY20Q3) Source: EL results press release (FY20Q3).

Estée Lauder FY20Q3 P&L

EL's non-GAAP P&L for FY20Q3 is below. Excluding currency, with net sales down 9% year-on-year, EBIT was down 36%, Net Earnings was down 45% and EPS was down 44%:

EL Non-GAAP P&L (FY20Q3) NB. FY ends 30 Jun. Source: EL results press release (FY20Q3).

Gross margin was down 321 bps year-on-year, partly due to the use of third-party manufacturing and air freight to meet demand; it will be worse next quarter due to the need to absorb costs on a lower production volume.

Cost cuts partially offset revenue declines, with $250m of savings for the quarter; including further cuts, management expects a $500-600m reduction in operating expenses next quarter. This annualizes to roughly 0.25x of FY19 expenses (or 0.15x of FY19 sales), and should enable EL to breakeven on a level of sales roughly one third lower than FY19.

Balance sheet continues to be strong, and EL has the liquidity to survive even an extended downturn. EL ended the quarter with gross cash of $5.7bn, after drawing down $1.3bn of a $1.5bn revolver and issuing $0.7bn in 10-year bonds in April, and retains a single-A credit rating.

Estée Lauder Post-Quarter Update – Physical Retail

At the moment, most of EL's retail stores are closed, including all of Europe except parts of the Nordic and the Balkans, "most” stores in the Americas, and 80-100% of stores in APAC outside China and Korea. The "majority” are expected to remain closed for most of FY20Q4.

However, there are some bright spots - “as of mid-April 2020, virtually all doors are open in Greater China and Korea”. EL expected its sales in China to return to double-digit growth next quarter:

“Our business in Mainland China is further improving as retail stores began to reopen with shortened hours in March. By mid-April, virtually every door had reopened. We are encouraged by China's efforts in containing the virus and the initial signs of recovery. We expect to return to double-digit sales growth in Mainland China in the fourth quarter.” Fabrizio Freda, EL CEO (FY20Q3 Earnings Call)

Similarly, “net sales in Korea have returned to growth since the beginning of April”. Other countries also have plans to re-open, including Germany and Italy; some states in the U.S. have issued guidelines for re-opening. While any recovery in physical retail will likely be gradual, and existing inventory will dampen the benefit for EL sales, management expects shipments to "gradually strengthen throughout the quarter, and by June, really be much stronger" for economies that are re-opening.

Estée Lauder Post-Quarter Update – Travel Retail

At the moment, “Travel Retail in Europe and U.S. is basically closed”, and management expects FY20Q4 to be worse as COVID-19's impact is felt in U.S. and European markets.

However, as expected, EL is working to recapture lost Travel Retail sales in other channels and, as EL's CEO explained, there are good reasons to expect them to achieve some success:

“As countries in Asia/Pacific move into recovery, we are mindful of the consumer in these markets who traditionally purchase our products in Travel Retail but not able to do so with air travel largely curtailed. Our regional brand leads are working to meet this consumer demand in markets, be it in department stores, specialty-multi, freestanding stores or online.” “In Travel Retail, the most successful products ... have high loyalty, a high repurchase rate because … people really want to buy products that they are pretty sure will either replenish their habits or create exciting gifts. In that sense, there is the possibility to recover at least part of the Travel Retail sales in the country of origins. And we are working on this in every country, many emerging markets, in China, in U.S., in Europe. And so there is a project to do this as much as possible.” Fabrizio Freda, EL CEO (FY20Q3 Earnings Call)

Management also believes that, when air travel resumes, Travel Retail sales will recover faster than air traffic. This is because experience with re-openings so far suggests a conversion rate that is 3-4x higher than in normal times:

“In this moment, we are really seeing active few doors but very important ones with very high conversion rates… most of the world is closed, but when we see openings, the consumer is back very fast because the traffic will only be back gradually but the conversion rates can be much better.” Fabrizio Freda, EL CEO (FY20Q3 Earnings Call)

Valuation

At €245.40, L'Oréal shares are on a 36.8x P/E and a 2.8% Free Cash Flow ("FCF") Yield (relative to 2019); the Dividend Yield is 1.6% (€3.85):

L’Oréal Earnings, Cashflows & Valuation (2013-19) NB. Pro forma disposal of The Body Shop in 2017. Source: L’Oréal company filings.

L'Oréal's Board has confirmed the dividend, though only after rescinding a previous 10.4% increase. We believe L'Oréal can achieve a 6-8% EPS CAGR over time which, together with stable multiples and the dividend (growing faster than earnings), will likely give an 8-10% annualised investor return:

At $162.76, Estée Lauder shares are on a 26.7x P/E and a 3.3% FCF Yield (relative to CY19); dividends are currently suspended but were $1.92 per share (which would have been an 1.2% Dividend Yield):

EL Earnings, Cashflows & Valuation (FY17-CY19) Source: EL company filings.

In the near term, EL share price could return to c. $200 by December 2021, based on CY21 EPS recovering to FY19 levels, and a two-thirds rating recovery (to 33x P/E and 2.7% FCF Yield). This represents a 23% upside in 18 months.

In the long term, we expect EL to return to a double-digit EPS CAGR, which, with stable multiples after the rating recovery, will also give a double-digit share price CAGR and, including a reinstated dividend, a double-digit annualised investor return.

Conclusion

In their first quarter with COVID-19, L'Oréal and EL had seen a negative impact as we expected, but there were also encouraging datapoints from China, e-commerce, Travel Retail, etc.

While the next quarter will likely show the full impact of lockdowns in the U.S. and Europe, the long-term investment case on Beauty remains valid.

At €245.40 and $162.76 respectively, both L'Oréal and EL are likely to deliver double-digit annualised investor returns over time, though the actual returns would depend on the timeframe of the COVID-19 outbreak.

We reiterate Buy ratings on both stocks, with a preference for L'Oréal for its lower downside risk (albeit with lower upside).

Note: A track record of my past recommendations can be found here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LRLCF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.