NetDragon Websoft: Share Price Correction Unjustified

My target price of HK$27.20 for NetDragon based on a sum-of-the-parts valuation implies a 29% upside to its share price of HK$21.10 as of May 13, 2020.

NetDragon is currently trading at a 24% discount to its one-year share price peak of HK$27.65 as of February 7, 2020, which is largely attributable to its recent equity fundraising.

Elevator Pitch

I maintain my "Bullish" rating on Hong Kong-listed game developer and education company NetDragon Websoft Holdings (OTC:NDWTY) [777:HK].

NetDragon is currently trading at a 24% discount to its one-year share price peak of HK$27.65 as of February 7, 2020. NetDragon's share price correction due to the equity fund raising is unjustified in my opinion. Also, the coronavirus pandemic has had a net positive impact on NetDragon's gaming and online education businesses.

This is an update of my initiation article on NetDragon published on October 11, 2019. NetDragon's share price has increased by +16% from HK$18.16 as of October 10, 2019 to HK$21.10 as of May 13, 2020 since my initiation. NetDragon trades at 8.9 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E, and it offers a historical FY2019 dividend yield of 1.9%. My target price of HK$27.20 for NetDragon based on a sum-of-the-parts valuation implies a 29% upside to its share price of HK$21.10 as of May 13, 2020.

Readers have the option of trading in NetDragon shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the ticker NDWTY, or on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 777:HK. For NetDragon shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For NetDragon shares listed in Hong Kong, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $11 million and market capitalization is above $1.5 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges. Institutional investors who own NetDragon shares listed in Hong Kong include Credit Suisse Asset Management, Norges Bank Investment Management, and BlackRock among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Share Price Correction Largely Attributable To Equity Fund Raising

NetDragon's share price increased by approximately +52% from HK$18.16 as of October 10, 2019 (my initiation article) to a one-year peak of HK$27.65 as of February 7, 2020. The company's share price subsequently fell by -21% to HK$21.90 on February 14, 2020, after it announced a placement of 33 million shares at HK$23.70 each, or a 9.5% discount to the stock's closing price as of February 13, 2020, which raised $100 million in new equity funding.

NetDragon's share price fell further to a new one-year low of HK$15.78 on March 18, 2020 as financial markets were rattled by the coronavirus pandemic, prior to recovering strongly in the next two months to close at HK$21.10 as of May 13, 2020. In other words, the company's share price is nearly back to where it was after the equity fund raising.

In my opinion, NetDragon's share price correction due to the equity fund raising is not justified.

Firstly, this is not a case of a company regularly going to the equity market for funding and diluting minority shareholders' interests. This is only NetDragon's second equity fund raising in the past 13 years since its IPO in 2007. More importantly, founder and Chairman Liu Dejian is not selling any of his shares in the company as part of the share placement, and although his equity stake in NetDragon is diluted after the equity fund raising, he still has significant skin in the game with an equity interest of 45.1% post-share placement.

Secondly, there are genuine needs for the additional cash infusion into the company, and other alternative funding options were challenging.

In the near-term, NetDragon needs considerable working capital to execute on its new projects with Egypt's Ministry of Education. In early 2019, the company's education business had signed a Memorandum of Understanding or MoU with Egypt's Ministry of Education for 265,000 sets of intelligent classrooms, including both hardware (e.g. Promethean's interactive whiteboard products) and software. As part of the MoU, NetDragon is commencing work on the establishment of 100 intelligent classrooms for a start, and the company needs approximately $100 million in working capital, assuming a cash conversion cycle of between three and four months, and an Average Selling Price or ASP of close to $30,000 per classroom.

As of December 31, 2019, NetDragon had more than RMB2 billion in cash on its books, which supports the company in bidding for new projects and financing existing ones, and acquiring other companies such as content publishers and tutoring businesses in the education industry.

NetDragon ruled out debt financing as an option, because while its domestic gaming business was profitable, the majority of its overseas education companies remained loss-making. That meant that it was easier for NetDragon to raise onshore debt, but it was offshore debt financing that the company needed to fund the growth of the overseas education companies.

Thirdly, although the share placement will lead to dilution in NetDragon's earnings per share, the negative share price reaction seemed too severe. The number of new shares issued as part of the equity fund raising accounted for approximately 6% of NetDragon's total shares outstanding prior to the share placement. In contrast, NetDragon's current share price of HK$21.10 as of May 13, 2020 represents a -24% discount to the company's one-year share price peak of HK$27.65 as of February 7, 2020.

Coronavirus Pandemic Has Had A Net Positive Impact On The Company

The coronavirus pandemic is negative for the majority of industries and businesses, but there are always exceptions such as NetDragon's gaming and online education businesses.

As more people stay at home for a longer period of time during the coronavirus pandemic, it is natural that NetDragon's gaming business will benefit as people spend more time on indoor leisure activities such as games. In the past four years, NetDragon's revenue from the gaming segment grew by a CAGR of approximately 40%. The coronavirus pandemic will be an additional boost to NetDragon's revenue growth this year.

It is noteworthy that NetDragon's strategy for the gaming business is to build successful intellectual properties or IPs which can be extended into a series of games over time, rather than rely on one-off big hits. In the company's FY2019 results presentation slides, NetDragon emphasized that "a single product (or game) may have a ceiling", but "when a product becomes an IP, the revenue ceiling will be broken."

In the near-term, six of NetDragon's new games have already obtained the relevant approvals and licenses needed for launch. Looking ahead, NetDragon has 10 new games under development which are expected to be launched over the next few years. Notably, half of these new games in the pipeline are extension of existing successful IPs, as per the chart below.

Existing Games And New Games Under Development Categorized By Intellectual Property Or IP

Source: NetDragon's FY2019 Financial Results Presentation Slides

For NetDragon's virtual classroom community business, Edmodo, the company has seen Daily Active Users for the platform grow from slightly over a million prior to the coronavirus pandemic to approximately five million in March 2020. As an example, Egypt's Ministry of Education has placed 22 million students on Edmodo, so they can continue to study online during this period.

Daily Active Users For Edmodo

Source: NetDragon's FY2019 Financial Results Presentation Slides

Separately, NetDragon's online homework help service called AskMo launched in September 2019, saw significant growth in app installations and sign-ups in the past few months, as per the chart below. Specifically, average daily time spent on the AskMo app grew from four minutes in the early part of March 2020 to six minutes in the last two weeks of March 2020.

Statistics For AskMo

Source: NetDragon's FY2019 Financial Results Presentation Slides

Notably, NetDragon emphasized at the company's FY2019 earnings call on April 1, 2020 that "remote learning, I think is what I call the new normal" and "I don't see people retreating from it after this virus situation."

On the flip side, NetDragon's Promethean, which sells interactive whiteboard products, could see its orders potentially being deferred as a result of schools being temporarily closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. On the positive side of things, NetDragon noted at its FY2019 results briefing on April 1, 2020 that "we do not see the demand (for educational hardware products like interactive whiteboards) diminish" supported by the fact that "the classrooms are going to open back up again" and "they need to be ready with all sorts of technologies, interactive flat panels are one of those." Notably, global penetration rate of interactive displays in classrooms is 31%, but there are many emerging markets where penetration rate is below 10%, according to research published in Futuresource Consulting's 4Q2019 World Interactive Displays Report.

Global Penetration Rate Of Interactive Displays In Classrooms

Source: NetDragon's FY2019 Financial Results Presentation Slides

More importantly, NetDragon guided for a positive outlook for the company's education business at its FY2019 earnings call by noting that "momentum (is) really ticking up" and "we see a kind of continual narrowing of our losses and then will go into a positive as soon as possible."

Valuation

NetDragon trades at 10.7 times trailing twelve months' P/E and 8.9 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E based on its share price of HK$21.10 as of May 13, 2020. The stock also offers a historical FY2019 dividend yield of 1.9%.

I arrive at a target price of HK$27.20 for NetDragon based on a sum-of-the-parts valuation, which implies a 29% upside to its share price of HK$21.10 as of May 13, 2020. My sum-of-the-parts valuation assumes a six times P/E (based on the average P/E multiple of Hong Kong-listed pure-play gaming companies) applied to the historical FY2019 earnings of its gaming business, and a $477.5 million valuation for its 73% equity interest in the education business pegged to the valuation of its Series A equity funding round in January 2015.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for NetDragon include new games performing below expectations, a failure to narrow losses for the company's education business, and overpaying for new acquisitions that fail to create value for shareholders.

Note that readers who choose to trade in NetDragon shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Hong Kong), could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NETDRAGON WEBSOFT HOLDINGS [777:HK]. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.