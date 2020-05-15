A Wild Ride In Gasoline - Higher Highs Could Be On The Horizon

When I last wrote about the gasoline futures market on Seeking Alpha on April 24, the price of the June fuel futures on NYMEX was trading at 72.77 cents per gallon wholesale when I wrote that piece after hitting a low below 38 cents per gallon in late March. The June futures had hit a high of 82.72 cents at the time of that piece. Since then, the futures continued to recover.

At the same time, the nearby gasoline crack or processing spread was trading at the $12.80 per barrel on April 23, after moving into negative territory in late March when the price of gasoline was at its low. Gasoline has made progress on the upside over the past weeks. As of May 14, the price of nearby June futures was near 90 cents per gallon. Meanwhile, the June processing spread moved lower to just over $11 per barrel. The wild ride in the gasoline futures market has given way to a rally over the past weeks, which has pushed the United States Gasoline Fund (UGA), higher. As we move into the summer months, the odds of a continuation of the rally remain high, but that depends on the state of the global pandemic.

A gasoline recovery since late March- A gap on the weekly chart

After hitting a low of 37.60 cents per gallon wholesale during the week of March 23, NYMEX gasoline futures have been working their way higher.

As the weekly chart highlights, the price moved from the low to a high of 98.20 cents per gallon on May 11. Price momentum and relative strength indicators had turned higher from oversold readings, but both metrics remained below neutral territory as of May 14. The total number of open long and short positions in the gasoline futures market fell from a high of 441,195 contracts in late January to 368,193 contracts as of May 13. Weekly historical volatility was at the high at over 139% as of May 11.

The weekly chart displays a price gap from $1.2348 to $1.3562 from late February and early March. In futures markets, the price action tends to fill voids on charts over time. As the price approaches the $1 level, the gap could begin to act as a magnet for the price of gasoline futures.

Seasonality and optimism push June gasoline futures towards the $1 per gallon level

When it comes to the active month June futures contract, the price of the fuel has rallied from a low of 51.89 cents on March 23 to 98.20 cents on May 11.

As the daily chart illustrates, price momentum and relative strength metrics moved close to overbought territory. Daily historical volatility declined from a high of 182.50% in late March to 85.6% on May 14.

The price of gasoline is approaching the $1 level for the first time since mid-March. We are now at the beginning of the peak season of demand during the late springs and summer months. As social distancing guidelines ease in many states and people return to work and venture away from their homes, seasonality and an increase in activity are slowly boosting gasoline consumption.

Demand is critical over the coming months

Demand is a crucial factor for the price of gasoline, other crude oil products, and the raw energy commodity. The easing of guidelines is the first step, but as many states begin to open up, any sudden increase in the number of infections of Coronavirus could quickly reverse the trend. Therefore, a continuation of rising gasoline prices depends on a falling number of cases and a decline in the mortality rate in the United States over the coming weeks and months.

The gasoline crack spread is a barometer of demand for the fuel that powers automobiles.

The daily chart of the June gasoline processing spread shows that it has moved from negative $3.55 in late March to $11.15 per barrel on May 11. The crack spread traded to a high of $18.67 on April 28 and was closer to the recent high than the March low on May 14. The trend in the refining spread is a sign that some demand is returning to the gasoline market.

Gasoline stockpiles begin to decline

Since the beginning of October 2019, stockpiles of gasoline in the United States have risen by over 25 million barrels, according to both the American Petroleum Institute and the Energy Information Administration.

As the chart shows, starting in late April, gasoline inventories have begun the decline, which is a sign of increased demand, lower production, or a bit of both.

UGA tracks the price of NYMEX gasoline futures

The most direct route for a risk position in the gasoline futures market is via the futures and futures options that trade on the NYMEX division of the CME. For those looking to participate in price movements in gasoline without venturing into the futures arena, the United States Gasoline Fund (UGA) provides an alternative. The most recent fund summary and top holdings for UGA include:

While the chart shows the product holds April 2020 futures, it is likely outdated as UGA most likely rolled those contracts to the active month June contract. UGA has net assets of $64.79 million, trades an average of 478,119 shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.75%.

June gasoline futures rose from 51.89 cents on March 23 to a high of 98.20 cents on May 11 or 89.2%.

Over the same period, UGA moved from $8.19 to $15.65 per share or 91.1%.

The gap in the gasoline futures market above the $1.235 per gallon could act as a magnet for the price of the futures over the coming weeks. If seasonality continues to support demand, and there are no further outbreaks that cause the US to go back into hibernation, the trend in the gasoline futures market is likely to continue.

