Coronavirus Roundtable - Dealing With Black Swans And Downside (Video)

He also talks about the M&A market in the wake of market liquidity concerns in March and where things stand now.

by Daniel Shvartsman

This week has served as a reminder that downside is still present and relevant to investors. For a bit there yesterday, it felt like we were headed to a March like three-day losing streak, before the market rallied. More significantly, earnings season has mostly wrapped up and while some stocks held up well, management teams still trended towards pulling guidance and placing question marks around the future.

Bram de Haas joined me to speak about the market after an appearance in our stock pickers' roundtable a couple weeks ago. There, he discussed his focus on downside and his belief that the U.S. mega cap outperformance can't continue. I asked him about these themes, and examples of names he liked - Scully Royalty (SRL) stands out but he had a few similar plays to share. Given he runs a service called Special Situation Report, we also touched on the blow-out in M&A spreads in March and where things stand now. And since black swans and risks came up, we couldn't help but touch on both Nicholas Nassim Taleb and Warren Buffett. Click play to watch, and stay tuned for a transcript next week.

