Avoid VectoIQ Acquisition's Shares Ahead Of Nikola Merger After This Week's Rally

Investors should abstain from chasing the shares at current levels and rather wait for the public float to increase substantially following the anticipated close of the transaction next month.

Upon closing, founder and CEO Trevor Milton will be selling 7 million shares at a price of $10 back to the company thus extracting much-needed liquidity to build the business.

In early March, I discussed the surprise reverse merger agreement between Nasdaq-listed blank check company VectoIQ Acquisition or "VectoIQ" (VTIQ, VTIQW, VTIQU) and zero emission transportation start-up Nikola Corporation:

Nikola Corporation, a leader in the design and development of BEV and FCEV class 8 semi-trucks, along with VectoIQ Acquisition Corp., a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, announces that the two companies have entered into a definitive agreement to create a company focused on the development of next generation smart transportation. Upon the closing of the transaction, the combined company will be named Nikola Corporation and is expected to remain NASDAQ-listed under the new ticker symbol "NKLA." (...) The transaction reflects an implied enterprise value at closing of $3.3 billion. Cash proceeds raised in connection with the transaction, which will primarily be used to fund operations, support growth and for other general corporate purposes, will be funded through a combination of VectoIQ's cash in trust and a $525 million private placement of common stock at $10.00 per share led by institutional investors including Fidelity Management & Research Company, ValueAct Spring Fund and P. Schoenfeld Asset Management LP. Current Nikola stockholders will remain majority owners of the combined company at closing. The boards of directors of both VectoIQ and Nikola have unanimously approved the proposed transaction. Completion of the proposed transaction is subject to approval of VectoIQ and Nikola stockholders and other customary closing conditions, including a registration statement being declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission, and is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2020.

At that time, I outlined why Nikola likely had to go the path of an unusual backdoor listing instead of conducting a more traditional IPO backed by leading investment banks as the company's efforts to raise up to $1 billion in a private Series D funding round had apparently stalled thus creating liquidity challenges and putting execution of the company's aggressive business plan at risk.

Photo: Nikola prototype on first zero-emission beer delivery for anchor customer Anheuser-Busch - Source: Company Website

Nikola likely needed a quick solution which was offered by VectoIQ, a blank check company which had been looking for a suitable business combination target for almost two years already.

To provide some much-needed liquidity beyond VectoIQ's approximately $237 million of cash held in its trust account, Nikola required VectoIQ to raise at least $500 million in a PIPE ("Private Investment in Public Equity") deal with anchor investor BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) securing the right to purchase up to 25 million new shares in the transaction.

Consequently, VectoIQ entered into subscription agreements with a number of institutional investors to sell an aggregate 52.5 million shares at a purchase price of $10 each for total proceeds of $525 million. The PIPE shares will become available for resale rather shortly after closing of the reverse merger:

Pursuant to the Subscription Agreements, VectoIQ agreed that, within 45 calendar days after the consummation of the Proposed Transactions (the "Filing Deadline"), VectoIQ will file with the SEC (at VectoIQ's sole cost and expense) a registration statement registering the resale of the PIPE Shares (the "Resale Registration Statement"), and VectoIQ shall use its commercially reasonable efforts to have the Resale Registration Statement declared effective as soon as practicable after the filing thereof.

In contrast, legacy Nikola shareholders ("the New Holders") as well as founding shareholders of VectoIQ ("the Original Holders") will be subject to certain lock-up restrictions (emphasis added by author):

The securities held by the Original Holders will be locked-up for one year following the Closing, subject to earlier release if (i) the reported last sale price of VectoIQ Common Stock equals or exceeds $12.00 per share (as adjusted for stock splits, stock dividends, reorganizations, recapitalizations and the like) for any 20 trading days within any 30-trading day period commencing at least 150 days after the Closing or (ii) if VectoIQ consummates a liquidation, merger, stock exchange or other similar transaction after the Closing which results in all of VectoIQ's stockholders having the right to exchange their shares of common stock for cash, securities or other property. The securities held by the New Holders, other than certain entities controlled by Trevor R. Milton, will be locked-up for 180 days after the Closing. The securities held by certain entities controlled by Trevor R. Milton will be locked up for one year following the Closing, except that they would be permitted to sell or otherwise transfer (i) $70 million of VectoIQ Common Stock in connection with the Closing which are to be redeemed by the Company in accordance with the terms of the Business Combination Agreement (see the section titled "Certain Nikola Relationships and Related Party Transactions—Redemption" for further information) and (ii) up to $70.0 million shares of VectoIQ Common Stock commencing 180 days after the Closing.

Following the close of the reverse merger, the aggregate share count of the combined company will be 402.9 million with legacy Nikola shareholders owning close to 80% of the equity, the PIPE investors holding 13%, current public shareholders of VectoIQ owning 5.7% and VectoIQ sponsor shareholders controlling the remaining 1.6%.

Source: Company Presentation

In addition, VectoIQ has issued 23.9 million warrants (VTIQW) which entitle the holder to purchase one share of VectoIQ common stock at $11.50 per share. The warrants will become exercisable 30 days after the completion of the combination with Nikola which could result in additional cash proceeds of up to $275 million for the company.

While the warrants appear to trade at a large discount, investors should note that the company retains a redemption right which is based on a rather complex formula. Applying this formula actually results in the warrants seemingly trading close to fair value assuming the company chooses to indeed redeem the warrants.

With the free float currently being just 23 million shares and average daily trading volume having surged from below one million to approximately 20 million shares over the course of the past week, the massive rally in the shares isn't exactly a surprise as the sudden increase in demand wasn't met by appropriate selling interest.

A short look at Robintrack, leading broker Robinhood's user stock ownership tracker is telling the whole story:

Source: Robintrack

Over the past week, ownership among Robinhood customers has surged more than tenfold (!), so apparently retail investors are chasing the stock ahead of the VectoIQ shareholder merger vote on June 2.

And while the $764 million market capitalization of VectoIQ shown by Yahoo Finance and other leading sites is formally correct, investors need to remember that this number only reflects 5.7% of the combined company.

Source: Yahoo Finance

In reality, the pro forma market capitalization of VectoIQ / Nikola is already well above $10 billion as of the close of Thursday's session with commercial production of hydrogen-powered trucks not expected to start before Q1/2023 and billions of additional capital required to execute on the company's business plan.

Source: Company Presentation

In the recent proxy statement, Nikola anticipates a cash balance of approximately $670 million to $690 million following the completion of the business combination which will only be sufficient for the next 18 months.

The current forecast is for Nikola to raise an additional $700 million of equity financing between late 2021 and early 2022, an aggregate $500 million of unsecured notes in 2023 and 2024, manufacturing equipment financing of $85 million next year, an aggregate $980 million in hydrogen station equipment financing from 2022 to 2024 and an aggregate $660 million in lease securitizations of fuel cell trucks in 2023 and 2024.

At least in my opinion, these are wildly optimistic forecasts particularly when considering Tesla's (TSLA) history of frequent production delays and ever increasing funding requirements. But unlike Tesla, Nikola is focusing on considerably more complex heavy duty fuel cell trucks so investors better prepare for the inevitable delays and cost overruns, particularly as Nikola has decided to develop its own fuel cell engine basically from scratch after failing to come to terms with stack supplier PowerCell (OTC:PCELF) last year.

Remember also that Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) has been trying for two decades to promote commercial fuel cell bus operations but still remains very much in the early innings.

In addition, there's a lot of hype around the company's alleged backlog of 14,000 FCEV trucks and a contract for up to 800 trucks with anchor customer Anheuser-Busch (BUD) but neither the backlog nor the key customer contract appear firm at this point:

As of December 31, 2019, we had reservations for 14,000 Nikola Two FCEV trucks, all of which are subject to cancellation by the customer until the customer enters into a lease agreement. At times we have indicated that if we are able to sell or lease every truck which has been reserved, we would have sales of $10 billion in projected revenues. Because all of our reservations are cancellable, it is possible that a significant number of customers who submitted reservations for our trucks may cancel those reservations. Given the anticipated lead times between customer reservation and delivery of our trucks, there is a heightened risk that customers that have made reservations may not ultimately take delivery of vehicles due to potential changes in customer preferences, competitive developments and other factors. As a result, no assurance can be made that reservations will not be cancelled, or that reservations will ultimately result in the purchase or lease of a vehicle. Any cancellations could harm our financial condition, business, prospects and operating results. In addition, the $10 billion in projected revenues is based on a number of assumptions, including a projected purchase price for our trucks. If the purchase price of the trucks ends up being different than anticipated, we may not achieve this level of revenues, even if all of the trucks subject to reservations are sold or leased. While we currently have a contract with Anheuser-Busch LLC ("AB"), to lease up to 800 Nikola Two FCEV trucks, if we are unable to deliver our trucks according to the vehicle specifications and delivery timelines set forth in the contract, AB has the right to cancel its order for trucks. Moreover, the AB contract specifies lease terms and rental rates that may be hard for us to meet depending on our ability to develop our trucks and hydrogen network according to current design parameters and cost estimates. Any of these adverse actions related to the AB order could harm our financial condition, business, prospects and operating results.

Bottom Line:

Retail investors are currently chasing VectoIQ's shares ahead of the anticipated close of the Nikola reverse merger next month. With the current free float representing just 5.7% of the combined company's outstanding shares, this week's rally has lifted Nikola's pro forma market capitalization well above $10 billion, more than triple the valuation underlying the transaction with VectoIQ.

Following the close of the transaction, free float could increase from 23 million to almost 100 million shares due to 52.5 million PIPE shares becoming available for resale as well as potential warrant exercises.

Things could get really ugly once the 180-day lock-up restriction for legacy Nikola shareholders expires towards the end of the year with hundreds of millions of additional shares becoming available for sale into the open market at that time.

Given these issues, investors looking for the next Tesla should abstain from chasing the shares at current levels and rather wait for the transaction to close and available shares to increase. Personally, I would patiently wait for the above discussed lock-up expiration towards the end of the year.

Also keep in mind that CEO Trevor Milton was eager to sell 7 million shares back to the company at a price of just $10 thus extracting $70 million in much-needed liquidity from Nikola (emphasis added by author):

During the weeks of February 17, 2020 and February 24, 2020, representatives of VectoIQ and Nikola held multiple calls to discuss the terms of the Business Combination and the provisions of the Business Combination Agreement. Among other points, these discussions included: (i) the ability for Mr. Milton, the founder of Nikola, to attain some liquidity prior to the consummation of the Business Combinationand his becoming an executive officer of a publicly traded entity and being subject to lockup restrictions, including potential methods to effectuate such a liquidity event (...) Redemption Immediately following, and subject to the Effective Time, New Nikola shall redeem 7,000,000 shares of VectoIQ Common Stock from M&M Residual, LLC at a purchase price of $10.00 per share, payable in immediately available funds. M&M Residual, LLC is a Nevada limited liability company that is wholly owned by Trevor R. Milton, Nikola's Chief Executive Officer. The number of shares to be redeemed and the redemption price were determined and agreed upon during negotiations between the various parties to the Business Combination, including Mr. Milton and representatives of VectoIQ, Nikola and the Subscribers. This redemption is being undertaken to allow Mr. Milton, the founder of Nikola, to attain some liquidity prior to his becoming an executive officer of a publicly traded entity and subject to lockup restrictions, and it was approved by the disinterested directors of Nikola.

Even a short sale could yield decent results but with borrowing fees currently above 80% p.a., I would advise against the trade at this point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.