SFL: 13% Dividend But Not Without Risk

Much depend on how deep and how long this economic downturn will last.

Some of their customers are facing headwinds which could potentially cause SFL to see lower rates and utilization.

Investment thesis

SFL Corporation (SFL) has built a great business platform with a well-diversified fleet of 88 vessels and rigs backed up with a charter backlog of $3.6 billion with an average remaining charter term of approximately 4.5 years, or 7.6 years if weighted by charter revenue.

Due to the volatile nature of the shipping industry, you will rarely see any of these companies paying regular dividends over a long period of time. SFL has distributed dividends uninterrupted over the last 64 quarters. Presently they pay $0.35 per share quarterly.

Nevertheless, no company with a dividend yield in excess of 13% comes without risks. It is some of these risks I want to remind readers of in this article.

In order of importance, I will deal with each of the segments in which they are invested.

Container vessels - Safety of agreed charter rates

This segment is by far the largest segment in SFL's fleet with 50 vessels in total. It, therefore, should be closely watched by shareholders and potential investors.

In view of the fact that most of SFL's containerships are fixed on long term charters, what matters the most to SFL is ultimately the ability and willingness of their customer to honor their charter party commitments towards SFL.

Some authors here on Seeking Alpha have come forward and stated their opinion that there is little counterparty risk in shipping. Few companies go bankrupt and walk away from agreed contracts. When we look at the market in totality, that is true. However, it is not uncommon that whenever the market is severely distressed that shipowners will have to give a big reduction in rates enabling their customers to survive.

Tim Huxley of Mandarin Shipping in Hong Kong stated in an interview with Bloomberg on 28 April 2020, that the volume of the global container trade is expected to drop by 10% this year. If the volume of containers being shipped drop by 10% this year he estimated that the main carriers, such as SFL's customers like MSC and Maersk, may lose in aggregate about $800 million.

To put this in context, they made $5.8 billion in 2019. Such a loss should in my opinion not cause any defaults in charters. However, there is a caveat to this scenario. This estimate is based on the assumption that the freight per container will remain as it is at the moment. According to Huxley, so far this year they have been holding up reasonably well.

We just received the 1st Quarter result from AP Moller - Maersk, which is the world's largest liner company, and what Huxley is saying is in line with what they reported.

But should the rates per container drops to what we saw during the Global Financial Crises in 2008/2009, the container shipping industry could see these large carriers make losses of USD 20 billion this year. Such a worst case scenario may not occur, but it is a risk worth considering and certainly monitoring going forward this year.

Many very smart and large investors, and organizations like IMF, are reminding us daily in the news that this crisis is considerably larger than the one we had in 2008.

Therefore, this risk of SFL involuntarily having to lowering rates is very real.

Ten of their large container vessels are on charter to A.P. Moller Maersk, and since they are publicly listed, we can get an idea of how well this customer is doing.

They have just published their 1st Quarter Financial Results on 13 May 2020,

In the first quarter of the year, A.P. Moller - Maersk delivered profitable growth. Operating earnings increased by 23% year-on-year. Their EBITDA came in at $1,175 mill compared to $940 mill in the corresponding period last year.

Management commented that when they try to look into the 2nd quarter of 2020, despite the low visibility as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, they expect volumes to drop across all their businesses by as much as 20-25%.

Here is the drop in Global container demand seen in the 1st Quarter 2020

AP Moller - Maersk is profitable and with a solid balance sheet, so I see no risk with this customer's ability to pay agreed rates. The pandemic would have to last at least more than one year before their results would take a serious hit.

The largest customer is Mediterranean Shipping Company with 14 large vessels plus 18 small and old feeder vessels. This is a private company, so we have no way of knowing what kind of financial position they are in.

There are also four large container ships on to the Taiwanese company Evergreen. In 2016 the Taiwanese government had to bail out Evergreen. They are listed on the Taipei stock exchange, but their Investor Relation webpage does not seem to be up to date as there is no annual report for 2019 and no results from the 4th Quarter of that year.

Offshore - More pain to come

Again, some authors here on Seeking Alpha were optimistic about a recovery in the offshore drilling industry last year based on the expected increase in exploration for oil and gas. The trend of higher day rates, especially for modern jack-up rigs, was encouraging. However, I argued that the overhang caused by a large oversupply and a lackluster from oil majors in spending billions of dollars in exploration was not a good combination.

To their defense, nobody could foresee neither the pandemic nor the price war in oil, started by Russia and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Two spanners were thrown into the wheel, hampering a recovery.

We are now into the fifth consecutive year of pure misery for companies operating in the offshore drilling industry. All of the players are still bleeding cash, in the hundreds of millions of dollars per year. Debtors and holders of equity had little choice, but to hold their breath, whilst pushing big mountains of debt further into the future.

It is important to remember that although SFL is not an offshore drilling company, during the peak of the market, they thought it was a brilliant idea to load up on very expensive assets backed by day-rates which was lucrative at the time. Back in 2014, SFL thought it was a good idea to pay high prices for offshore assets from Seadrill (SDRL) as they were backed up by correspondingly high day rates. That year, as much as 54% of the company's revenue came from offshore drilling rigs.

As I pointed out in my last article on SFL, what happens to Seadrill (SDRL) is important to SFL.

There are two excellent authors here on SA which cover the offshore drilling company. One is fellow author Vladimir Zernov, which pretty much covers the entire industry, then there is Henrik Alex, which also shares many of his thoughts on the industry.

It is not very comforting that one of SDRL's peers, namely Diamond Offshore (DO) has just filed for bankruptcy.

In Henrik Alex's article of 27th April, titled"DO: No Deal With Creditors" he stated the following opinion:

I expect industry peers Valaris, Noble Corporation, Seadrill ( SDRL), Seadrill Partners ( SDLPF), Borr Drilling ( BORR), Pacific Drilling ( PACD) and even industry leader Transocean ( RIG) to follow suit as there's apparently little sense in wasting precious liquidity to service debt that will likely have to be restructured anyway."

What is happening to some of SDRL's peers in 1st Quarter of this year:

Diamond Offshore (DO) At the end of April, it filed for bankruptcy protection after failing to make the semi-annual interest payment under their 5.7% notes due 2039.

Valaris (VAL) They took a $2.8 billion impairment charge related to the planned retirement of 3 modern drillships, 4 semi-submersible rigs, and 4 jack-up rigs. They also decided to cold-stack nine additional rigs and they are burning cash at the tune of $230 million per quarter.

Transocean (Rig) They made an impairment of $168 million due to sending 4 older rigs for scrapping. It has no near-term liquidity problems with ample cash and credit facilities to draw down from. It also has a good backlog. However, just like most of the offshore drillers, there is a huge pile of debt that comes due, and it could become difficult to refinance this debt.

Noble Corp (NE) They have already engaged advisors to explore what they can do to refinance the company, and also made impairment on two semi-submersible drilling rigs as well as on two drillships. It is unlikely that these rigs will ever return to work.

Back to SFL.

SFL's semi-submersible rig"West Taurus" on charter to SDRL is a candidate for impairments, as I believe this rig may never get a charter again. This semi-submersible rig has been laid up in Norway since 2014 and the cost of getting it ready to go back up on charter is going to be considerable. With day rates being what they are, it is most likely not economically feasible.

The good news is that SFL is aggressively amortizing the drilling rigs,

However, a new potential restructuring for SDRL is a very possible risk for SFL.

SDRL will publish their 1st Quarter results on 21st May 2020

Less important is the development which is taking place with their lower-valued Anchor Handling Tug and Platform Supply vessels which are on charter to Solstad Offshore.

Let me just recapitulate the status of Solstad Offshore.

Solstad Offshore ASA is an Oslo, Norway listed offshore shipping company with a fleet of 137 vessels that serves the oil and gas industry with supply vessels, construction vessels, and vessels for underwater operations.

John Fredriksen, which is the main shareholder of SFL is also among the largest shareholders in Solstad Offshore. It has for a long time struggled with a weak market and a heavy debt burden. At the beginning of 2020, it had a net debt of almost NOK 31 billion ($3 billion).

As SFL has pointed out in earlier commentaries over the last year, Solstad Offshore has been working with its creditors since 2018 to come up with a financial solution for the debt-heavy company. The plan outlined at the end of March 2020 proposes that NOK 10 billion of the debt will be converted into share capital. This means that the present shareholders of Solstad will hold just 0.4% after the restructuring of the company is completed. Roughly 40 vessels will be scrapped, and management expects that the fleet as a result of this will shrink to around 90 vessels.

SFL has earlier pointed out that they still have a claim towards compounded unpaid hire payments. However, due to Solstad's very poor financial position and more importantly their bleak prospect going forward over the next couple of years, I see no chance of SFL ever collecting any future hire payments on these remaining vessels.

They will most likely have to be written down to scrap value.

Dry Bulk - Still in a doldrum

In the past, it has always been China that has been the driving force behind the dry bulk trade.

What is quite interesting at the moment is that despite the resumption of as much as 80% of manufacturing in China and reports of brisk import of raw material, this has so far not translated into any significant improvement in the daily earnings for the dry bulk vessels.

What matters most to SFL is the development of Golden Ocean Group (GOGL), as all their eight Capesize vessels are on long term charter to them up to 2025.

GOGL was paying SFL $20,000/day per vessel. That was before they agreed with SFL at the end of last year to amend the charter contracts on seven of the vessels, whereby SFL funded the scrubber investments in exchange for increased charter rates. The cost of fitting out scrubbers is roughly two million USD, if you amortize this over the balance of the charter, i.e. 5 years, it comes out to roughly $1,000 extra per day per vessel that GOGL has to pay SFL.

The worrying part is that spot earnings for Capsizes are presently between $2,000 and $4,000/day, so it is easy to figure out the kind of losses GOGL is occurring now.

As of the end of last year, we can see that GOGL is very exposed to the spot market. That is especially the case for their Capesize ships, of which they have as many as 46 ships.

Source: Golden Ocean Group, 4th Quarter 2019 Results

Fortunately, they had good liquidity with $163 million of cash as of 31st December 2019, and no debt maturing this year.

However, we need to see the BDI go back up above 1,000 to make sure the pain of losses do not cause material damages to profit and losses.

Tankers - Rates at dizzying heights

The tanker market in general, and especially the large crude oil tanker market, went ballistic over the last few months. I have certainly never seen rates like what we saw in April, and I have been actively involved in chartering work in this business in the past. Back in 2010, I did act as a shipbroker in fixing two newbuilding VLCC's for a 5-year time-charters. The rate at that time for these two ships was $30,000 per day per ship. During some periods of that charter, the ships could only earn $5,000 per day. Charterers still had to pay the shipowner $30,000 per day.

Theoretically, you can now fix out a VLCC for 1 year period time charter at USD 80,000 per day, if you can find a charterer.

SFL started its life owning only VLCC ships. All bought from Frontline (FRO). The VLCC market is the most volatile market of any ship type that I am aware of. As a result of this huge volatility in earnings, there is limited interest from charterers to commit to long term deals, unless it is at the lower end of the market when the rates are very low.

SFL now only have 5 VLCCs with only 2 ships remaining on the charters to FRO. These two vessels are fixed with a profit-sharing on them. For earnings that FRO can achieve above $20,000 per day, they split this excess 50/50 with SFL.

According to data from Fearnley Research on 14th May, spot earnings for VLCC have come down from its stratospheric heights to roughly the $50,000 -60,000 range this week. This is still very decent returns, so I see no imminent risk from contribution from this sector.

Conclusion

SFL will announce its 1st Quarter 2020 results on 31st May 2020.

I expect that they will continue to make further impairment on their offshore drilling and support vessels.

I do not think they will change the quarterly dividend, but there is always a chance that they would want to reduce it in order to bulk up on their cash position, which stood at $200 million at the end of 2019.

Responsible companies are now taking a proactive approach to be ready to respond to the economic fallouts from the present business environment. SFL might want to do the same.

It is still a great company to be invested in, regardless of what dividend will be in the short term.

