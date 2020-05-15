Investing In SaaS And Cloud ETF's

Why SaaS?

Simply put, SaaS is known as Software as a Service. This form of software allows the software and related applications to be accessed from any device with an internet connection. The fact that users can access the software from virtually anywhere is advantageous for businesses with and even without employees working remotely. First, a company is no longer required to use office space for storing large servers that would typically house these applications. In addition, companies can have a lighter IT staff as there is no server maintenance required and most of the troubleshooting/set-up of the applications are done with consultants from the company offering the SaaS service. Last, this type of software arrangement is ideal for flexible work environments as work can be completed from any location with internet service.

Projected SaaS Growth Rate

Even before the economic shut-downs, the growth in this sector was projected to be high. Depending on the source, I was seeing anywhere from 15% - 24% projected growth rates. One website listed that cloud computing would have a projected CAGR of 18% from 2018-2023(Cloud Computing Market). This growth rate seems likely as I examined some of the latest 10-Q’s from a few different companies.

For example, Microsoft’s (MSFT) Intelligent Cloud segment is the fastest growing segment for the company. MSFT reported that the Intelligent Cloud segment had a Quarter over Quarter revenue growth of 27% in the 10-Q for the period ending March 31, 2020. Twilio (TWLO) which derives its revenue from cloud applications reported a Quarter over Quarter revenue growth of 49% in the 10-Q for the period ending March 31, 2020. TWLO did have an acquisition which helped boost top line revenue for the reported quarter. Everbridge (EVBG) also showed impressive Quarter over Quarter revenue growth of 38% for the same period. Keep in mind that these are top line revenue figures to show that the growth rates projected for the industry are possible.

Given that there are significant gains to be made by investing in this sector the real question is what is the best way to invest? Of course, you can always look at the group and invest in individual companies. Doing so will subject you to company specific risk. What if the company or companies that you selected underperform and yet the sector outperforms? While I think selecting individual companies gives you a chance to outperform ETF’s, using a sector ETF will eliminate any company specific risk for those who are more risk adverse. I’m going to go through a few different Cloud/SaaS ETF’s and give my recommendation as well as compare the sector ETF to a more broad-based technology ETF.

Cloud/SaaS ETF’s

Three cloud/SaaS ETF’s worth considering are:

1. Wisdom Tree Cloud Computing Fund (WCLD)

2. Global X Cloud Computing EFT (CLOU)

3. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY)

These ETF’s all have similar goals, expense ratios, and hold similar stocks. There are few slight differences which is why I have my favorite but I think you can’t go wrong with the top two listed above (WCLD or CLOU).

ETF Assets Expense Ratio # of Holdings WCLD $83 million 0.45% 52 CLOU $559 million 0.68% 39 SKYY $3.3 billion 0.60% 65

Values listed are as of 5/11/20

As you can see, WCLD is a smaller ETF and some may shy away from it because it has less than $100 million in assets as of 5/11/20. I think that as this sector grows and evolves the fund will grow as it becomes more popular to invest in SaaS/Cloud as a focused division within technology. WCLD has the best expense ratio although the three are relatively close in this respect.

I would love to go through each ETF’s holdings but for the sake of saving space and time let’s take a look at the top 10 holdings of each ETF as I believe this differentiates the fund’s styles enough for me to make an educated decision on which one I’d rather invest in.

Holdings

WCLD CLOU SKYY Top 10 % Weight Top 10 % Weight Top 10 % Weight Zoom (ZOOM) 2.84% Twilio (TWLO) 5.98% Amazon (AMZN) 4.64% Twilio (TWLO) 2.65% Everbridge (EVBG) 4.99% Vmware (VMW) 4.25% Fastly (FSLY) 2.60% Zoom (ZOOM) 4.43% Microsoft (MSFT) 4.18% Everbridge (EVBG) 2.56% Coupa Software (COUP) 4.27% Oracle (ORCL) 3.93% Five9 (FIVN) 2.51% Shopify (SHOP) 4.27% Alphabet (GOOGL) 3.80% Shopify (SHOP) 2.50% Zscaler (ZS) 4.13% MongoDB (MDB) 3.72% Zscaler (ZS) 2.47% Salesforce.com (CRM) 4.06% Citrix Systems (CTXS) 3.60% Docusign (DOCU) 2.38% Dropbox (DBX) 3.92% Arista Networks (ANET) 3.52% Cloudflare (NET) 2.32% Workday (WDAY) 3.89% Twilio (TWLO) 3.00% Okta (OKTA) 2.28% Anaplan (PLAN) 3.83% Alibaba Group (BABA) 2.99%

Values listed as of 5/11/20

What I love about inspecting a fund’s holdings is it gives you an idea of how management is taking risks within their portfolio. My favorite here is WCLD for the fact that I like how the fund gives a more balanced weighting to the names in the portfolio which further limits stock specific risk. The top 5 stocks are weighted very close and when I looked at the bottom 5 stocks in WCLD they still have an average weighting of 1.39% whereas the bottom 5 in CLOU and SKYY average less than 1%.

SKYY shows that it’s focusing on the larger cap names that have cloud operations. I still like the names it is investing in, but at that point wouldn’t it make more sense just to grab an index or passive fund like the Vanguard Information Technology EFT (VGT)?

Performance and Index Tracking

All of the ETF’s are labeled as cloud ETF’s but they each following a different type of cloud index. WCLD follows the BVP Nasdaq Emerging Cloud Index. The purpose of the index is to track the performance of emerging public companies primarily involved in providing cloud software to their customers. When I looked at the YTD performance of this index it was up around 20%.

CLOU follows the INDXX USA Cloud Computing Index. This index has a similar purpose as it is designed to track the performance of companies that are actively trading in the cloud computing industry. When I looked at the YTD performance of this index it was up about 17%.

SKYY follows the ISE CTA Cloud Computing Index. While this index also states that the purpose was to track the performance of the companies actively involved in the cloud computing industry it was underperforming the other indexes. When I looked at the YTD performance of this index it was up about 7%.

I also looked at the performance of the ETF’s for 1 year and found the WCLD outperformed with a gain of 27.8%. The clear underperformer here was SKYY with a gain of 13%. WCLD and CLOU were fairly close which made me think if using a simple passive technology fund would under or outperform the focused ETF’s listed. I chose to compare these funds to VGT because of its low expense ratio and passive investing methodology. VGT is a large fund with $25.6 billion under management, 319 holdings, and an expense ratio of only 0.10%.

I added VGT to a comparison chart with WCLD, CLOU, and SKYY and was surprised to see how close VGT came to the performance of the other funds. WCLD had a return of 27.8%, CLOU had a return of 23.7%, VGT had a return of 22.5%, and SKYY had a return of 13%.

Source: MarketSmith.com comparison chart

Summary

Most market participants may agree that cloud computing, and in particular SaaS companies, are poised to grow at a high rate over the next 3-5 years. This growth rate may have been increased with the government shut-downs related to the Covid-19 virus. Companies may see SaaS as future contingency plans if a shut-down happens again and this may force them to move quicker to adopt SaaS then they would have under normal circumstances.

Investing in the sector makes sense but a majority of investors are risk adverse and may not want to subject themselves to company specific risks. Also, the amount of time required to research and make the investment decision may be hard for some investors to do. One way to minimize company specific risk is to invest in an EFT focused in the sector that you are interested in. As we have seen, not all ETF’s are created equal and research is still required to make an education decision.

Based on my research I believe that if an investor is looking for an ETF in the cloud sector, WCLD will continue to grow and outperform in this space. However, to further mitigate risk, investors can also consider VGT as a passive way to invest in the technology sector. Both are solid investments in my mind and should yield decent returns using a 3-5 year time horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long fsly, msft, shop, amzn. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.