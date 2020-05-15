Digi.Com Berhad: Not As Defensive As Perceived

Digi's 1Q2020 dividend per share of RM0.042 was the lowest quarterly dividend payout for the company in the past seven years, and market consensus expects lower dividends for full-year FY2020.

Digi's FY2020 guidance could potentially be revised downwards in the future, with higher subscriber churn, customer defaults and lower ARPU as key downside risks.

Elevator Pitch

I downgrade my rating on Malaysia-listed Digi.Com Berhad (OTC:DIGBF) [DIGI:MK], or Digi, Malaysia's largest mobile operator, from "Neutral" to "Bearish."

The above suggests that Digi is not as defensive as perceived.

This is an update of my prior article on Digi published on October 24, 2019. Digi's share price has declined by -6% from RM4.72 as of October 23, 2019, to RM4.42 as of May 14, 2020 since my last update. Digi trades at 12.3 times consensus forward next 12 months' EV/EBITDA, which is on par with its historical 5-year and 10-year mean consensus forward next 12 months' EV/EBITDA multiples of 13.0 times and 12.1 times respectively. The stock also offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 3.9%.

Readers have the option of trading in Digi.Com shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the ticker DIGBF, or on the stock exchange of Malaysia with the ticker DIGI:MK. For Digi.Com shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For shares listed in Malaysia, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the stock exchange of Malaysia is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $3.9 million and market capitalization is above $7.9 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges. Institutional investors who own Digi's shares listed in Malaysia include The Vanguard Group, Norges Bank Investment Management, BlackRock and Dimensional Fund Advisors among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Potential For An Increase In Prepaid Subscriber Churn

Like many countries globally, Malaysia, Digi's home market, has also been negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. As at the time of writing, there are 6,819 confirmed cases of coronavirus infections (of which 5,351 have recovered) and 112 deaths in Malaysia. Malaysia has entered into a state of partial lock-down (which the country refers to as movement control order, or MCO) since March 18, 2020, which will be in force till June 9, 2020. While telecommunication companies such as Digi are perceived to be more defensive stocks compared with their peers in such challenging times, this might not be exactly true.

Digi derived approximately 53% and 47% of the company's mobile service revenue for 1Q2020 from the prepaid and digital segment and the postpaid segments respectively. Also, the company has more the twice the number of prepaid subscribers at 6.4 million compared with postpaid subscribers at 3.1 million as of end-March 2020. Prepaid subscriptions are a relatively lower quality source of recurring revenue compared with postpaid subscriptions, since there are no contracts and monthly billings associated with prepaid subscriptions.

In 1Q2020, a +29,000 QoQ increase in postpaid subscribers could not offset a -237,000 QoQ churn in prepaid subscribers for Digi. There is a significant risk that Digi's prepaid subscriber churn could increase in 2Q2020. Prepaid subscribers can't do top-ups at certain physical locations because many non-essential businesses have been temporarily closed as a result of the partial lock-down in Malaysia.

At the company's 1Q2020 earnings call on April 23, 2020, Digi acknowledged that "there's about 12 days in the month of March, this is where the MCO (movement control order) -- obviously that will impact the (prepaid subscriber) acquisition activity" given that "some of the physical touch-points are closed." But the company also added at the recent earnings call that "there are convenience store and other way of top-up" and claimed that its revenue-generating subscriber base is still stable.

Nevertheless, it is uncertain what is the percentage of Digi's prepaid subscribers dependent on physical top-up channels, and how the MCO, or movement control order, in Malaysia will impact the company's prepaid subscriber churn.

Also, certain of Digi's postpaid subscribers might encounter financial difficulties in paying for the more expensive device bundling mobile plans they signed up for in the past, if the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the Malaysian economy is more severe than expected.

Subscriber Profile Brings Other Risks Into The Spotlight

Another concern for Digi relates to the profile of the company's subscribers, more specifically small- to medium-sized enterprises/SMEs and migrant workers. Notably, Digi has relatively lower ARPU (Average Revenue Per User) compared with its two competitors in the mobile space, Maxis Bhd (OTC:MAXSF) [MAXIS:MK] and Celcom, which implies that its subscriber base is possibly more price sensitive.

While there is an increase in usage of mobile and other telecommunications services by businesses in Malaysia as more employees work from home, there are risks associated with enterprise clients as well. As the coronavirus pandemic takes its toll on the Malaysian economy, SMEs are more likely to either suffer from credit issues or even go into bankruptcy compared with their larger and more well-capitalized counterparts.

Digi noted at its 1Q2020 earnings call on April 23, 2020, that "it is actually too early to say whether or not, like there is any problems on the collections or the default" and "we are tightening on the credit management."

At the company's recent 1Q2020 earnings call, one of the participants, a sell-side analyst, pointed out that the overseas migrant worker segment "was kind of more a core area for you (Digi.Com) back in 2016." A September 2, 2017, article published in local media The Star highlighted that "for almost two decades, Digi has relied on migrant workers to grow its prepaid revenues." A December 7, 2018, article published on Digital News Asia alluded to "Digi's significant market share among migrant workers."

Migrant workers are relatively more economically vulnerable compared with the other segments of the Malaysian population, and the coronavirus pandemic is not making things any better. Digi's exposure to the migrant worker segment could potentially imply higher subscriber churn and lower ARPU for the company going forward.

Digi might also see its ARPUs decline going forward, if the company needs to retain its subscribers with more attractive price plans and other offers or discounts in this challenging economic environment.

Notably, Digi has not revised the company's earlier FY2020 guidance of a "flat to low single digit decline" in service revenue. At the company's 1Q2020 earnings call on April 23, 2020, Digi emphasized that it "will revisit the 2020 guidance when we have more clarity in timing of the MCO (movement control order) uplift and how gradual that will be on the COVID-19 situation as well as the economic outlook and resumption of how the business will receive in Malaysia."

There are downside risks to Digi's FY2020 guidance, and a subsequent downward revision of this year's expected financial numbers could be a catalyst for a further valuation de-rating.

Valuation And Dividends

Digi trades at 10.9 times trailing 12 months' EV/EBITDA and 12.3 times consensus forward next 12 months' EV/EBITDA based on its share price of RM4.42 as of May 14, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's historical 5-year and 10-year mean consensus forward next 12 months' EV/EBITDA multiples were 13.0 times and 12.1 times respectively.

Digi offers a historical FY2019 dividend yield of 4.1% and a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 3.9%. The company declared a quarterly dividend of RM0.042 per share for 1Q2020, which represented a -2.3% YoY decline and a dividend payout ratio of 98%. Notably, Digi's 1Q2020 dividends per share of RM0.042 was the lowest quarterly dividend for the company in the past seven years, and market consensus expects Digi's dividends per share to decline by -6% YoY from RM0.182 in FY2019 to RM0.171 in FY2020.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Digi include higher-than-expected subscriber churn, a rise in customer defaults, a cut in ARPUs to retain subscribers, and lower-than-expected dividends going forward.

Note that readers who choose to trade in Digi.Com shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Malaysia) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.