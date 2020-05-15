Commercial Vehicle Crushed Under COVID-19

CVGI has been beaten down like this before, only to generate strong returns when the truck cycle turns up; that may well happen again, but the turn is likely a few months off.

The fundamental issue for CVGI is that its seating and wiring products are effectively commodity-type products and the company hasn't been able to diversify meaningfully.

The company recently changed CEOs again; it remains to be seen what the fourth CEO in less than 10 years will be able to do differently.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made life difficult for almost everyone, and it has made an already-challenging situation at Commercial Vehicles (CVGI) that much worse. While 2020 was never going to be a strong year given the cyclical downturn in the truck industry, the sudden, severe disruption to production has created even greater challenges for a company that wasn’t in particularly strong shape heading into this downturn.

While COVID-19 is likely to intensify the downturn that was already happening in CVGI’s primary markets, these markets will recover in time. I do expect the company to participate in that recovery, but there are other, longer-standing issues to consider here, including a chronic inability for the company to meaningfully expand its business into attractive new opportunities or generate better than low single-digit FCF margins.

A Steeper Fall

This had long been expected to be a down year for Commercial Vehicle, and many other suppliers to heavy and medium-duty truck manufacturers, as the industry was going to go through another cyclical turn after a strong run of orders and production. With COVID-19 leading many companies to freeze capex and forcing temporary reductions in activity (if not outright closures), the outbreak is pushing the expected cyclical decline into a much steeper plunge, and that’s hitting CVGI’s results.

Management has not announced first quarter results as of this writing, nor scheduled the release, but they did provide preliminary numbers back near the end of April. Management is expecting a 23% decline in revenue that seems roughly in line with what commercial vehicle suppliers like Dana (DAN) have reported).

It’s difficult for any company to adjust its cost structure in response to such a sudden and drastic change in operating conditions, and CVGI is no different. Core adjusted operating income was guided down almost 60%, while adjusted EBITDA was guided down about 55%. Management also indicated that the company was brought to a free cash flow breakeven position and that it ended the quarter with over $100 million in liquidity and $55 million in cash.

A Sharp Drop And Likely A Multiyear Recovery

When CVGI does report, I expect the company to pull guidance for the year given the huge uncertainties regarding the final depth and duration of this downturn. Frankly, the rest of this year should be pretty awful for suppliers into the heavy truck, medium-duty truck, and construction equipment markets, though I’d expect medium-duty trucks to hold up comparatively better.

All told, I think "down 25% to 40%" is a good working estimate for the declines CVGI will see in its core end-markets in 2020, but the pace of the recovery in 2021 and beyond is a big unknown. I do expect to see an improvement in 2021, but I believe a lot of companies will still be repairing their balance sheets and hesitant to spend on more than essential maintenance/replacement capex. With that, I think CVGI (and other suppliers like Cummins (CMI) and Dana) are looking at a multiyear recovery path.

Issues That Go Beyond The Cyclical

How Commercial Vehicle navigates this downturn and recovery is far from trivial, but this company has other issues that go beyond the challenges of a steeper drop in a perpetually cyclical industry.

In late March the company announced that the board had voted to replace CEO Patrick Miller with board member (and now CEO) Harold Bevis. No reason was given, though subsequent fillings indicate it wasn’t a termination “for cause”, though that’s a narrowly-defined, legalistic term.

This isn’t the first unexpected transition with CVGI. Miller came into the role in 2015 replacing Richard Lavin after just two years. Lavin steered the company away from what had previously been a strategy of growth-by-acquisition in favor of internal innovation, and attempted to drive more end-market expansion into areas like construction and agriculture.

Miller was arguably much more focused on the cost side of the equation, with multiple restructurings and facility closures, as well as shifting manufacturing to Mexico. While Miller at least paid lip service to the idea of expanding the company’s core competencies beyond trucks into markets like construction and agriculture, the reality is that the company’s end-market structure has changed only trivially – heavy-duty trucks were 48% of the business in 2009 and around 50% in 2019, while construction was 15% and 19%, respectively. Markets like military and agriculture remain relatively small pieces of the business, and this is still primarily a North American business (about 75% in 2019 versus 80% in 2009).

Under Miller, CVGI also really didn’t make any notable progress in reported margins or FCF generation, and this remains a business with very low full-cycle margins and FCF.

The question I have is what Bevis will do to change any of this in a meaningful way. While seats are effectively mandatory for human-operated vehicles, they’re also pretty much commodity products (gross margins ranging from 11.4% to 13.6% over the past four years). Likewise with wiring harnesses (with gross margins ranging from 11.3% to 14.5%); while electric and/or autonomous vehicles may have more elaborate wiring needs in the future, it’s going to be hard to establish a distinct value proposition for CVGI’s harnesses.

The Outlook

I still expect long-term revenue growth in the low single-digits for CVGI, but I’ve cut my margin and FCF margin assumptions absent any real trend of progress over the past 15 years. This has long been a low-single-digit FCF margin business, and it seems to me that CVGI’s past restructuring and cost reduction efforts have largely just maintained that structure.

I do believe that FCF will grow from here. Management guided to breakeven free cash flow for this year, but I think cash flow performance over this year and next will depend at least in part on working capital items that aren’t completely in the company’s control. Given the low starting point established by 2019 and 2020, free cash flow growth could actually look pretty good over the next nine or 10 years. Likewise, the shares do look undervalued on a margin-driven EV/EBITDA basis.

The Bottom Line

I don’t like CVGI as a buy-and-hold investment, but this is a stock that has gotten hammered down in past downturns only to rise with the cyclical recoveries in its end-markets (namely trucks). I see no reason not to expect that to happen again, but in the past the stock has taken about six months to bottom out and it may be worth waiting a little while longer just to make sure there isn’t another leg down in this downturn. With all of that in mind, this is a name to keep an eye on as a cyclical trade, but I wouldn’t lose sight of the underlying fundamental challenges and forget that this is much more of a cyclical trade candidate than a long-term holding.

