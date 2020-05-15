Auto Industry Spread Trade - Long Ferrari, Short Ford

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Luis Morgan as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

Fundamental Background

The U.S. Economy is facing real challenges amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The automobile industry has been severely hit and it is facing a bumpy ride ahead.

With rising unemployment and diminishing disposable income I see car sales going nowhere but down. This is not the case for Ferrari N.V. (RACE) though, as the demand for luxury cars is more resistant to economic downturns.

Although these two companies do make and sell cars, their business models are slightly different:

Ferrari N.V. (RACE) is a luxury goods company. It sells thousands of cars and realizes high profit margins. There is a limited supply of Ferraris and a waiting list to buy one. Its earnings are more stable and defensive. Most customers are not clients, but brand fans.

Ford (NYSE:F) sells millions of cars to the middle class. Its biggest moat is its scale. It realizes low profit margins due to intense competition. The nature of its earnings is highly cyclical.

Surely this is no secret to the market, RACE sells at a significant premium to the auto industry and the S&P 500 as a whole.

In contrast, the market has been selling F at a discount to its peers and the S&P 500. In early 2018, F sold at 5x P/E and this was not cheap. In fact it was quite the opposite. The market thought F was expensive at a discount P/E for many reasons and was prepared to sell it every day. F is now a loss making company.

Long story short, look at the company´s financial statements and you will realize they both deserve their multiples.

There is even more, the coronavirus pandemic is presenting real threats to the auto industry. As we've seen with airlines, I believe there is a reasonable probability of a government bailout for the Big Three U.S. automakers (Ford, GM and Chrysler) in the next 12-24 months. If a bailout occurs, repayment will become management’s top priority and will significantly impair the business ability to grow. Depending on the terms, current equity holders could be heavily diluted. I strongly believe EV/Sales and Forward P/E reflect this risk.

Please note I am not saying F is going to zero (although it could). In fact I do believe it will eventually recoup pre COVID-19 levels. What I am expressing is that I believe RACE will continue to significantly outperform F, especially during a recession.

Relative Price Action

Basically RACE has tripled since its IPO in late 2015. During the same period, F has gone from around $14 to $5.16, or about -65%. Below you can see both stocks individually and as a spread against the S&P 500.

Surely buying RACE in the past was a great investment, but you could have realized a greater return shorting F and using the cash to buy into RACE shares. More importantly, due to the correlations these two stocks exhibit, you would have hedged market and industry risk, hence achieving a greater return assuming considerably less risk.

More importantly, the RACE/F spread has performed extremely well during the recent market selloff. As the broad market went into a 30% drawdown, the spread rose close to 50% (i.e. RACE stock lost less than F).

Risk Management

In order to understand the behavior of the monster we are about to trade, we must fully comprehend its volatility profile. For it, I use two metrics of historical volatility combined with one measure of forward looking volatility.

1. Odds distribution

If we calculate the distribution of returns of the RACE/F spread we obtain the following:

Source: Own work.

Source: Own work.

As seen in the table above, a daily standard deviation is 2.02%, which equates to a monthly volatility of 9.2% (2% x square root of 21). We can therefore conclude the spread’s price action will have a 9.2% monthly volatility with a 21.9% certainty.

2. Average True Range

An average true range calculation is important because the distribution of returns uses open to close data points (i.e. it ignores high and low).

Source: Own work.

As seen above, ATRs have been trending up in line with market volatility. However, we can conclude the spread’s volatility is around 10% under normal trading circumstances. Monthly ATRs confirm the volatility profile obtained using odds distribution calculation.

3. Implied Volatility

Using Black & Scholes and ATM single stock option premiums expiring next month, we can calculate the volatility market makers are implying for each stock.

Implied Volatility RACE F Average Annualized 33.2% 56.6% 44.9% Next 30 days 9.6% 16.3% 12.9%

This model is far from perfect as the formula assumes prices move in a log-step fashion and therefore ignores trend (up or down). But despite this, option premiums are a great forward looking indicator to obtain an understanding of not only the volatility of the underlying asset, but also what the market “thinks”.

Volatility summary

Volatility Indicator RACE/F Spread One St. Deviation 9.1% Monthly ATR 10.5% 30 day Implied Vol. 12.9%

With the above table, you have a better idea of how the monster behaves. The data implies a theoretical stop loss of 10-12%. Ideally, you should combine this with some technical analysis to optimize entry points. (I won´t include charts about this as your knowledge of TA is probably far greater than mine).

Trade structure

I´m structuring the trade in a market neutral basis. We can use beta-hedging in an attempt to neutralize market risk. Please see example below:

Source: Own work.

As seen in the example above, the trade is market or beta neutral. However, it does have a rough +7% net dollar exposure.

Please note beta-hedging is far from perfect as betas change every day. Should either stock move considerably, you will have to re-balance in order to be correctly hedged.

All volatility metrics indicate RACE has been (and is expected to be) less volatile than F.

Fundamental Catalysts

- Auto industry receives government bailout.

- Ford issues new common stock.

- Second COVID-19 wave.

Conclusion

The fundamentals are still in place for Ferrari to outperform Ford. Ferrari is a great stock to gain exposure in the autos and luxury industry. Ford is an excellent candidate to hedge market and industry risk.

