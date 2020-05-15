Ultra Petroleum Filed For Ch.11 Bankruptcy - Some Insight To The Reorganization Plan

Ultra Petroleum (OTCQX:OTCQX:UPLC) filed for Ch.11 bankruptcy late in the evening on May 14 in Texas and Judge Marvin Isgur was assigned the case. The Ch.11 reorganization plan is included in the declaration by Brad Johnson (docket 14). Shareholders are getting no recovery. The filing was expected after they used the 30-day grace period for non-payment of interest due on April 15. There is also a critical hearing currently set for May 19 to hear oral arguments for the $240 million Make Whole litigation (case 16-32202-11).

Reorganization Plan

Shareholders

No recovery for UPLC shareholders. Shares will be cancelled on plan's effective date, but shares are expected to still trade until the effective date. No payment for releases.

Unsecured Noteholders

The unsecured noteholders are to receive a pro-rata share of $250,000 if their claim class votes to accept plan. If they reject the plan, they receive no recovery.

Second Lien Noteholders

Second lien 2024 noteholders receive 2.5% of the new UP Energy stock, subject to dilution, plus 45% of proceeds of make whole litigation, subject to fees and income tax. (See below.) 67% of the 2lien holders currently support the RSA.

Term Loan Holders

Term loan holders are to receive new stock and right to participate in an equity rights offer. They are getting less than full recovery because the new equity is expected to trade at a total capitalization amount that is lower than their claim. The total "Assumed Equity Value" is $446 million as per the plan's definitions, which compares to the "Plan Equity Value" of $3.4 billion to $3.9 billion under the reorganization plan in 2016. 85% of the holders currently support the RSA.

RBL Holders

Holders of the revolving credit facility can select to receive 85% cash recovery for their claim or new equity. 100% of the holders support the RSA.

Lease and Contract Rejections

Both the Pinedale LGS Lease (saving $20 million per year) and the transportation agreement with Rockies Express Pipeline (saving $27 million per year) are going to be rejected under section 365 of the Bankruptcy Code.

Source: docket 14

Rights Offer

They are planning to raise up to $85 million in new capital via a rights offer. At this point there are no details about the offer. It is interesting to note that Fir Tree Capital, which still owns 13.41 of the UPLC equity and Disciplined Growth, which owns 9.24%, are not included in the Priority Backstop Parties. Citadel, Bain, and Oaktree seem to be the leaders in this group. The priority Backstop Parties also get 50.1% of the rights offer.

Milestones After May 14 Filing Date

*60 days-hearing to approve disclosure statement

*115 days-hearing to confirm the reorganization plan

*145 days-effective date of reorganization plan

Make Whole Hearing and Second Lien Notes

There have been some delays in the Make Whole litigation. Currently oral arguments are at set for May 19 at 3:30 pm before Judge Isgur, who is the same judge assigned to this bankruptcy case. The hearing could be reset and it could be some time before the judge hands down his decision. I think it is very interesting to see that 2lien holders could get 45% of the $240 million, subject to legal fees and potential tax implications. That would be about 18.5% recovery, before deductions, for 2liens. (I am not even going to try to guess the results of this litigation.) Plus, 2lien holders are getting a token 2.5% of the new equity, subject to dilution. Using the "Assumed Equity Value" contained in the plan of $446 million, the recovery for 2liens equity would be about 1.9% prior to dilution. Currently 2lien notes are selling for 10-11.

Conclusion

This is the second Ch.11 bankruptcy filing for Ultra Petroleum in the last four years. The problem last time was that shareholders received a very large recovery which should have been given, in my opinion, to noteholders who had their notes reinstated under the reorganization plan. They exited bankruptcy still highly leveraged. This time, shareholders are getting no recovery and they are planning to exit bankruptcy with only a small amount of debt.

I expect the plan to confirmed because the current support for the RSA clearly indicates that at least one class will vote accept the plan. The big issue in the near future is the Make Whole litigation, which could have a huge impact on the recovery of 2lien noteholders. It will not, however, have any impact on shareholders and unsecured noteholders because they will get nothing from the potential payment from the litigation. Both UPLC stock and unsecured notes are rated a sell. The 2lien notes could be an interesting speculation, if you think you fully understand Judge Isgur and the issues regarding Make Whole.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: After the May 19 hearing, I may consider buying the 2lien notes depending upon the statements in court by Judge Isgur.