Zyla Life Sciences (ZCOR) CEO Todd Smith on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Zyla Life Sciences (OTCQX:ZCOR)

Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call

May 15, 2020, 08:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Todd Smith - President and CEO

Jesse Neri - SVP, Finance

Mark Strobeck - EVP and COO

Blair Clark-Schoeb - IR

Conference Call Participants

Blair Clark-Schoeb

Thanks, Melissa. Thank you all for joining us to discuss our first quarter 2020 financial results this morning. On the call with me today are Todd Smith, President, CEO and Director; Dr. Mark Strobeck, COO; and Jesse Neri, Senior VP of Finance.

Todd will give highlights from our first quarter performance and provide an overview of our commercial activities; then, Mark will discuss the proposed merger with Assertio, followed by Jesse who will review our financial performance. If you have any follow-up questions, please feel free to email us at ir@zyla.com.

Now, I'll turn the call over to Todd. Todd?

Todd Smith

Thanks, Blair. Good afternoon, everyone. I hope everyone is safe and healthy during these challenging times. We continue to be amazed by the dedication of those on the frontline. We want to thank everyone out there from the doctors and nurses in the ICUs to all the service workers.

We also would like to acknowledge our industry colleagues who are working tirelessly to develop and bring to market testing, therapies and vaccines so needed to help and address COVID-19. We’re confident the scientists and developers who are working diligently to innovate will provide the necessary solutions to help us keep our families safe and get us back to business.

To navigate the current uncertainty around COVID virus and make sure we remain a fiscal responsible company, we decreased our sales force by 30 representatives and have all taken temporary pay reductions to reduce our overhead. While all of this is going on, our employees have been working hard to continue to bring our products to the patients who need them.

Even with the pandemic and maybe even more so, individuals still need safe and effective treatment options to address their medical conditions. We've had to adapt our approach by pulling our representatives out of the field to protect our employees and the healthcare providers we call on. We have made sure we have enough of our products on hand to meet patients’ needs and we’re employing different approaches to stay in touch with the healthcare providers to make sure we serve their patients during this difficult time.

We have also adjusted our messaging to support the needs of our healthcare providers and patients who need SPRIX, a product that provides opioid level pain relief but is not a narcotic. Physicians can prescribe SPRIX electronically or by phone and the product is shipped directly to the patients’ homes with programs in place to increases accessibility.

In late 2019, we made some critical adjustments to our commercial strategy to better provide medicines to patients consistent with our brand promise. We adjusted our pharmacy and distribution networks, we updated our messaging and we began reconfiguring our field force in targeting.

In the beginning of this year, we completed the commercial reorganization and started to see the full potential impact. We introduced a model sales call with activity standards which improve consistency across provider interactions and messaging. Our brand promise delivered by reducing hassle for providers and increase in accessibility for patients. Our first quarter results reflect the beginning of the impact from these important changes.

Historically, Q1 is a challenging time for all pharmaceutical companies because insurance plans reset at the beginning of the year. As expected, the overall NSAID market was down 10% in the first quarter. Despite this, we grew SPRIX prescriptions in Q1 by 25% over the fourth quarter.

Also in the first quarter of 2020, we saw an 11% growth in net product sales over the fourth quarter of INDOCIN, our indomethacin product that comes in two forms; suppositories and oral suspension. Our two SoluMatrix products, VIVLODEX and ZORVOLEX, which are designed to expose patients to less active ingredient while maintaining the same effect also contributed to our sales number.

Recently, our partner EMS received approval to market ZORVOLEX in Brazil and made their first purchase of material for distribution in the first quarter. This helps leverage our current assets and we continue to look for new ways to bring our products to untapped markets.

Despite the normal first quarter challenges and having to navigate the COVID pandemic and reducing our sales force, we had net product sales of $19.1 million in the first quarter of 2020 which were up 8% from 17.6% from the first quarter of 2019. The increase was in large part due to significant increase in SPRIX and INDOCIN demand we saw over the quarter.

We were cash flow positive by $2.6 million in the first quarter of 2020 and we believe these outcomes reflect our focused strategy, financial discipline and commercial execution.

We’re excited about the first quarter results that reflected our commercial success and show we are well positioned to combine our highly efficient business with Assertio Therapeutics. While we have remained focused on driving growth within our own business, we’ve also been working to close our previously announced merger with Assertio.

Let me remind you of the rationale behind this transaction and why it makes sense for both companies and should result in a best-in-class commercial spec pharma company. Combining with Assertio will bring us two additional important products and creating a leading branded prescription portfolio of NSAIDs in the U.S. This is important with the continued pressure on physicians across all specialties to utilize non-narcotic treatment options for pain and inflammation.

So because of our similar products, we have complementary call points which we expect will lead to revenue synergies, significant cost savings. Our complementary products resulted in pro forma 2019 net product sales of approximately $128 million. The combined company is targeting EBITDA as a percent of sales to be north of 25% and the leverage of the company is going to be less than 2x.

As part of this merger, we’ll pay off our promissory note in full and the outstanding balance under our $20 million revolving credit facility. The combined company will assume our outstanding senior secured debt of $95 million under the amended terms that provide the company flexibility for future business development.

Finally, we believe the combined company will have the platform, profitability and low leverage to position us to conduct additional business development transactions. For all the reasons we discussed, we believe this combination makes a lot of sense and should unlock significant shareholder value.

A key step in this merger is establishing the individuals who will lead the newly combined organization, and we are very proud to announce the new executive team that will drive the combined company forward.

The team will include Dr. Mark Strobeck, our Chief Operating Officer; Megan Timmins, General Counsel; and from Assertio, Dr. Stan Bukofzer, Chief Scientific & Technical Officer. Daniel Peisert will be our Chief Financial Officer; and Sharon Larkin, our Senior Vice President of Human Resources and Administration.

Our executive team will have the benefit of guidance come from our talented Board of Directors, including Arthur Higgins who will service as our Non-Executive Chairman and Tim Walbert who will assume the role of independent lead director post-closing. We are confident this is the right team with the perfect combination of commercial, operational and media expertise that take the combined company to new levels of growth and success.

Mark will now provide an update on the progress the integration team has made and next steps.

Mark Strobeck

Thanks, Todd, and good morning, everyone. The past few weeks have been quite busy as functional area teams have been building out their 2020 operational and transition plans to enable them to hit the ground running on day one.

In addition, we've been working collectively to identify synergies in our combined infrastructure and operations, and we are confident that we will capture synergies of up to $40 million.

We believe that this down financial foundation is an important step in creating a financially efficient business and give us flexibility to continue to pursue new M&A and product acquisitions, a critical component of our growth strategy.

As we’ve previously shared, both boards have approved the transaction. Next Tuesday, May 19, both companies will host meetings for the respective shareholders to have a vote on the transaction. We already have indication that the majority of our investors support the merger. We hope to close the transaction a day or two following these meetings.

Now, Jesse can review our financial performance for the quarter.

Jesse Neri

Thanks, Mark. As of March 31, 2020, we had cash and restricted cash totaling $14.9 million. Our net product sales increased to 19.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to 17.6 million for the first quarter of 2019. The increase was largely due to growth of SPRIX Nasal Spray and INDOCIN.

Our cost of sales was 3.4 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to 13 million for the same period in 2019. Cost of sales in 2019 reflected the fair value of inventory.

Our general and administrative expenses were 7.5 million for the first quarter 2020 compared to 8.8 million for the first quarter of 2019. The decrease in G&A was primarily attributable to lower stock compensation costs, which were partially offset by higher legal fees resulting from the proposed merger with Assertio.

Our sales and marketing expenses were 10 million for the first quarter 2020 compared to 7.9 million for the first quarter of 2019. The increase in sales and marketing expense was driven by higher SPRIX incentive compensation costs and promotional expenses.

We had no research and development expenses in the first quarter of 2020 compared to approximately $200,000 in the first quarter of 2019. This decrease was driven by a discontinuation of R&D programs that did not directly support the growth of Zyla's commercial business.

Restructuring and other charges during the three months ended March 31, 2020 were approximately $300,000 compared to approximately $800,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

Our interest expense was 3.8 million for the first quarter of 2020 compared to 2.1 million for the same period in 2019. The first quarter of 2019 reflects two months of interest expense compared to three months of interest in the first quarter of 2020. There was no other gain for the first quarter of 2020 compared to a gain of $140,000 for the same period in 2019.

Our net loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was 18.2 million compared to net income of 96.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, which was primarily due to the impact of fresh start accounting.

Now, I’ll turn the call back over to Todd.

Todd Smith

Thanks, Jesse and Mark. We believe that we are well positioned was a strong commercial organization in place and that the first quarter 2020 results reflect the progress we have made as a company. Our proposed merger with Assertio Therapeutics will further strengthen our portfolio adding two important branded products for our sales force to bring to physicians who are already educating.

Pro forma net product sales of the combined business were approximately $128 million for full year 2019. With our proven commercial expertise, we believe we can grow products in 2020 and leverage our financial foundation from the combined company to facilitate additional business development deals.

We're entering the proposed merger from a position of strength coming off the successful first quarter. We expect that as we move to close the proposed merger with Assertio, we will be able to improve upon what each company has already built.

With the support of ours and Assertio's investors, we plan to bring together the best practices, people and systems to support a growing and differentiated portfolio of important branded products with a goal of becoming a leading spec pharma company built on unparalleled commercial excellence.

I want to thank the members of the Zyla team for their outstanding work in the first quarter and the continued dedication to patients and providers during this challenging time. I look forward to closing the merger and combining what we have built with Assertio and working with the Assertio team. I believe that will be stronger together and continue to make a difference for patients.

We appreciate our investors who have supported us and hope they will continue as we move into the next phase of opportunities. Thank you everyone for joining us this morning. We look forward to updating you on our second quarter conference call. Thanks, and have a good day and be safe. Thank you.

