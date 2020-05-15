Endeavour Silver's Q1: The Blows Keep On Coming

The updated PFS for the Terronera project delivered some negative surprises, but the true extent of damages will be published only over the coming months after an internal review is completed.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) reported its Q1 2020 financial results. Many key indicators deteriorated; however, what is important, the production costs declined significantly. Unfortunately, not enough for Endeavour to generate profit at the current metals prices. Moreover, the Q2 results should be even worse, due to the impacts of the coronavirus-related mine suspensions. Endeavour's mines suspended mining activities on April 1, and it is expected that they will be restarted only on May 18. As a result, Endeavour was forced to make a $23 million equity financing in order to boost its cash position.

In Q1, Endeavour produced 857,659 toz silver and 8,476 toz gold. At a gold-silver ratio of 80, used by the company, the production equaled 1,535,739 toz of silver equivalent. However, at the actual Q1 average realized metals prices ($15.33/toz silver and $1,633/toz gold), the ratio equals 106.5 and the silver equivalent production equals 1,760,353 toz. It is also possible to see that the value of Endeavour's gold production was higher than the value of its silver production. The problem is that just like the silver production, gold production volumes reached their lowest level in more than two years. And in Q2, the decline will be even steeper, due to the mine suspensions. It is highly probable that the Q2 production volumes will be more than 50% lower than the Q1 production volumes.

Source: Own processing, using data of Endeavour Silver

As can be seen in the chart below, the cash costs and the AISC experienced a steep decline. While in Q4 2019, the cash cost and AISC stood at $13.63/toz silver and $23.2/toz silver respectively, and in Q1 2020, they were only $7.85/toz silver and $18.38/toz silver respectively. It means a decline of 42% and 20.8%. The decline is attributable to cost-cutting measures adopted by the company. Especially the Guanacevi mine did better than expected.

Source: Own processing, using data of Endeavour Silver

Endeavour's revenues declined rapidly in Q1, from $34.6 million to $21.9 million. The problem is that the sales volumes were notably lower than production volumes. Only 665,500 toz silver and 7,454 toz gold were sold. For comparison, 1,050,157 toz silver and 10,803 toz gold were sold in Q4 2019. And while the average realized gold price increased by 8.4%, the average realized silver price decreased by more than 12.1%.

Along with the revenues, the operating cash flow declined as well. From $4.7 million in Q4 to -$2.3 million in Q1. The net loss recorded in Q1 amounted to $15.9 million and the EPS amounted to -$0.11. While both numbers are slightly better in comparison to the previous quarter, there is not much to cheer about.

Source: Own processing, using data of Seeking Alpha and Endeavour Silver

As negative cash flow was recorded, it is not surprising that Endeavour's financial position has worsened. The company ended Q4 with $23.4 million of cash on hand and Q1 with only $15.1 million of cash on hand. The indebtedness keeps on growing; however, fortunately, it is not high. As of the end of Q1, total debt stood at $12.6 million. Net debt was -$2.5 million. Given the heavy impacts of the coronavirus crisis, the company was forced to further boost its cash position. As a result, on May 14, a $23 million at-the-market offering was announced. It should lead to an approximately 11% share dilution.

Source: Own processing, using data of Seeking Alpha and Endeavour Silver

In recent months, Endeavour was experiencing one blow after another. There is not only the coronavirus that caused huge problems leading to the $23 million equity financing and the anticipated very poor Q2 results, but also what is particularly disturbing is the growing insecurity regarding the current status of the Terronera project. As the other operations are unprofitable at the current silver prices, Terronera (and certainly also higher metals prices) is the main hope of Endeavour's shareholders. It should approximately double Endeavour's production volumes and significantly reduce its production costs. Only 11 months ago, the company stated:

Now that the Terronera mine project is fully permitted, Endeavour Silver plans to complete a final improved pre-feasibility study in the 3rd quarter and arrange appropriate financing to build Endeavour's next core asset.

Not only was the updated PFS delivered much later, but also its actual results haven't been released. On March 18, Endeavour only stated:

The Company also announces that it has received an economic summary of the updated pre-feasibility study ("PFS") for the Terronera silver-gold mine project in Jalisco, Mexico. Significant changes were made to the operations plan, capital and operating costs compared to the previous PFS and as a result, although still positive, the new PFS returned less robust economics compared to the prior PFS.

Moreover, this statement was suspiciously hidden at the bottom of an announcement about "Plans to minimize COVID-19 risks". Although the company states that the results are still robust, its behavior is suspicious. Moreover, it seems like the plan to complete the updated PFS, raise the money, and build the mine is dead. After the internal review of the PFS is completed, a feasibility study will be initiated, which means further delays (probably by approximately one year):

Endeavour's new Director of Project Development is conducting a complete review of both studies in order to assess all assumptions and optimize the project design and economics for an internal updated pre-feasibility study prior to proceeding to a full independent feasibility study. Endeavour plans to provide a further update of the Terronera Project within the next three months.

It is only to be seen how bad the new Terronera PFS is. But if it is really so disappointing, the management should probably release it along with the poor Q2 financial results in order to somehow diminish its negative impacts on the share price.

The technical picture is not clear. Endeavour's share price is squeezed between two trend lines. The longer-term bearish trend started back in September. The short-term bullish trend started in March, after Endeavour's share price bottomed at $0.99. Given the recent fundamental developments, breakage of the support seems to be more probable than breakage of the resistance. On the other hand, gold is close to its multi-year highs and also silver started moving up over the recent days. If the metals prices keep on growing, they may also support Endeavour's share price.

What I like about Endeavour Silver's Q1:

The cash costs and AISC declined significantly (however, still not enough).

What I don't like about Endeavour Silver's Q1:

Production, revenues and operating cash flow decreased.

The costs are still too high to be profitable at the current silver prices.

The indebtedness keeps on growing.

Q2 results will be hugely impacted by the coronavirus crisis.

Endeavour was forced to make an equity financing to raise more cash.

The Terronera project encountered some problems; however, it is not known how bad the updated PFS really is.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.