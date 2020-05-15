Easy To Grow Weed, Hard To Grow Cannabis (Podcast)

We also cover the regulatory picture in Colorado and the States, similarities between craft beer and cannabis and why the future of cannabis retail just might involve pinball machines.

We discuss best practices for growing high-quality flower and whether large scale grows can achieve that quality.

Special Flower Friday edition with Danny Murr-Sloat, owner of AlpinStash, a revered craft grower and cannabis breeder in Colorado.

Danny Murr-Sloat is the famed owner of AlpinStash who credits consuming and growing cannabis with transitioning off opiates for an array of medical issues, and eventually becoming one of the most revered micro-cultivation brands in Colorado as well as an emerging prolific breeder.

Since 2014, he's steadily built the AlpinStash brand through his meticulously bred in-house cultivars, several of which are cult favorites among Colorado connoisseurs.