Easy To Grow Weed, Hard To Grow Cannabis (Podcast)

Special Flower Friday edition with Danny Murr-Sloat, owner of AlpinStash, a revered craft grower and cannabis breeder in Colorado.
We discuss best practices for growing high-quality flower and whether large scale grows can achieve that quality.
We also cover the regulatory picture in Colorado and the States, similarities between craft beer and cannabis and why the future of cannabis retail just might involve pinball machines.
Danny Murr-Sloat is the famed owner of AlpinStash who credits consuming and growing cannabis with transitioning off opiates for an array of medical issues, and eventually becoming one of the most revered micro-cultivation brands in Colorado as well as an emerging prolific breeder.
Since 2014, he's steadily built the AlpinStash brand through his meticulously bred in-house cultivars, several of which are cult favorites among Colorado connoisseurs.
- 3:30 - After treating sickness with opioids, which caused a lot of challenges and continued medical issues coincided with cannabis becoming medically legal. Tried it out of desperation. Instances where opioids cause more pain than what the person started with. At the time, dispensaries gave away clones with purchase, which is when Danny started growing cannabis and the pain relief he experienced from the plant cannabis allowed him to get off opioids. And growing it he realized could become a therapeutic profession. Recognized there's a niche market for high quality flower and breeding. Started in 2010. Didn't like how growers were treated or how they were expected to grow the plant. Learned horticulture, got a job on the supply side of equipment, learned that side of the industry and then began AlpinStash, using the morals and ethics he found lacking elsewhere. First plants in 2015.
- 11:00 - Does large scale take away from quality? Truly large scale makes it hard to achieve high quality, but it takes more time, more high caliber employees and cost more money so less attractive to big corporations because price per pound will be too high.
- 14:00 - Grows and operates in Colorado. Ideal growing conditions - can succeed with anything if you know what you're doing. AlpinStash grows indoors because of regulations and challenges involved. Ideal scenario for growing is a hybrid greenhouse, growing outdoor in Colorado isn't great because of the soil and cross-pollination issues with hemp. Alpin is currently 3,000 sq ft, with the plans to expand, at least prior to COVID.
- 19:30 - When Colorado went legal medically in 2010, you could grow at home and sell at a dispensary then moved into a highly regulated system, out in place by lawmakers who didn't really understand the farming side of things. A lot of overregulation. Have seen some relaxation of that with more of a common sense approach. Colorado seeing cannabis businesses are as respectable as any other.
- 24:00 - After enough states legalize, it will likely eventually become federally legal. Thought Trump would use federal legalization as an ace in his pocket, but people in his camp seem to have taken a stance against medical cannabis businesses, which might be a ploy to help out big pharma or other businesses that are negatively affected by legalization. Biden definitely not friendly towards cannabis legalization.
- 27:00 - Plan is to stay focused on Colorado unless it gets descheduled federally. Craft beer is huge in Colorado but also Coors (NYSE:TAP) is huge there - similarly in cannabis, room enough for both craft and big corporations. Connoisseur customers - educated consumer base that demands a craft product - is exploding in the cannabis market.
- 31:30 - Attaching retail cannabis to other industries and creating educational tours, like they have in the wine industry. Arcade/dispensary combos - many opportunities in the future of retail. Favorite strains. Love the genetics side of things, majority of what AlpinStash grow is from their own genetics.
- 44:00 - Exciting to see traditional growing cultures like Thailand with unique heirloom and inbred genetic lines in their natural habitats going medically legal. To be able to take tours in traditional growing places, along with decriminalizing it across the world as well as being able to share growing techniques - benefits of opening of more and more countries to growing cannabis.
- 47:00 - Flaws in outdated testing of flower. Results are questionable. In Colorado you have to test 4 grams for 10 pounds of plant - those 4 grams don't always line up with the other 10 pounds; lots of gaming the system. Essential to look into transparency of growers and brands, not just at potency.