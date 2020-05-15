Shelter-In-Place Rules May Send Unprepared Customers To Lowe's

(Social distancing measures enacted at Lowe's. Image from Lowe's COVID-19 safety press release.)

During the past two months, over 36 million US citizens lost their jobs and filed unemployment claims. The US unemployment rate could peak at over 25% and surpass figures posted during The Great Depression. To compound the financial problems in the US, the global economy is also expected to contract by almost 5% this year. Under normal circumstances, highly cyclical stocks such as discretionary retailers should be experiencing a world of pain. In general, many retailers are suffering but some retail stocks have been incredibly resilient. Lowe's Companies (LOW) has seen its shares nearly double from lows marked just two months ago despite the escalating COVID-19 outbreak. While most companies have experienced a financial hit during the past two months, Lowe's may actually see a short-term positive impact as customers prepare themselves for a potential protracted pandemic.

Financial Recap

As I detailed in my previous Lowe's article, I have not been a fan of their managed earnings growth. Lowe's top-line growth during the past decade barely surpassed that of US GDP, but the company was able to maintain double-digit EPS growth through massive share repurchases. The chart below shows how adjusted non-GAAP EPS growth has surpassed adjusted net income growth during the past decade as the result of a 44.6% drop in diluted share count.

(Data compiled from Lowe's quarterly results. Non-GAAP figures based on the company's own reconciliation. Revenue figures in millions.)

Fiscal year 2019 was another lackluster year and more of the same in terms of Lowe's P&L. Annual revenue growth was not only below Home Depot's (HD) 1.9% top-line growth but also below half of US real GDP growth. However, through $4.3 billion in stock buybacks, diluted share count was reduced by 4.2% and helped boost non-GAAP EPS by 12.3%. The only real positive was management's ability to reduce adjusted operating expenses to the lowest ratios in the past decade.

2018 2019 Annual Change Revenues $71,309.00 $72,148.00 1.18% Adj. Gross Profit $22,941.00 $23,055.00 0.50% Adj. Gross Margin 32.17% 31.96% -0.67% Adj. Operating Expenses $15,505.00 $15,233.00 -1.75% Adj. Operating Expense Ratio 21.74% 21.11% -2.90% Adj. Pretax Net Income $6,812.00 $7,131.00 4.68% Adj. Pretax Margin 9.55% 9.88% 3.47% Net Interest Expense $624.00 $691.00 10.74% Adj. Net Income $4,149.32 $4,465.72 7.63% Diluted Share Count 812 778 -4.19% Adj. Non-GAAP EPS $5.11 $5.74 12.33%

(Data compiled from Lowe's Q4 2019 financial statement. Non-GAAP figures based on the company's own reconciliation. Dollar figures except EPS in millions.)

I have nothing against share repurchases and would support it at the right valuation provided it was not executed through the use of additional debt. At LOW's average trading range during the past year, trailing P/E ranged in the low 20s. While not expensive relative to growth stocks, valuation is at the higher end of historical averages for a mature company struggling to grow revenues beyond a 5% annual growth rate. In addition, the company's buybacks have been well above its free cash flow levels. In 2019, dividend payouts and share repurchases exceeded free cash flow by $3.1 billion. As a consequence, net debt continued to grow to $18.4 billion. In the past ten years, shareholder equity has been reduced from $19 billion in fiscal 2009 to just under $2 billion last year.

Near-Term Outlook

Despite the COVID-19 outbreak intensifying for well over a month, Lowe's did not mention it once in its fourth quarter earnings release nor during its earnings conference call. Many other companies had already withdrawn 2020 full-year guidance but it was business as usual for Lowe's as evident with its 2.5-3% annual revenue growth forecast. Apparently, Wall Street analysts weren't concerned either since none of them even brought up the issue during the subsequent question and answers segment of the call. In a scenario where global economies were on the brink of recession, Lowe's was confident enough to predict its sales would accelerate from the paltry 1.2% annual revenue growth posted in fiscal 2019.

This forecast became even more suspect as the COVID-19 pandemic spread across Europe and eventually throughout the US. As I detailed in my previous Lowe's article, the company has had a spotty guidance track record. I criticized management for maintaining its previous full-year 2% annual revenue growth rate which would require fourth quarter revenues to grow by 6% year over year. Lowe's ended up missing Q4 2019 revenue expectations by a full $100 million. Investors weren't convinced by the new forecast either and LOW's dropped by around 50% from pre-earnings highs to intraday lows in mid-March.

While most people saw video clips of people panic buying cleaning products and toilet paper, another type of doomsday preparation took place mostly unnoticed until Wayfair (W) mentioned a spike in sales during late March and early April. Not long afterward, fellow competitor Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) noted an 85% e-commerce surge in April. The lockdown in the US had sparked demand for household products that helped people avoid going out.

People may have required a new box freezer to store their newly purchased three-month supply of frozen food. Stand mixers, bread makers, and even coffee makers were noted as being in demand. I even know of younger generations who didn't own a microwave because they ate out all the time. I wouldn't be surprised either if some took extreme measures and bought construction material and tools to build backyard bunkers. COVID-19 revealed how American lifestyles were linked to going out and how unprepared most of us were if we had to shelter in place for an extended period.

It is rather easy to rationalize how a home improvement retailer could benefit during this scary pandemic. During a few weekend visits to local Lowe's and Home Depots, I was rather shocked at how busy they were. Granted part of it was social distancing procedures that resulted in long lines outside to keep shoppers inside at a safe level. Additionally, the first quarter is typically the second strongest quarter as many people prepare for spring. Nevertheless, both box retailers were much busier than I had expected. Google (GOOG) traffic information which I started logging in the past month for a few dozen metropolitan regions also revealed above-average traffic. Although this anecdotal and statistically insignificant data doesn't confirm Lowe's may be seeing the kind of boost Wayfair and Bed Bath & Beyond have already cited, it may at least rule out the possibility of a negative top-line surprise.

Current Wall Street estimates call for a 2.5% year over year revenue increase. During the last couple weeks of March, I would have guessed Lowe's would have missed expectations by a mile. Now, it seems almost certain the company will beat sales prediction by potentially a very wide margin. With half the quarter potentially enjoying a COVID-19 demand surge, comparable same-store sales should exceed 15% if Lowe's only experiences half the benefit revealed by peers. Its stock is certainly reacting like an upside surprise is coming. Recently, LOW has blown above both its 50-and-200-day moving averages while other retailing stocks and even the broader market indexes could not.

(Daily chart for LOW with 50-and-200-day moving averages shown in green and red respectively. LOW's slow stair-step climb has kept RSI from reaching overbought conditions.)

Final Thoughts

As the chart above shows, the trend has clearly been up during the past two months with very minor pullbacks along the way. On a pure technical basis, LOW should be bought on any correction towards its 200-day moving average as long as it stays above this level. Since the company will report earnings next week, a holding pattern above the $108 range could set the stock up for a post-earnings rally should results beat expectations. Given the amount of liquidity in the market and after witnessing how insane some positive earnings reactions have been during the past month, the risk, in my opinion, is to the upside. Although I have been heavily critical of Lowe's on a fundamental and valuation basis, I would not want to be short the stock heading into earnings.

That said, an argument could be made that Lowe's potential COVID-19 related sales surge would be a one-time event. Whether it lasts one, two, or three quarters, it should be clear appliance, home office, or other home improvement purchases would mostly be non-recurring. In a protracted pandemic scenario, a lengthy recession would eventually hit Lowe's business as it has during past economic downturns. At 20x earnings off anemic low single-digit top-line growth, Lowe's is expensive on a historical basis. The company's debt should balloon above $23 billion after a recent $4 billion bond offering and could negatively impact earnings during periods of contraction.

While revenues are likely to top expectations, there is no guarantee it would translate to higher profits. Amazon (AMZN), for example, beat and guided for higher sales, but its stock dropped after earnings due to higher COVID-19 operating expenses. Last month, Lowe's already announced pay raises and bonuses along with other COVID-19 related safety measures. Unless revenues surprise by a wide margin to the upside, there is a possibility bottom line results could lag.

With LOW straddling the 200-day moving average right before earnings, an options straddle might sound like the best play. However, premiums are fairly high and LOW would need to move 11% by June expiration just to break even. It is possible but, in my opinion, would be a higher risk lower reward earnings bet.

Unless one has a longer-term time horizon and is betting on a deep recession, shorting LOW while it remains above its 200-day moving average prior to earnings should be ruled out. Based on earnings reactions in the past month, the odds of a big gap higher on positive earnings outweigh any downside gap on earnings underperformance. If one is looking to enter a longer-term short position, shorting after a positive gap due to what could potentially be a significant revenue beat would be a safer move.

Although I believe Lowe's has longer-term issues especially since I believe the US economic recovery will not be a simple V bottom, the best risk reward earnings play is to simply be long the stock with a tight stop should Lowe's surrenders to its 200-day moving average on two or more consecutive closes. In the era of massive liquidity being pumped into the markets combined with algo-trading, technical indicators should be a primary focus. Until the recent two-month uptrend breaks, the trend is still in the favor of bulls.

More conservative traders like myself may just want to sit on the sidelines during expected news flow cycles. Market volatility has been just too high recently and has caused unpredictable reactions of very high magnitude. Although I was lucky with my previous LOW short position from late last year, a quick 8% stop loss by trying to call a top in Wayfair could have been more disastrous had I held the position through its earnings cycle.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.