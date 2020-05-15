Turquoise Hill Resources: Another Twist In The Power Plant Story Increases Uncertainty

Turquoise Hill (NYSE:TRQ) has recently reported its first-quarter results and provided important updates on the updated mine design, potential financing, and the power plant in Mongolia. Without further ado, let's get to the most important parts of the report.

1. Turquoise Hill reported revenue of $131 million and net income of $19 million or $0.03 per share. The company had a negative operating cash flow of $24 million, as low gold sales put pressure on revenue. The company ended the quarter with $1.6 billion of cash on the balance sheet and $0.2 billion of project finance proceeds for a total liquidity of $1.8 billion. The company expects that it has enough liquidity to fund its operations and the mine development into the third quarter of 2021.

2. Turquoise Hill has provided an update related to the potential additional cost of the new mine design and the associated delay. At this point, the company expects that sustainable production will be reached in 25 months (with a range of 21 to 29 months), while the increase in development capital is expected at $1.5 billion (with a range of $1.3 billion to $1.8 billion). The previous estimate was a delay of 16-30 months and an increase of $1.2 billion - $1.9 billion in development capital. I do not think that anyone in the market believed that Turquoise Hill would manage to get a delay of 16 months at a cost of $1.2 billion, so the news are neutral - the situation did not get worse. More precise numbers will be published when the company presents its Definitive Estimate at the second half of this year.

3. A new twist was revealed on the power plant front. In my previous article about Turquoise Hill, I noted that the power plant story had all the necessary ingredients to turn into a long saga. As it turned out, the Mongolian government approached Turquoise Hill in mid-April and offered another option for the power plant - a state owned and funded option. The first problem is that the power plant agreement between the company and the Mongolian government does not provide an opportunity for such an option. Of course, this is another reminder about the quality of the Mongolian business climate (I do not think that those reading these lines are too surprised about this new development). Anyway, the agreement will first have to be amended for this option to be taken seriously. The second problem is that the state-funded power plant creates several new risks for the mine. The first one is the reliability risk as the state will both fund and operate the plant, and the second one is the pricing risk since the state may want to recoup its investments as fast as possible. The next milestone in power plant negotiations is June 14, so we could learn new information about the power plant in a month.

4. There's nothing new about the Mongolian Parliamentary Working Group. Its previous resolution included options to "improve" the agreement between the company and Mongolia. A product sharing agreement or a swap of Mongolia's 34% equity for a special royalty were among the options mentioned in the resolution. This is another layer of uncertainty for the mine.

5. Turquoise Hill stated that it was working with Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) to source incremental interim funding to provide flexibility to explore and evaluate long-term financing options. This is a very important part of Turquoise Hill story since the method of financing the company's operations past the third quarter of 2021 will have a huge impact on the company's shares. Unfortunately, the first-quarter earnings call did not provide additional information about this financing which can include debt, equity, or some combination of these financing methods.

Copper prices have stabilized following the major downside move in mid-March, and this stabilization allowed Turquoise Hill shares to recover. The company reveals important information bit by bit, and the stock mostly trades in correlation with copper prices. The range of delay and capital increase estimates is still too big, and the market will likely wait for the release of the Definitive Estimate to make the final call. Funding, Parliamentary Working Group and the power plant solution remain the key uncertainties for Turquoise Hill shares. If the funding is done with debt instead of equity, the stock may have decent upside, although Rio Tinto's incentive to increase its stake in the company is strong. The story remains very intriguing, so stay tuned!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.