Exterran Corporation Looks For Steadier Revenue Base When North America Shrinks

Exterran Faces Challenges

Exterran Corporation (EXTN) will look to reduce its exposure to the U.S. compression fabrications business due to the business’s volatile nature. As opportunities in the North American shale plays dry up following the crude oil price crash, the company scouts for new services in the Middle East. Its Product Sales segment backlog grew tremendously in Q1, which can lead to higher revenue realization in 2020.

EXTN has also taken various steps to reduce costs. However, low natural gas prices will adversely affect the AMS segment performance in Q2, while in Latin America, its outlook has faded due to low energy prices. The company’s leverage is higher than its peers, while it has been generating negative free cash flow. Although there are no near-term financial risks, it might need to address the cash flow issue to improve liquidity perseverance. The low natural gas price will keep its stock price under pressure in the short-term. However, I think the company will be able to beat the odds and will benefit from natural gas’s bullish prospect in the long-term.

Explaining The Strategic Direction

Over the past couple of years, Exterran has been transitioning from a products company to the contracting business, focusing on the water business along with the legacy ECO (Exterran Contract Operations), AMS (Aftermarket Sales), and processing product lines operations. Some of these businesses are higher-margin, higher-returns, and less-cyclical. In 2019, the company’s customer base varied from service companies to water mid-streamers and producers. In 2019, the company treated over 664 million barrels of water. The aggregate value of the company’s bidding pipeline in the water business is ~$400 million. In North America, led by the sharp decline in demand following COVID-19, the compression business lost its importance and prompted the company to consider is as non-core to its operations.

On the other hand, the longer-term and stable nature of the ECO business and portions of the AMS business lend stability to the revenue stream, which is an advantage in the current situation when demand is uncertain. In the Middle East, the company is building integrated gas processing facilities for production facilities as well as the water separation for many key customers. The company expects this project to contribute to revenue and margins from 2H 2020 through the beginning of 2022. The project will also boost AMS sales. EXTN recently signed an eight-year ECO contract extension worth approximately $150 million. In AMS, the company won a five-year contract for maintenance services worth ~$25 million. However, investors should note that the AMS performance has been adversely affected by the current energy price crisis, and therefore, the projects are susceptible to delays.

Energy Market Issues And Geographic Outlook

During Q1 2020 (Jan-20 to Mar-20), the crude oil price tanked (66.5% down) due to the concerns over the global demand growth and on fear of lower trade following the outbreak of coronavirus. Since then, however, the crude oil price has been on a recovery path (~25% rise until now), although the rig count has fallen dramatically (49% down since the start of April). Under the current circumstance, the company does not expect the North American energy market to rebound over the next two to three quarters. Although the company continues to believe in the long-term growth prospect of the natural gas industry, the processing capacity increase, as earlier anticipated, will get delayed.

Let us also check out the company’s outlook in geographies outside North America. In Latin America, Argentina is active geography for EXTN. However, the current crude oil price dynamics have had a negative ramification on Vaca Muerta – the most notable shale oil-producing region in the country. The company is particularly interested in the Middle East resurgence. Despite a delay due to the production cuts and deferral on project awards and commissioning, the region has been significantly more resilient than its North American counterpart. Plus, in the Asia Pacific, the company witnessed an activity rebound in Q1, although new projects continue to protract. Because the company derives most of its revenues through AMS contracts in this region, the revenue remained relatively steady. While the company expects revenues to remain stable, there can be some upside from an increase in product orders building, which improves revenue visibility.

Drivers: Natural Gas Price And Production

Source

EXTN’s operations are closely linked to natural gas production and demand. The natural gas price, led by lower demand from power and industrial sectors following COVID-19 and warmer weather, has been volatile in recent times. In the past year until May 13, the natural gas spot price fell by 35%. Lower natural gas prices can affect Exterran adversely in Q2 2020.

According to the EIA, natural gas production in the U.S. can fall by more than consumption by June 2021, which can eventually lead to higher natural gas prices. Over the long-term, the output can increase significantly (by 47% from 2018 through 2050). While a higher production would be positive for natural gas processing and midstream infrastructure providers like EXTN in the short-term, the falling price is a concern.

Analyzing Current Drivers And Product Sales Segment Backlog

Now we look at how Exterran Corporation performed in Q1 2020 following the pressure on natural gas prices. In Q1, its top-line declined by 23% compared to Q4 2019. Notably, the Product Sales segments accounted for much of the revenue loss in Q1 (37% down), while the Aftermarket Services segments witnessed a 24% sequential fall. Seasonality and logistical challenges drove the AMS segment underperformance in Q1. Gross margin in the Product Sales segment, too, deflated considerably (by 490 basis points) from Q4 to Q1. Gross margin in the ECO segment, on the other hand, inflated by 170 basis points in Q1. However, investors may note that the ECO segment benefited from a one-time $8 million addition to the gross margin from the sale of assets to the customers. The segment also benefited due to $200 million of order bookings during Q1.

The 61% drop in the Product Sales segment backlog by the end of the previous quarter was the precursor to the Q1 underperformance. However, I expect it to change in Q2 2020 after the segment backlog increased by 133% in Q1 compared to the previous year. The fillip came from increased activity in the U.S. compression fabrication business, which accounted for ~11% of the Q1 backlog. The higher backlog can improve the company’s FY2020 revenue and margin visibility.

What's The Outlook?

EXTN had $1.35 billion of unsatisfied performance obligations as of March 31, 2020, in the Contract Operations segment, which was higher than a quarter ago. However, the company’s management expects the environment to remain challenging as the upstream energy customers producing associated natural gas have lost market due to the sharp demand fall. The company will look to execute on critical projects, but only after protecting the balance sheet. Along with the expected decline in North American energy activity, the sentiment has gone sharply south for the international producers because the crude oil price has stayed precipitously low. So, it will aim to lower its cost structure. It has revised down its FY2020 SG&A costs by $10 million further compared to its previous estimates. For FY2020, the company expects the adjusted EBITDA guidance to range between $120 million and $140 million, which, at the guidance mid-point, would be 35% lower than FY2019.

FCF And Debt

EXTN’s cash flow from operations (or CFO) decreased by 83% in Q1 2020 compared to a year ago. Led by lower revenues, a decrease in cash received from upfront billings on contract operations projects also resulted in the CFO decrease. The CFO has been falling short of capex for the past three years, leading to negative free cash flow. In FY2020, capex can decrease significantly, by 53%, due primarily to the decline in growth projects. Lower capex can mitigate some of the effects of a falling CFO on the FCF.

As of March 31, 2020, EXTN’s liquidity was $430 million. Since the bulk of its debt repayment ($375 million) would be due in 2025, the company does not have any near-term financial risks. Its debt-to-equity (1.2x) is higher than many of its peers. Read more on EXTN’s debt profile in my previous article here.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

Exterran Corporation is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of ~3.5x. Based on sell-side analysts EBITDA estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 5.1x. Between FY2016 and now, the average EV/EBITDA multiple was 5.5x. So, the stock is currently trading at a discount to its past average.

Exterran’s forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple expansion versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is less steep compared to peers, which implies the sell-side analysts expect the company’s EBITDA to decline less sharply than peers in the next four quarters. This would typically result in a higher EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. The stock’s EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than its peers’ (MTRX, N.R., and RES) average of 4.6x. So, the stock is relatively undervalued at the current level. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

Source

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, two sell-side analysts rated EXTN a “buy” in May (includes “very bullish”), while one recommended a “hold.” None of them recommended a “sell.” The consensus target price is $10.67, which at the current price, yields ~108% returns.

What’s The Take On EXTN?

Exterran has been positioning itself as a complete solution provider and will look to reduce its exposure to the U.S. compression fabrications business to bring stability to its revenue base. It will look to bank on unconventional shale production in the international geographies, particularly in the Middle East. In Latin America, however, its outlook has faded due to low energy prices. Also, the low natural gas prices will adversely affect the AMS segment performance.

One of the highlights of the company’s recent performance is the Product Sales segment backlog growth in Q1, which was a remarkable improvement compared to a quarter ago. The ECO segment backlog has remained steady, which suggests revenue visibility in the coming quarters. A significant eight-year ECO contract extension in Q1 is a case in point. EXTN has taken various steps to reduce costs. However, given the drop in natural gas prices, the outlook will remain fragile in the short-term. Although it has no debt repayment risks in the short-term, its leverage is higher than its peers. This, plus a negative FCF, may suggest increased financial risks in times of an energy depression.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.